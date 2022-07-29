Cool Down Killeen, Texas as Long Branch Park Splash Pad is Open

myb106.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Amid water restrictions Waco party rental businesses see bookings dip
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The summer months are typically the hottest time to cash in for Waco bouncy house rental services. After the announcement of the City of Waco water restrictions business is starting to slip at Alpha Omega Party Rentals. “We’ve had no bookings so far in Waco city...
365thingsaustin.com
Saber Tooth Zip Ride At Inner Space Cavern
Experience Inner Space Cavern’s newest attraction, The Saber Tooth! This tandem zip ride lifts you 130ft into the air and goes 30mph allowing for great views. Hidden for over 10,000 years, Inner Space Cavern is one of the best-preserved caves in Texas. It was discovered by a Texas Highway Department core drilling team in the spring of 1963 and was opened to the public in the summer of 1966.
Loose Screwz Car Club provides dozens of families with back-to-school supplies
Dozens of families lined up at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights for school supplies and backpacks.
Dog Ridge Fire is completely contained
BELTON, Texas — The Dog Ridge Fire is now completely contained, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire was located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department shared on its Facebook Thursday. At this time, it is not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Mac House transitioning to a food truck business
WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- July 30th was Mac House‘s last day of operation on Franklin Avenue, but don’t worry macaroni fanatics, they’re not going away for good. The Waco known Mac House is transitioning to a food truck business. With Mac House on wheels, they will transform...
Blaccent hosting first annual Night Out block party in Waco
WACO, Texas — One organization in Waco is trying to change the perception of public safety for the community. Blaccent is a black-led group focused on providing resources for the black community in Waco. One of the ways they're doing so is by putting on the Night Out block party on Tuesday.
KWTX
Pet of the Week for July 29: Guppy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, July 29th, is Guppy!. To learn more about how you can adopt Orion, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.
KWTX
Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.28.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
fox7austin.com
Happy, energetic pup looking for his forever home after four years at Leander shelter
LEANDER, Texas - This weekend's FOX 7 Pet of the Weekend is a six-and-a-half year old dog named Darwin from Texas Humane Heroes. "He's a big boy. He is full of energy, full of life. He is so sweet," Sam with the Texas Humane Heroes said. "He's excited when he's out and about. But he can also go for a good cuddle, just super loving dog overall."
2 Central Texas breweries are closing their close doors at end of July
One has already shutdown, the other will close on Sunday.
New Beginnings? Bell County Expo Center Looking For New Name And Sponsor
The Bell County Expo Center has hosted many a event in Central Texas. First opened in 1987, the center has even professional sports. With time passing, and events coming and going, the center has always needed to maintain facilities. To help with the cost of maintenance and potential growth, KWTX...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multiple Agencies Battling Brush Fire in Belton, Texas
UPDATE: As of 8:30 PM, KWTX is reporting that fire is still ongoing. The blaze is estimated to be 375 acres, and at the time of writing, 0% contained. However, forward progress of the fire is not a threat:. Firefighters from Belton, Texas and surrounding communities were on the scene...
WacoTrib.com
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000
This meticulously kept home sits on a large 2.39-acre treed lot. Downstairs features a garage and oversized workshop area, mudroom, and half-bath. Upstairs, you'll find an open concept floor plan featuring a wood-burning stove, tongue-and-groove Ponderosa Pine accent walls, and vaulted ceilings. The well-maintained kitchen boasts granite countertops, large pantry, and an oversized island. Outside you'll find a second story balcony overlooking the secluded backyard - perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee or grilling dinner for your family. The lot is fully fenced for the animals and kids to run and play, and the new paver patio is perfect for your backyard entertainment. Located in the desirable Chalk Bluff area, it is outside city limits but is a short drive to McLane Stadium, Magnolia, and Waco's newest additions: Top Golf, Main Event, and Cinemark. Come check this one out in person today! BACK ON THE MARKET due to buyer's inability to attain financing! Don't miss this second chance at a great property!
Local roofing company offers solar shingles as alternative to electricity
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan roofing company has introduced a new product to their customers as part of an expansion of their services since April. The Roofing and Restoration Services of America began offering solar shingles to their customers and recently placed the product at a location in Salado.
CBS Austin
Central Texas man paralyzed in car crash hopes to bring awareness as crashes rise in ATX
AUSTIN, Texas — Through the first seven months of 2022, more than 50 people have been killed in car crashes on Austin's roads. That number is down from last year, but the number of crashes is up this year reaching almost 7,000, according to the city's Vision Zero data.
TxDOT closes two outside mainlanes in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Two outside northbound I-35 mainlanes from Midway Drive to SL 363 in Temple will be closed, according to TxDOT contractors. Additionally, TxDOT has also will close the exit ramp to SL 363 (299) and the northbound entrance ramp just prior to SL 363. Closures will allow crews to safely complete repaving and milling work.
fox7austin.com
Clear Alert issued for man last seen in Round Rock
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A Clear Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Round Rock Saturday evening. 23-year-old William Forney was last seen in the 200 block of Bass Pro Drive in Round Rock at 5:12 p.m. on July 30. He is described as a white male, 6' and 155 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.
fox7austin.com
Rain possible as triple digit heat continues
AUSTIN, Texas - Today will be the 14th day in a row with triple digits and 49 for the entire summer. The door is still open for a few Gulf showers to slide into Central Texas between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The prime area will be east of Austin late in the day.
Dog Dies After Swimming In Toxic-Algae Infested Creek
A dog died within an hour of swimming in a Texas creek where toxic algae has been found, according to officials. Austin officials warned locals about possible toxic algae located in a creek at Barking Springs, in the area of Barton Creek near Barton Springs Pool. The warning was emitted after the dog died on Sunday, July 10 after swimming in the water, according to Fox News.
B106
Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0