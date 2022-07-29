ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Starting Lineup: July 2022 (NASCAR Truck Series)

By Shane Walters
Racing News
Racing News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
racingnews.co

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch Were Ratted Out By Another Team, Resulting in Disqualification, According to Cup Series Driver

This week one Cup Series driver revealed that Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were ratted out by another team, which resulted in their historic disqualification at Pocono. The post Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch Were Ratted Out By Another Team, Resulting in Disqualification, According to Cup Series Driver appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman

Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Sportico

In North Carolina, NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seeks $16 Million for Slick Equestrian Estate

Click here to read the full article. A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region. Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt...
REAL ESTATE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Big Finish Sunday

Sunday was an encouraging day for Bubba Wallace. The 23XI Racing driver finished in fifth place on Sunday afternoon, an encouraging mark for the driver. Wallace, who's had a frustrating season with some pit crew issues, is optimistic moving forward. "I gotta figure out where to gain speed but I've...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawless Alan
Person
Matt Crafton
Person
Spencer Boyd
Person
Timmy Hill
Person
Hailie Deegan
Person
Derek Kraus
Person
Chase Purdy
Person
John Hunter Nemechek
Person
Blaine Perkins
Person
Matt Dibenedetto
Person
Stewart Friesen
Person
Corey Heim
Person
Johnny Sauter
Person
Tyler Ankrum
FanSided

NASCAR Cup Series: Kurt Busch out of the playoffs?

Is Kurt Busch at risk of missing the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after missing Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway with concussion-like symptoms?. For the first time since March 2015, Kurt Busch was absent from a NASCAR Cup Series race. In Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway, Busch advanced to the second round, but he crashed hard before he could compete his second run.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis: Live updates, highlights, results for the Verizon 200

Nearly 30 years after the Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened Gasoline Alley to stock cars for the very first time, NASCAR has begun to take a different approach to racing across the fabled yard of bricks. For the second year in a row, the path to the winner's circle at Indy has taken on more twists and turns, even as the prize of the Brickyard remains the same.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Trucks#Prac Qual Race Cup#Christian#Chase
Racing News

Indianapolis Race Results: July 31, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR results from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. The 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is set to host the Verizon 200. View the Indianapolis results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Indianapolis Menu. ARCA: Race. Indycar: Prac/Qual |...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Jimmie Johnson Hints At Return: NASCAR World Reacts

The NASCAR world could be seeing Jimmie Johnson in 2023. Earlier this year, the sport announced that it would be having a road-race in Chicago next year. Johnson, one of the best drivers in recent NASCAR history, is apparently open to competing. "I wouldn't rule it out," he told Sirius...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Indianapolis qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The NASCAR Cup Series is back to road course racing this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, a track which was added to the schedule in 2021 after the traditional Brickyard 400 on the oval track was axed after 2020.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Video: Scary Collision During Cup Series In Indianapolis

There have been some scary collisions during Sunday's Cup Series race in Indianapolis. Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon collided in what was probably the most-intense of them all. Larson and Dillon collided during a turn at nearly full speed on Sunday afternoon. This was scary to watch:. Thankfully, both drivers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup Series results: Tyler Reddick wins at Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick drove through trouble late in the race and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Reddick outran Ross Chastain, who used an access road on the final restart to rejoin the field beyond Turn 1, a move NASCAR later deemed inappropriate. Chastain was dropped to 27th in the finish order.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

23XI Racing Reportedly Close To Major Bubba Wallace Decision

23XI Racing has reportedly expressed serious confidence for Bubba Wallace moving forward. While Wallace is already set to return for the 2023 season, the racing team is reportedly close to a contract extension for their No. 23 driver. Wallace has confirmed that the contract extension talks are far along. "We've...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

IndyCar results and points standings after Indy road course

IndyCar results, points after Indy road course: Alexander Rossi ended a 49-race winless streak Saturday in the NTT IndyCar Series, winning the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Rossi’s eighth career victory came 1,133 days after his last on June 23, 2019 at Road America. “It’s a relief,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Racing News

Racing News

Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Worldwide coverage of motorsports. Add some sports to your feed.

 https://racingnews.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy