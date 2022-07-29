North Korea Reports No New Fever Cases for First Time Since COVID Outbreak

www.usnews.com
North Korea dam water release forces South Koreans near border to evacuate
North Korea appears to have released water from a dam near its border with South Korea, prompting vacationers in the neighbouring country to evacuate over rising water levels on the Imjin River. The water level at a bridge across the river in the South’s border county of Yeoncheon surpassed 1...
Kim Jong-Un Hails North Korea's 'Blood-Sealed Ties' With China
North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un hailed his country's "sealed in blood" ties with Xi Jinping-led China as he marked the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. What Happened: Kim said the ties with China would further develop for generations to come, according to KCNAWatch, a...
North Korea slams US-South Korea-Japan military cooperation
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday slammed the United States, South Korea and Japan for pushing to boost their trilateral military cooperation targeting the North, warning that the move is prompting urgent calls for the country to reinforce its military capability. North Korea has long cited...
North Korea Claims No New Fever Cases – Experts Say 'Realistically Impossible' To Bring COVID-19 Cases To Zero In Just Months
For the first time since detecting its initial COVID cases in May, Kim Jong-Un's North Korea on Saturday said it recorded no new fever cases. What Happened: The North Korean state media said that according to the information of the state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters, “no new fever cases, with 13 recoveries, were reported.”
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
nationalinterest.org
China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia
If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
americanmilitarynews.com
Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea
On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
americanmilitarynews.com
China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead
Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
South Korea's new hardline on North Korea may mean the end of its plans to build its first aircraft carrier
South Korea's new president is shifting the country's security focus to threats from North Korea. That shift, plus other priorities, mean plans for South Korea's first aircraft carrier may be scrapped.
Nancy Pelosi To Make Historic Taiwan Visit Despite China's Caution: Report
China previously warned that Pelosi's trip would be "extremely dangerous" and the U.S. could expect "a firm response."
Pelosi’s Taiwan trip plan apparently confirmed by US lawmakers
Nancy Pelosi has invited senior lawmakers to join her on a trip to Taiwan, according to a member of the House foreign affairs committee, providing the first apparent confirmation of the widely speculated visit. The potential visit by the US House speaker to Taiwan is at the centre of spiralling...
N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Which Work Best to Protect Against Covid?
Click here to read the full article. Though mask restrictions are easing across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet, especially if you’re in crowded places or starting to travel. Even if you have received your vaccine and booster, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Omicron variant, the new BA.5 variant and other potentially harmful viruses in the air. And while airlines and the FAA have relaxed guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, many...
U.S. Slams China "Intimidation" of Philippines After South China Sea Ruling
Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed a U.S. commitment to defend the Philippines if its forces are attacked in the South China Sea.
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese celebrate assassination of anti-communist fmr. Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
Social media users in China were quick to celebrate news of the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the hands of an assassin on Friday, with some calling the gunman a “hero” and others calling for celebrations and shopping holidays. On Friday, a Twitter account...
At least five dead as anti-United Nations protests rock Democratic Republic of Congo
At least five people were killed and about 50 wounded during a second day of violent anti-United Nations protests in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.
Japan notifies Russia and other countries of ex-PM Abe's state funeral
TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - The Japanese government has notified all the countries it has diplomatic ties with, including Russia, of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said on Monday.
Mexico Deports 126 Venezuelan Migrants
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico deported 126 Venezuelan migrants who did not have proper permission to be in the country, the National Migration Institute (INM) said on Saturday. The 117 men and nine women were not able to prove their legal entry into Mexico, an INM statement said. The migrants...
Chinese Rocket Falls to Earth, NASA Says Beijing Did Not Share Information
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Chinese rocket fell back to Earth on Saturday over the Indian Ocean but NASA said Beijing had not shared the "specific trajectory information" needed to know where possible debris might fall. U.S. Space Command said the Long March 5B https://twitter.com/US_SpaceCom/status/1553436525404323842?s=20&t=mf5h5254uF1lLyPbFO0acg rocket re-entered over the Indian Ocean...
Ukraine ready to recommence grain exports for first time since war broke out
July 30 (UPI) -- Ukraine is ready to export grain for the first time since Russia invaded the country in February and blocked its ports on the Black Sea. Standing in Odessa near loaded ships that could depart as early as this week, officials said they are now just waiting for a go-ahead from the United Nations, which brokered alongside Turkey a safe-passage deal for much-needed food products from Ukraine.
