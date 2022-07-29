Report: Taylor Swift allegedly took 170 private plane flights so far this year

mix929.com
Taylor Swift fired back at being named the celebrity with the worst private jet CO2 emissions. Here's the top 10 stars who made the list.
Celebrities are facing criticism over their private jet usage after a UK-based marketing firm compiled a list of the "biggest offenders."
Swifties Can’t Shake Off Disappointment in the Singer’s Exorbitant Private Jet Emissions
It's been a tough time for eco-conscious Swifties. The singer, known for hits like "22" and "Trouble" is a vocal environmentalist and animal lover. However, Swift was recently outed by Rolling Stone as being one of Hollywood's most frequent private jet fliers. Although her team replied, stating she "loaned [her private jet] out regularly to other individuals," staunch environmentalists reiterate that it is Taylor Swift's jet nonetheless, and therefore, she is responsible for its emissions.
digg.com
Taylor Swift Issues Statement On Those 170+ Trips Her Private Jet Took This Year
Swift, a vocal environmentalist, topped a list of carbon emissions generated by private jet flights this week. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment...
Drake defends his short private jet flights – by saying plane was empty
Drake, the rapper, has attempted to defend his use of a large private plane for a series of flights that lasted less than 20 minutes – by revealing that the aircraft was being moved to a storage location with no passengers on board. The Canadian music star and several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle
A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
American Airlines passengers were left 'sobbing' after being held on a hot plane for six hours, report says
American Airlines passengers were held on a plane with no air conditioning, food, or drink for six hours on Sunday afternoon, according to a report.
An American Airlines pilot says making passengers get off a plane after boarding is 'so embarrassing' and he 'absolutely hates' it
An AA pilot says he is told to put passengers on planes despite being about to run out of hours. He told Insider: "We absolutely hate doing this to our passengers, but our hands are tied." The policy means that covering trips has become "like a game of whack-a-mole," the...
‘Leave all bags, come this way!’ Passengers cry during panicked flight evacuation after fire detected on plane
United Airlines passengers had a shock on landing in Denver on Tuesday as cabin crew immediately shouted at them to leave their bags and evacuate the plane.The flight from Kansas City, Missouri to Denver, Colorado had touched down at 2.30pm when a fire was detected onboard the aircraft, and crew took the decision to evacuate.Passenger Adrian Hartwell posted a dramatic video to Twitter showing multiple flight attendants shouting “Come this way, come this way!” and “Leave all bags” as passengers clamour to get down the aisle and off the plane. Both adults and children can be heard crying and...
Qantas booked a 13-month-old baby on a different flight to her parents, who then spent 20 hours on the phone trying to rebook. They're still not home.
Qantas booked an Australian couple's 13-month-old baby on a separate flight from Europe to Thailand. The pair spent over 20 hours on the phone with Qantas' help line and had to call them 55 times. They have finally managed to book a flight home 12 days after the initial departure...
ZDNet
An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
Dare I ask why you're sitting there with gritted teeth, mouthing curses toward high-flying brand names?. Another week of airline disruption is supposedly becalmed. Before another week of airline disruption staggers into the air. To recap: airlines say they have staff shortages, the weather has been terrible and air traffic...
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
American Airlines passengers told to get off the plane they had just boarded after a 5-hour delay because the crew had to go off-duty
An American Airlines customer said passengers had to leave after the pilots said they had timed out. Sheila Gray said her flight from Charlotte to Boston had already been delayed by five hours. She said the airline did not offer any form of compensation.
Spirit Airlines passengers were told to stay seated after their plane caught fire, video shows
Video shows the scene on a Spirit plane that had caught fire on landing. Passengers in Atlanta, Georgia, were told to stay in their seats by crew, who kept things calm. The fire was extinguished and everyone got off the plane unharmed, a Spirit spokesperson said. Passengers on a Spirit...
I fly by private jet from London to Ibiza for $1,200 using the 'empty leg' trick. Here's why the cost is worth it.
Dan Legg takes 'empty leg' flights on private jets across Europe, saving thousands of dollars. Private jets fly empty legs when they return to their home airport after a flight. Legg said small groups can get last-minute tickets from London to Spain for about $1,200 each.
I went inside the secret room where pilots sleep on long-haul flights. I think it's the best seat on the entire plane.
Insider's reporter saw the secret room on top of the plane where Air New Zealand pilots sleep on long-haul Boeing 777-300ER flights.
A US flyer tracked his lost luggage back to London and was told by American to go pick it up from the airport — even though he was 4,000 miles away in North Carolina
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
Couple and their 9-month-old baby were stranded with no formula left after American Airlines canceled their flight in the middle of the night
After their connecting flight from Charlotte to Raleigh was canceled, Donna, her husband and their infant were stuck at the airport for hours.
Two teenagers had to take a 400-mile train trip from London to Scotland after British Airways gave away their seats
The teens were left scrambling to get back home after British Airways gave away their seats. They were given train tickets but they turned out to be invalid when they got to the station. The parents had to send them money to buy new tickets from King's Cross.
U.K.・
American Airlines lost a passenger's cases containing equipment worth more than $70,000 and he is still waiting for compensation
Ashkan Aghassi took two large Pelican cases containing valuable audio-visual equipment on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas, but they never turned up.
Heathrow CEO Says Airport Woes Caused By Passengers Packing "Too Much Makeup" And Faking Disability
The summer of travel hell isn’t through with us yet. By now, you’ve heard stories of all manner of airport drama. Lost and delayed luggage. Canceled flights. Staff shortages. Long lines at customs and security. That last one is a common headache these days, and the CEO at Heathrow Airport believes he knows the true culprit.
