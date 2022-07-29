ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football: Realignment brings up more questions than answers

By By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida were the top three football teams in the American Athletic Conference a year ago with a combined conference record of 22-4. The same three teams were selected to finish atop the conference again in 2022 according to a preseason poll released ahead of the league’s media day on Thursday.

This is also the final year in the AAC for those same three schools, as their reign atop the AAC is numbered.

Cincinnati, one of four teams to make the College Football Playoff a year ago, is headed to the Big 12 along with Houston and UCF. The AAC countered by accepting six schools from Conference USA. UAB, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Charlotte, Rice and UTSA will join the AAC by July 2023.

The AAC’s new look comes as many conferences across the country find themselves in a state of transition as each vies to serve itself a greater slice of the revenue pie. Some conferences are being poached into oblivion while others bloat to enormous sizes. All are searching for money in the form of lucrative TV deals, and the idea of competitive balance only crops up once the dust settles.

East Carolina football coach Mike Houston is watching all of this, and he can’t do much else but be along for the ride. This is the most talented roster under Houston, and the coach entering his fourth season in Greenville doesn’t have much time for the ground shifting under his feet.

The future can wait, as far as he’s concerned.

“It’s changing pretty quick. I think with what the SEC and the Big Ten are doing, it’s going to have a trickle-down effect on all the other conferences,” Houston said. “The American Conference has been a highly competitive conference ever since its start and we’re excited to be a part of it.

“Cincinnati, UCF and Houston have been great programs in this conference. Them departing, they’ll go on and try to do the same thing in the Big 12. But we’ll have six schools coming in. So the conference is going to change. At the end of the day, our focus is going to be purely on East Carolina. We have a chance to establish ourselves as one of the top programs in the country.”

As the sports world changes and takes different shapes, ECU looks inward.

In the short term that makes sense. As ECU improves on the field and sets itself up with expectations for winning seasons, the possibility of being atop a new-look conference is possible and intriguing.

But what is the best outlook for a school atop a conference that has essentially merged with Conference USA? Probably not a national championship in the current model.

The problem, according to AAC commissioner Mike Aresco, is with the way the FBS postseason is set up to favor schools in Power 5 conferences. No matter how well a team plays in a smaller conference, the path to competing for a national championship as one of four teams to do so is a long shot.

Just look at Cincinnati from a year ago. The Bearcats had to go undefeated to become the first school not from a Power 5 conference to reach the College Football Playoff. They didn’t have the margin of error for just one stumble on an off week.

“Congratulations to Cincinnati on becoming the first G5 (Group of Five), you know I don’t like that label, but nevertheless they were the first G5 team to make the College Football Playoff,” Aresco said. “That’s an historic achievement.”

Historic.

Aresco, reading from a prepared statement, offered a solution to that issue in the form of leveling the playing field of sorts with a postseason format of 12 teams — six automatic bids and six at-large bids. That change would at least give other programs access to competing for a national title.

“We know that there’s going to be this consolidation and we know the media is going to focus on maybe a couple of conferences,” Aresco said. “But it doesn’t mean that we can’t have a fair system with a CFP where everybody has a real shot like we’ve had a shot recently.

“There’s no level playing field. Never has been. But we have to do everything we can to keep things competitive. And if we do that, then every nook and cranny of the country will care. You don’t want just a few fan bases caring and the rest not caring. Sure, you might get some big ratings for the big games, people love college football, but you’re going to lose something valuable if three quarters of college football isn’t as relevant as it was.”

His solution? Have the FBS break away from the NCAA and have all conferences equal in standing.

“The FBS commissioners should have a major role in how FBS football is run,” Aresco said. “Football is clearly a separate and distinct entity within the NCAA and could benefit from its own governance structure with the interconnection between the regular season and the College Football Playoff.”

He added to his point by saying that the classifications between conferences should end. (It looked like Aresco was going to hurl each time he said G5 or Power 5).

“Disappearing along with it should be the Group of Five moniker. That label has been destructive. It should all be FBS. … If all FBS conferences are viewed equally in terms of branding, as I believe they should be, then upward mobility, a feature of our American heritage would be a more realistic possibility. Yes, some FBS conferences will of course be more equal than others in terms of revenue, competitiveness, and all the things that obviously matter. That’s perfectly normal and acceptable. But actually having to earn a particular status or reputation would be a healthy development.”

The musical chairs won’t stop any time soon as TV money is shaping conferences and building profitable time slots with big-name schools dotting schedules. And while Aresco offered several solutions and raised many more questions, what is clear is that those dwelling in smaller conferences just want a seat at the table.

And if that means more meaningful football at the end of the season, who says no?

The Daily Reflector

