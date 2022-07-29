This robot lets pilots touch, feel deep-sea objects without getting wet

www.cnn.com
Related
Scientists Are Turning Dead Spiders Into 'Necrobots' And We Are So Creeped Out
When mechanical engineering graduate student Faye Yap saw a dead spider curled up in the hallway, it got her thinking about whether it could be used as a robotics component. Turning dead spiders into mechanical grippers may be some people's idea of a nightmare scenario, but it could have tangible benefits. Spider legs can grip large, delicate, and irregularly shaped objects firmly and softly without breaking them.
Phys.org
Fiddler crab eye view inspires researchers to develop novel artificial vision
Artificial vision systems find a wide range of applications, including self-driving cars, object detection, crop monitoring, and smart cameras. Such vision is often inspired by the vision of biological organisms. For instance, human and insect vision have inspired terrestrial artificial vision, while fish eyes have led to aquatic artificial vision. While the progress is remarkable, current artificial visions suffer from some limitations: they are not suitable for imaging both land and underwater environments, and are limited to a hemispherical (180°) field-of-view (FOV).
Researchers hope graphene foam sensors can give prosthetics ‘human touch’
Researchers are hoping graphene foam sensors will help transform prosthetics and robotic limbs, allowing them to mimic the sensitivity and feedback of the human touch.The project, led in part by the University of the West of Scotland (UWS), aims to develop sensors which provide enhanced capabilities to robots, helping improve their dexterity and motor skills, through the use of accurate pressure sensors which provide haptic feedback and distributed touch.The devices, made from 3D graphene foam, sense feedback when the material is put under pressure and causes a change to its electronic resistance.Our novel 3D graphene foam, has the capability to...
Robot created by UK scientists can beat most steady-handed humans at Jenga
A ROBOT created by UK scientists can beat even the most steady-handed humans at Jenga. The dextrous device, dubbed Mascot, was given “arms and fingers” to fix a super-hot fusion reactor. It can replace tiles, use a screwdriver, do cutting and welding and even sweeps up after itself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google’s AI chatbot—sentient and similar to ‘a kid that happened to know physics’—is also racist and biased, fired engineer contends
Engineers developing such technology "have never been poor ... never lived in communities of color ... never lived in the developing nations of the world," Blake Lemoine told Insider.
Mysterious bundle of string on Mars' surface found by Perseverance rover
NASA's newest Mars rover stumbled across a small bundle of string while exploring an ancient delta in a search for signs of ancient microscopic life.
Chinese scientists invent laser so powerful it can scar the air
Researchers in China have invented a high-powered laser capable of essentially scorching the air to create patterns.The Wuhan-based team demonstrated the laser by drawing Chinese characters in the air, which can be viewed from any angle and can be physically touched.It works by stripping the electrons off air molecules using ultra-short laser pulses and turning them into light. The researchers hope the technology can be implemented in various fields, ranging from brain imaging, to quantum computing.“With the brand new device, we can draw in the air without using paper and ink,” Cao Xiangdong, lead scientist at the Hongtuo Laboratory of...
Slate
Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive
This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
New Giant Dinosaur Discovery Reveals Why Many Prehistoric Carnivores Had Such Tiny Arms
Discovery provides insight into the evolution and anatomy of big, carnivorous dinosaurs. Researchers discovered a new huge, meat-eating dinosaur, dubbed Meraxes gigas. The new dinosaur provides fascinating clues about the evolution and biology of dinosaurs such as the Carcharodontosaurus and Tyrannosaurus rex—particularly, why these creatures had such large skulls and tiny arms.
Giant Insects Used To Rule the Planet Before Dinosaurs
Giant insects used to rule the world 300 million years ago before the Jurasic eraLove Business. Giant insects can be found in a handful of science fiction movies and many comic books, but have these ever existed? Based on paleontological findings as well as studies that have been done in the past, these human-sized insects once existed and they were the first form of life to widespread across Earth.
studyfinds.org
Why do babies kick in the womb? New study solves age-old mystery, with implications for the future
LOS ANGELES — Scientists are finally able to explain why babies really kick in their mother’s womb. Researchers from USC say they believe the act “wires up” the nervous system. Moreover, the discovery may be the key to treating neurological illnesses and even training more agile robots.
Check out video of a lion fighting a crocodile
As seen in the clip that has since gone viral, a lion takes on an crocodile and while some on the internet can’t watch, others can’t take their eyes off it.
Phys.org
Artificial light at night can change the behaviour of all animals, not just humans
As the moon rises on a warm evening in early summer, thousands of baby turtles emerge and begin their precarious journey towards the ocean, while millions of moths and fireflies take to the air to begin the complex process of finding a mate. These nocturnal behaviors, and many others like...
Man Catches Massive Sturgeon In Small Creek With GoPro Attached To Line For Awesome Underwater Footage
How can fisherman not be intrigued with them though? They grow huge, put up a great fight, and have a look like no other. Most of the time you see sturgeon, especially large ones fished is massive bodies of water like the Fraser River in B.C., Canada. This is a unique video showing a fella fishing sturgeon like I’ve never seen before.
India girl roller skates under 20 cars in 13.74 seconds, breaks world record
July 29 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old girl from India broke a Guinness World Record for "limbo skating" when she strapped on her roller skates and glided under 20 cars in 13.74 seconds. Guinness World Records confirmed Deshna Nahar of Pune broke the record when she skated low to the ground...
I built a gaming PC with my kid — and you should too
Building a gaming PC with your kids is a great way to introduce them to the world of computers — not to mention an excellent bonding experience.
WATCH: Whitetail Buck Absolutely Massacres Decoy It Mistakes as Competitor
You know you have a good decoy when a whitetail either tries to mate with it or destroy it. In this case, it was the latter. In the middle of a field, an eight-point buck walked up to a similarly sized decoy that refused to back down to the real-life deer’s advances. Clearly frustrated with the plastic competitor’s indifference, the deer plowed forward, knocking the head mount clean off and stomping the rest of the body as the attacker made its getaway.
Ant Colonies Act Eerily Like a Neural Network, New Research Finds
Colonies of ants can act a lot like neural networks, new research has revealed, with groups of the insects weighing up both external inputs and internal principles when making decisions about what to do as a collective. In this particular study, the team behind it looked at when and how...
WATCH: Bear Cub Slips Down Waterfall, Makes Epic Recovery
Oh no, little bear cub! Watch that step! In a viral video that makes us all want to hold our breaths, one little brown bear cub has a bit of a slip while fishing next to its mom on top of an Alaskan waterfall. The now-viral moment shows the little cub as it takes a wrong step, tumbling into the turbulent water below. For a moment that seems all-too long for many viewers, the cub slips underwater, disappearing for several seconds.
Only 5 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupes Are Believed to Exist. Now One Is Up for Grabs.
Click here to read the full article. Back in the days of Miami Vice-era excess, life occasionally imitated art. Consider the case of one enthusiast who tracked down a Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe he just had to have. After acquiring the rare-as-hen’s-teeth two-door from Andy Cohen of Beverly Hills Motoring, he embarked on a road trip to Las Vegas and promptly got stopped for speeding—no surprise, given the coupe’s autobahn-burning 6.0-liter V-8. In any other decade, a speeding violation might have been the end of the story. But in the spirit of the sordid ‘80s, illicit substances were discovered during...
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0