Bruce Pearl, Auburn Basketball host children with special needs

Auburn fans will be getting an early glimpse of the Tigers next week. The Tigers are traveling to Israel for three games as part of the Birthright of College Basketball tour. The trip will be the first look at a roster that has undergone massive turnover. Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler are off to the NBA. Bruce Pearl and his staff reloaded in the front court with Yohan Traore and Johni Broome.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO