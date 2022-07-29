CDC leaves COVID transmission rates the same in Arizona

news.azpm.org
Related
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
Water Manager: Arizona cities may get 50% less Colorado River water in 2023
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
ABC 15 News
Where to vote during Arizona's primary election: August 2, 2022
Ready to vote in Arizona's primary election on Aug. 2, 2022?. According to Maricopa County officials, the county will offer "vote anywhere" voting sites, so you can vote at any open location, not just your single assigned location. Voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on...
Flooding forces evacuation at senior care facility
Authorities evacuated 10 patients and two staff members from a flooded senior care facility Sunday. No patients were injured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourbigescape.com
15 Yuma Free Boondocking Locations for Snowbirds (Updated 2022)
Known as the “Sunniest City on Earth,” Yuma promises sunshine and warm weather at least 91% of the year. So, we’re looking into Yuma free boondocking. “What is your next destination?” It’s a question we hear frequently. Every time, we reply, “Wherever we want, weather permitting.”
Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary, further discredits the review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm, Cyber Ninjas, and conducted largely by supporters of Donald Trump who falsely believe the election was stolen from him. “Our agents investigated all individuals that...
ourbigescape.com
14 Bullhead City Free Boondocking Locations for Cold Winter (Updated 2022)
Bullhead City free boondocking is simple and easy to find near town. This is a post to help you find one of the many free locations when the weather is cold or for Summer as well. Snowbirds flock to the Arizona and Nevada areas to spend the Winter in areas like Quartzsite and these are so good stopovers en-route or for summer fun on the river in warm weather.
KOLD-TV
Pima County changes 7 of 129 Vote Center locations
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Seven of the 129 Vote Center locations have been changed since the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the original list of locations in May. Pima County voters can cast a ballot at any Pima County Vote Center, whether it be near their home,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
scottsdale.org
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
Final steps to remove derogatory names from federal lands underway
Sixty-six of the 67 sites on federal land in Arizona with a name that includes a slur for Native American women are slated to be renamed in September. There are 13 peppered throughout New Mexico, according to the Geographic Names Information System. Sierra, Grant, Catron and Chaves Counties each have...
kjzz.org
Top Arizona federal prosecutor monitoring primary election Tuesday
With voting closing Tuesday in the primary election, the top federal prosecutor in Arizona says he’ll be watching the election to ensure there are not voting violations. Voter intimidation can include factors ranging from how people dress and what they say. U.S. Attorney for Arizona Gary Restaino says there...
SignalsAZ
Banner – University Medical Center Tucson Earns Comprehensive Stroke Center Status
Banner – University Medical Center Tucson has again earned The Joint Commission’s advanced comprehensive stroke certification, recognized nationwide as the gold standard in the treatment of the most complex stroke cases. Banner – University Medical Center Tucson (B – UMCT) offers the only Joint Commission-certified advanced comprehensive stroke...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump-backed conspiracy theorist makes charge for chief election position in Arizona
State Rep. Mark Finchem is part of a pro-Trump coalition of secretary of state candidates running in battleground states throughout the country.
Arizonans feeling the pain of inflation
Many Arizona residents are feeling the pain of inflation. The latest numbers show Americans are paying about 9% more than this time last year.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Photo of the Day - August 2022
Take a look at some of Arizona's beautiful landscapes sent in by FOX 10 viewers. The mountain ranges, sunrises, sunsets, wildlife, parks, canyons, cacti, and even cityscapes have amazing views. Choose one of the following ways to submit your photos:. Tag your photos with #Fox10Phoenix on Instagram. Message us your...
KTAR.com
Here’s what you need to know about voting process for Tuesday’s primary election in Arizona
PHOENIX – Four weeks after early voting began, Arizonans will complete the process of choosing nominees from each party during Tuesday’s midterm primary elections. Early voting started July 6, which was the day after the deadline to register and be eligible to vote in the primary. Elections in...
azpm.org
Pima County says ballot-counting video system improved
Workers inside Pima County's ballot tabulation room are shown in this screen capture from August 1, 2022, one day before the Arizona primary election. With just hours to go before vote-counting starts for the 2022 primary election, Pima County updated the system that allows anyone to watch ballots being counted in real time.
kunm.org
Eleven New Mexico counties have high COVID-19 community levels
New Mexico now has 11 counties with high COVID-19 community levels, including Bernalillo and Sandoval. That’s six fewer counties than last week, but large swaths of red on the state map show the continuing surge driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 variant. Roosevelt County now leads counties in the...
Westbound Interstate 10 reopens at Picacho Peak Monday
A crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 at Picacho Peak Monday has been cleared. There was no estimated time for the road to reopen.
arizonasuntimes.com
Watchdog Group Says Left-Wing Election Initiative Gathered Petition Signatures Illegally in Arizona
A watchdog group sued Arizona’s secretary of state along with a left-wing group over that group’s effort to have a “radical” initiative placed on November’s ballot that would weaken election integrity in the state. The lawsuit, filed by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, says:. This...
Comments / 1