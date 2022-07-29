Buffalo Bills Owner Helping Rich Get Richer With New Business

WIVB-TV is undergoing several changes in its lineup. One of Buffalo residents’ favorite morning show anchors is departing the station. Jhas Williams announced she is leaving News4 at the end of July 2022. The young journalist’s longtime viewers naturally have questions about her departure from WIVB. They are wondering why she is leaving and where she’s going next. But, viewers especially want to know if Williams will stay in Buffalo. Here’s what Jhas Williams said about leaving WIVB.

6 DAYS AGO