Hawaiʻi wedding industry is bouncing back to pre-pandemic numbers

KHON2
69th annual Healthy Baby Contest application deadline approaches
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calling all healthy babies! Contestants for the 69th annual Healthy Baby Contest can enter until Aug. 3. It’s free to enter with by going on the Healthy Baby contest website to fill out the online application. Instructions will be provided on how to submit a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii celebrates Kingdom’s first national holiday La Ho’iho’i Ea
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - July 31st marks La Ho’iho’i Ea -- Sovereignty Restoration Day -- when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months. Hundreds of people attended a celebration and Hawaiian...
hieshowcase.com
My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism
There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
Timone likes getting his coat brushed
Timone is a very affectionate and friendly 4-year-old domestic shorthair/mix who enjoys ear scratches, chin rubs and back massages.
Hundreds attend Dragon Boat Festival
In efforts to bring more life back to Chinatown, Chinatown808 partnered with American Savings Bank and Trust for Public Land and hosted the Dragon Boat Festival at the Park 2022.
High Demand of service with Aloha Harvest
We sent Dallis Ontiveros to catch up with Aloha Harvest and to see if there’s been a greater need throughout the summer and into the fall season. Aloha Harvest also has a special partnership with artist Jack Johnson at the Waikiki Shell. To learn more information, click here.
KITV.com
Hawaii Convention Center to host 2022 Mrs. Philippines World Pageant
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Mrs. Philippines World Pageant takes place this Saturday, July 30, right here on Oahu. Before the competition, the contestants stopped by the State Capitol on Friday.
KITV.com
'Keiki Kingdom' indoor playground replacing former Foodland store in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An indoor playground for kids is taking the place of the former Foodland store building on Beretania Street in Honolulu. A Honolulu company called “Keiki Kingdom” filed a $500,000 building permit Friday to renovate the former Foodland store into an indoor keiki playground.
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: Managing Big Island's wild goat population; Ikaika Anderson sets sights on LG seat
Biologist Kanalu Sproat of the Department of Land and Natural Resources works to keep Big Island's goat population under control | Full Story. Former Honolulu City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson hopes his political record will propel him into the position of lieutenant governor. Find more on the 2022 election here | Full Story.
Attention Daiso Hawaii shoppers: Prices are going up
Commonly referred to as the “Japanese dollar store,” most items are priced under $2.
Back-to-school supplies stolen from Hawaii nonprofit
"The back-to-school supplies that we had there, we stored there because we were supposed to start making the back-to-school backpacks this Saturday, today," said Capt. Raghel Santiago, The Salvation Army Kona Corps minister.
KITV.com
Ted's Bakery giving out free sweets for 35th anniversary
HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A North Shore eatery is celebrating its 35th anniversary by giving away some sweets. Ted's Bakery will offer customers free slices of Dobash cake and French doughnuts on Sunday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Outdoor dining on sidewalks could become a permanent fixture in Honolulu
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi approved a bill that launches a new outdoor dining program. The limits on indoor gathering during the pandemic pushed many restaurants to expand their services to the sidewalk. Restaurants can now apply for permits to add extra tables to adjacent sidewalks and parks. If the project...
northshorenews.com
Making Beach Access a Priority
Much needed renovations began earlier this year at the John Kalili Surf and Recreation Center at Haleiwa Ali’i Beach Park. However, fencing installed for construction blocked the handicapped beach access mats. That prompted Bill Martin, owner of Island X in Waialua and long-time North Shore Chamber of Commerce Board member, to spring into action, make several contacts, and rally the troops to move the mats so they could be used again.
Roach infestation temporarily closes Maui restaurant
The restaurant must remain closed until DOH does a follow-up inspection and all violations are fixed.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Delta Adds More Hawaii Flights + First-Ever Premium Select Option
Starting later this year, Delta Airlines has decided to add Hawaii flights and up-gauge some of its existing Hawaii flights in a most interesting way. They’re moving to treat Hawaii as an international destination by adding their Premium Select option on some longer-haul Hawaii routes. The airline said in...
How officials are addressing Maui’s long TSA lines
Like waiting in line at a theme park, that's how travelers departing from Kahului Airport on Maui are describing the TSA lines.
Ted’s Bakery is celebrating a milestone this weekend
Free slices will be offered between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
thebeet.com
Tony Hawk is Making It Easier Than Ever to Find Vegan Donuts Near You
Holey Grail Donuts plans to deliver a taste of Hawaii to the mainland United States with a vegan version of America’s favorite pastry: the doughnut. The Hawaiian doughnut shop just raised $9 million with the help of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk to begin its expansion across the United States. Holey Grail Donuts' specialty doughnut recipe uses taro – a highly sustainable and starchy plant popular in Hawaiian cuisine.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A coral found only in Hawaii could offer a breakthrough treatment for stroke survivors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A green coral that grows only in Hawaii could help people who’ve suffered from a stroke, new research shows. The coral produces a molecule called waixenicin A. Hawaii Pacific University chemistry Professor David Horgen says the molecule may be able to stop a harmful protein that...
