ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Security guard waited 12 days to report car of missing San Antonio woman Chrissy Powell

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sacurrent.com

Comments / 15

OViS HERDER1
2d ago

I don't believe she committed suicide neither.

Reply(5)
16
old goat
1d ago

waited 12 days to report an abandoned vehicle, that's odd🤔🤔

Reply
8
ScarlettJoe Handsome
2d ago

what is the point of security that doesn't patrol?

Reply(3)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Chilling text reveals mom Chrissy Powell had argument before vanishing – leaving family ‘worried sick’, mom reveals

A MISSING mom of two argued over text with her ex and father of one of her kids before she seemingly vanished, her mom said after seeing the texts on her daughter’s phone. Chrissy Powell, 39, was last seen on her ring doorbell camera leaving her house at 10:30am on July 5 wearing dark-colored clothes and a white purse on her right shoulder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas boy found dead in washing machine hours after parents reported him missing

A seven-year-old boy was found dead inside a washing machine at his home in Texas, hours after his parents reported him missing to the police on Thursday, 28 July.Troy Khoeler was found in the top-load machine in the garage at the family’s home in Birnam Wood, Harris County.The boy’s parents first told police that he was missing at 4am. He was found by police two hours later after a search of the neighbourhood and other areas.Troy’s cause of death has not been established.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Doorbell camera captures footage of Texas mother later found dead in car at shopping centreDoorbell cam captures footage of Texas mother later found dead in carFlaming wind turbine falls to pieces after being struck by lightning
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Cars
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
The Independent

Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger

Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
COLUMBIA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Security Camera#Home Security#British#The Daily Mail#Thedaily Mail#Pro Security Group Inc
Daily Mail

Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds

The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
truecrimedaily

Missing San Antonio mom found dead in car that had been parked for a week

SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A missing 39-year-old mother was reportedly found dead in her car this week after she called work to say she was running late but never showed up. San Antonio Police reportedly confirmed to KENS-TV that a security guard discovered Christina "Chrissy" Lee Powell’s body inside her Nissan Rogue on Saturday, July 23, on the 11700 block of I-10. The guard reportedly noticed the car had not moved for a week and received reports of a foul odor emanating from it. He reportedly saw her body in the passenger seat and called police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when coworker lights up in the car on the way to the casino

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother enjoyed going to the casino. One day, a coworker friend invited my mother to accompany her to the casino. There was no way my mother would pass up the opportunity to go to her favorite place, especially if she didn't have to drive there herself.
Daily Mail

Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader

This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help

At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Connecticut mom who strangled her three kids to death before killing herself ran a DAYCARE center out of the home - and told parents on the morning of the murder-suicide not to drop their children off

A Connecticut mother who strangled her three young children to death before hanging herself in a triple-murder suicide ran a daycare center out of the home where the horrific crime took place. Mom Sonia Loja killed her three kids - Junior Panjon, 12, Joselyn Panjon, 10, and Jonael Panjon, 5...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy