Looking for Love? Try the Vending Machine at Co.A.T.I. UpriseColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Family Fun at Great Wolf Lodge Summer 2022InsiderFamiliesColorado Springs, CO
Santa Claus Is Always in Season at the North PoleColorado JillCascade, CO
Tejon Eatery's Mac Out Serves the Ultimate Comfort FoodColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Students in Grades K - 12 Admitted Free to Olympic Museum Through August 15thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Colorado Daily
CU Boulder now guarantees admission for completing Colorado Community College System degree program
The University of Colorado Boulder has followed in the footsteps of the university’s Colorado Springs and Denver campuses and now guarantees admission to all first-year, first-time students who complete an associates degree through the Colorado Community College System’s Bridge to Bachelor’s Degree Program. CCCS started its bachelor’s...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs area military events starting July 31
Jazz in the Garden — With Air Force Academy's Band's Falconaires, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org. Military Speakers Luncheon — With retired admiral and ambassador Harry Harris, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $20-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/ymbdcm9t.
Multiple Top-Ranked Hospitals In The State Are Located In Northern Colorado
Your health and overall well-being are (or at least, should be) top priorities. When it comes to taking care of your health, who do you seek out for care?. Personally, I consistently seek out reputable, experienced professionals who truly treat my health/well-being with the utmost importance and care. Luckily, it...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs school districts offer school child care for K-5 students
Several Colorado Springs-area school districts are making access to child care easier and more affordable for busy working parents. Lack of affordable child care has been a chronic issue for parents in the El Paso County area for years, district officials said. In recent years, a number of school districts conducted needs assessments, surveying parents and stakeholders about ways to help students succeed and make parents’ lives easier. According to the survey results, a need for safe, affordable child care ranked high on the list of parents’ concerns.
We’re Not Shocked to Learn This Colorado City is a Hipster City
With so many reasons to move to Colorado, we didn't factor in how great of a spot we are for "hipsters." One Colorado city is a Top 10 best places for hipsters in the entire country. Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best Place For Hipsters. What is a hipster? According...
Check Out This Funky Colorado Earth House Selling for $730K
This Colorado Springs home is totally giving us Hobbit meets Hippy vibes and we totally dig it. This off-grid home in Southern Colorado is located at 17160 East Goshawk Road and is listed on Realtor for $730K. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home built in 2000 has a total of 2,940 square...
El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits
The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed. The candidates are part of Colorado Recount Coalition, which includes Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, […] The post El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Yet another confrontation involving city officials, developers and neighbors could be approaching on Wheeler Avenue, just south of Old Colorado City. City of Colorado Springs The city's planning office has notified neighbors of a proposal to build 138 townhomes on a vacant parcel, and a sign announcing the project is The post Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned appeared first on KRDO.
The ringing of the Balloon Bell, an end to Kinsley's cancer fight
After COVID kept loved ones from being inside the hospital, this was a way for them to gather together in support. It will be used to mark medical transitions of all kinds.
Candidates are getting their recounts, but not by hand
MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory recounts of elections in Colorado have not changed the results of elections, but that's not stopping anyone this year. Four Republican candidates who lost by large margins are paying out of pocket to have their races recounted. When candidates' vote totals are within 0.5%...
Tina Peters will get primary recount, but not the version she requested
DENVER — Republican Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters' request for a primary election recount has been approved. Peters submitted $255,912.33 on Thursday to pay for a recount in the Colorado Secretary of State's race. Pam Anderson, the former clerk in Jefferson County, defeated Peters in the June...
CBS News
3 Wray men indicted for collecting $7.5 million through threatening phone calls
Three former Wray residents have been indicted on federal money laundering charges, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday. James Albert Witte, 68, Jason Lee Henderson, 36, and Indian national Dhruv Jani, 39, are accused of contacting U.S. citizens by phone and misrepresenting themselves as federal law enforcement agents. They trio coerced 54 victims into sending a total of $7.5 million.
Family with 3 Margaritas connection opens new Mexican restaurant in Colorado Springs
The much-anticipated Milagros Cocina Mexicana, 7455 N. Academy Blvd., opened July 16. It’s brought to you by the Morales family, who hail from the Jalisco region of Mexico. They have 30 years combined experience operating Mexican food restaurants, namely 3 Margaritas. Executive chef Roberto Reyes oversees the kitchen and...
KKTV
Good Samaritan assists victim following stabbing in central Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A good Samaritan may have saved a stabbing victim’s life. The Samaritan tells 11 News he was out by his car late in the 2000 block of Lelaray Street Saturday night when he saw a man running his way yelling for help. According to the citizen, the man said someone was trying to kill him, and the citizen caught a glimpse of another person coming their way. He told 11 News he put the victim in his vehicle, called 911, and met police a few blocks away at Palmer Park Boulevard and Union.
KKTV
A community still looking for answers after death of teenager
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) Family of deceased Pueblo teen Haley Perkins held a memorial for her today. 1 Person seriously injured in shooting outside Colorado Springs bar. Updated: 10 hours ago. Shooting near Southeast side of Pikes Peak and Academy. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. While her...
Doggone Tired: Very Good Boy Rescued During Hike From Colorado Camp
There are some pretty interesting situations that can arise when enjoying the great outdoors in Colorado. Thank goodness there are search and rescue teams that can come to save the day. According to a Facebook post from El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR), on Sunday, July 24, the team...
KKTV
3-year-old dies after being hit by car driven by mother south of Colorado Springs
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A three-year-old is dead after an accident at her home. Colorado State Patrol troopers say the girl died from her injuries after being hit by a truck in a local neighborhood Sunday morning. It is in the Fountain area off Fontaine Boulevard. Troopers tell 11 News...
KJCT8
Colorado Springs mother provided Xanax, Percocet, and Fentanyl to 16-year-old son, leading to eventual overdose
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - On July 27, 2022 the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Douglas Floyd, a 52-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, has pled guilty to distributing fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy. The names of...
Daily Record
Colorado State Patrol: 3-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle driven by mother
A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle driven by her mother in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado State Patrol. In a press release, CSP stated authorities were notified of a pedestrian injury crash at 9:04 a.m. Sunday in the driveway of a home near the Fontaine Boulevard and Lamprey Drive intersection in unincorporated El Paso County.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by her mom in driveway
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a deadly crash involving a 3-year-old girl in her own driveway in unincorporated El Paso County. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at a home near the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard and Lamprey Drive. Officers determined the girl’s 27-year-old mother was behind the […]
