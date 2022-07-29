Hawaiʻi wedding industry is bouncing back to pre-pandemic numbers

Much needed renovations began earlier this year at the John Kalili Surf and Recreation Center at Haleiwa Ali’i Beach Park. However, fencing installed for construction blocked the handicapped beach access mats. That prompted Bill Martin, owner of Island X in Waialua and long-time North Shore Chamber of Commerce Board member, to spring into action, make several contacts, and rally the troops to move the mats so they could be used again.

HALEIWA, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO