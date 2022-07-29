New green bike lanes in RoanokeScreenshot WDBJ7 video. If you have wondered why you are seeing what looks like green tarp on certain streets in the Star City there is a very good reason. These are bike lanes that are on each side of traffic, and have been painted green to give drivers more visibility of those riding bicycles and for the cyclists to feel safer. The area of green measures five feet in width according to Roanoke Traffic Engineer Hung Liu “We have installed about 40 to 50 miles of bike lanes currently."

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO