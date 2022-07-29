An 1899 East Flatbush House With Original Details and Three More to See, Starting at $1.399 Million

www.brownstoner.com
Brooklyn Real Estate Listings Six Months Later: Three Sold, One Still Available
This week, a look back at four of our featured listings from six months ago focuses on homes in Bay Ridge, Red Hook, Ditmas Park and Brooklyn Heights. How did they fare?. This spacious one-bedroom co-op in Bay Ridge appears move-in ready, with immaculate wood floors, arched openings and a tidy updated bathroom with attractive original tile and fixtures. It’s on the third floor of 601 79th Street in Bay Ridge. This former Co-op of the Day sold in May for the asking price of $359,000.
East New York Families in Limbo as Developer Plans High Rise to Replace Crumbling Housing Complex
Just six units remain occupied in one section of the Arlington Village complex. Now, those who remain worry about what the owners’ plan to develop the site will mean for them. “What exists now won’t exist.”. This story was produced as a collaboration between City Limits and...
Foreclosure Sale of Bay Ridge Building Paused After Alleged Landlord Fraud
A bankruptcy claim has temporarily paused a foreclosure sale that would put dozens of occupants of a Bay Ridge apartment building at risk of eviction after their landlord allegedly defrauded them out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. According to a lawsuit filed in Kings County Supreme Court and...
6sqft
463 affordable units available at luxury LIC rental with sweeping city views and a waterfront park
At a time when finding an affordable apartment in New York City feels impossible, here’s an opportunity to live in a luxury Long Island City building for less. A housing lottery has launched at Gotham Point, a two-tower mixed-use development in Hunter’s Point South with 1,132 apartments, a majority of which are priced below the market rate. After welcoming its first residents to the South tower this spring, the taller North tower is now accepting applications for 463 rent-stabilized rentals at 1-15 57th Avenue, Long Island City, NY. The 58-story building is open to New Yorkers earning between 30 percent and 165 percent of the area median income (AMI), or between $16,183 and $273,075 annually.*
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Danny Meyer, NYC restaurant VIP, steps down from longtime position
Danny Meyer, founder and CEO of New York restaurant powerhouse Union Square Hospitality Group, has announced that he is stepping down from the position he has held since 1985. Union Square Hospitality Group has owned and operated such well-known eateries as Gramercy Tavern, Shake Shack (with four Brooklyn locations), Blue Smoke and the now-closed Union Square Café.
Early Addition: Tourists are flocking to Brooklyn, but not so much Manhattan
People enjoy the warm weather in Brooklyn Bridge Park during the coronavirus outbreak in New York. More than 1,000 NYPD officers have been deployed citywide to ensure social distancing. Brooklyn's tourism industry is growing this summer while Manhattan's declines, a look at the root causes behind the city's housing crisis, and more in today's link roundup. [ more › ]
Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Clinton Hill Co-op, a Prospect Park South Standalone
The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a co-op in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, a row house in Windsor Terrace and a semi-detached house in Bay Ridge. Bay Ridge and Prospect Lefferts Gardens were popular this week with other listings dotted around the borough and even into Orange County. The least expensive on the list is the co-op in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at $475,000 and the most expensive is a Prospect Park Standalone at $3.295 million.
Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC
A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
Manhattan brunch spot is an oasis inside the city
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan eatery highlights the season’s best ingredients to make delectable brunch dishes. Lindens in SoHo is named after a tree, so it’s connected to the earth and seasonality, the chef said. The menu features an heirloom tomato salad, a farmer’s salad, and buttermilk pancakes. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole really liked the […]
Ari Kagan Vs. Reality on 86th Street in Brooklyn
Councilman Ari Kagan wrote that he cleaned up 86th Street. (. He shared some photos that looked too good to be true. If you go to 86th Street, this is what it looks like:. Yes, the ground is a little cleaner from the much-needed powerwash, but all the vendors are still all over the place.
10 Best Gyms In NYC You Should Be Working Out In
New York City has a “work hard, play hard” culture that rightfully earned its “the city that never sleeps” mantra. Understandably, many New Yorkers like to hit the gym and get some exercise to stay stress-free and active. But with so many options for gyms in NYC, it can be tough to know which one to choose. Whether you’re into CrossFit, rock climbing, or just want an affordable space with treadmills and weight machines, you can find a place easily in NYC. Here is our guide of the best gyms in NYC to get a good workout! Blink Fitness is...
Tallest Buildings In NYC Represent The Latest In Architecture
The tallest buildings in NYC represent the forefront of modern architecture and building design. The city’s skyline is iconic because of its skyscrapers. Since the first skyscraper was built in 1889 in Manhattan, the city has remained the premier site for luxurious home and office buildings. Why Does New...
Times Square slashing: Woman randomly cut in Midtown Manhattan
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant armed with a box cutter slashed a woman across the hand without provocation Sunday morning in Times Square, officials said. The victim was walking near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue around 10 a.m. when the attacker, right arm held aloft, approached her from behind and cut her on […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Monday, August 1, 2022
DISASTER EMERGENCY ON MONKEYPOX: Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared state disaster emergency in response to ongoing monkeypox outbreak, a measure that allows New York to respond more swiftly to outbreak and provides additional vaccination resources. The executive order specifically extends the pool of eligible individuals who can administer monkeypox vaccines, including EMS personnel, pharmacists and midwives; allows physicians and certified nurse practitioners to issue non-patient specific standing orders for vaccines; and requires providers to send vaccine data to the New York State Department of Health.
Coney Island public housing still struggling with repairs, broken cooking gas 10 years after Sandy
As the sun sets over Manhattan, shipping containers from the construction effort leave metal and debris scattered at the base of Surfside Gardens, July 6th, 2022 Hundreds of families in the O’Dwyer Gardens have been calling for the city to restore cooking gas since construction broke ground on NYCHA’s Resilience and Recovery project in February. [ more › ]
Fourth NYC death confirmed after late-July heat wave, ME's office says
Children cool off by playing in a fountain in Domino Park, Brooklyn with the Manhattan skyline in the background as the sun sets during a heat wave on July 24th, 2022. The news came after the medical examiner confirmed three other heat-related deaths over the past week, with most of them involving underlying health conditions. [ more › ]
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
A housing lottery opens for 160 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Applications are open for 160 newly constructed apartments at 1101 President St. in Crown Heights through the affordable housing lottery for applicants who meet income eligibility requirements. The rent-stabilized apartments are studios, one, two, and three bedrooms set aside for people who earn from $18,515 to $99,300, depending on household...
RIP Rose Gargano – Bay Ridge
– , here and here Something must have happened on that road that caused her to swerve. The news said it was possibly a medical episode. (Source) Rose was 70 years old and lived in Bay Ridge. This accident happened about two miles from her home. This is terrible and so sad.
