ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Morningstar: Top Investors Like Alphabet, And so do We

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1675gY_0gy67d1100

Morningstar took a look at stock picks by seven concentrated mutual funds whose managers it respects.

It never hurts to look at what top investors are doing to see if you might want to replicate their strategy, whether it’s Warren Buffett, Bill Miller or John Rogers.

Morningstar took a gander at seven concentrated mutual funds with different strategies whose managers it respects. Then it chose three stocks it considers undervalued that are held by at least four of the funds.

Concentrated funds are those that hold about 20-50 stocks, making them “choosier about what they buy,” writes Susan Dziubinski, director of content for Morningstar.com.

The seven funds are:

· FMI Large Cap (FMIHX) - Get FMI Large Cap Fund Investor Class Report,

· Loomis Sayles Growth (LGRNX) - Get Loomis Sayles Growth Fd Cl N Report,

· Parnassus Core Equity (PRBLX) - Get Parnassus Core Equity Fund-Investor Shares Report,

· AMG Yacktman Focused (YAFFX) - Get AMG Yacktman Global Focused Fund - Class N Report,

· Jensen Quality Growth (JENSX) - Get Jensen Quality Growth Fund Cl J Report,

· Oakmark Select (OAKLX) - Get Oakmark Select Fund Investor Class Report, and

· Sound Shore (SSHVX) - Get Sound Shore Fund - Institutional Class Report.

The three stocks are:

1. Alphabet (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report, held by all seven funds;

Scroll to Continue

2. Booking Holdings (BKNG) - Get Booking Holdings Inc. Report, the online travel agency conglomerate, held by four of the funds; and

3. Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, also held by four of the funds.

Morningstar’s Take on Alphabet

Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi assigns the company a wide moat and puts fair value for the stock at $169. It recently traded at $116.

“While Alphabet’s second-quarter results missed consensus estimates, we found the firm’s search advertising and cloud numbers encouraging,” he wrote in a July commentary.

“Google’s diversified advertising offerings appear to be partially offsetting uncertainties in the macro environment, while digital transformation to cloud remains on top of many businesses’ priority list.”

Still, “we have slightly lowered our short- and medium-term expectations given the ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges,” pulling his fair-value estimate down from $180, Mogharabi said.

Morningstar’s Take on Booking Holdings

Morningstar analyst Dan Wasiolek gives the company a narrow moat and puts fair value for the stock at $3,000. It recently traded at $1,933.

“We see Booking exhibiting solid financial health,” he wrote in a commentary. “Further, we expect Booking's global online travel agency leadership position to increase over the next decade.”

That will be driven by “a healthy position in Asia-Pacific, continued leadership in Europe, and an expanding presence in vacation rentals, restaurant bookings, experiences, flights, and payments,” Wasiolek said. All of that is “backed by leading marketing and technology scale.”

Morningstar’s Take on Microsoft

Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff assigns the company a wide moat and puts fair value for the stock at $352. It recently traded at $280.

Despite Microsoft’s weaker-than-expected results for the latest quarter, “we believe that its fundamentals remain sound,” he wrote in a commentary.

“The company's performance was hurt mainly by things beyond its control, such as a stronger dollar, persistent supply chain issues, further scaling back in Russia, and general macroeconomic pressures.”

On the plus side, “we are encouraged by several pockets of strength, such as Azure, the continued migration to Office E5, and traction with the Power platform,” Romanoff said.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Fund#Stock#Alphabet Inc#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Morningstar Com#Parnassus Core Equity
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
Benzinga

Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Google
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
87K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy