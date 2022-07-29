ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs area military events starting July 31

Jazz in the Garden — With Air Force Academy's Band's Falconaires, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org. Military Speakers Luncheon — With retired admiral and ambassador Harry Harris, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $20-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/ymbdcm9t.
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs school districts offer school child care for K-5 students

Several Colorado Springs-area school districts are making access to child care easier and more affordable for busy working parents. Lack of affordable child care has been a chronic issue for parents in the El Paso County area for years, district officials said. In recent years, a number of school districts conducted needs assessments, surveying parents and stakeholders about ways to help students succeed and make parents’ lives easier. According to the survey results, a need for safe, affordable child care ranked high on the list of parents’ concerns.
Colorado Newsline

El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits

The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed. The candidates are part of Colorado Recount Coalition, which includes Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, […] The post El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KRDO News Channel 13

Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Yet another confrontation involving city officials, developers and neighbors could be approaching on Wheeler Avenue, just south of Old Colorado City. City of Colorado Springs The city's planning office has notified neighbors of a proposal to build 138 townhomes on a vacant parcel, and a sign announcing the project is The post Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned appeared first on KRDO.
9NEWS

Candidates are getting their recounts, but not by hand

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory recounts of elections in Colorado have not changed the results of elections, but that's not stopping anyone this year. Four Republican candidates who lost by large margins are paying out of pocket to have their races recounted. When candidates' vote totals are within 0.5%...
CBS News

3 Wray men indicted for collecting $7.5 million through threatening phone calls

Three former Wray residents have been indicted on federal money laundering charges, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday. James Albert Witte, 68, Jason Lee Henderson, 36, and Indian national Dhruv Jani, 39, are accused of contacting U.S. citizens by phone and misrepresenting themselves as federal law enforcement agents. They trio coerced 54 victims into sending a total of $7.5 million.
KKTV

Good Samaritan assists victim following stabbing in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A good Samaritan may have saved a stabbing victim’s life. The Samaritan tells 11 News he was out by his car late in the 2000 block of Lelaray Street Saturday night when he saw a man running his way yelling for help. According to the citizen, the man said someone was trying to kill him, and the citizen caught a glimpse of another person coming their way. He told 11 News he put the victim in his vehicle, called 911, and met police a few blocks away at Palmer Park Boulevard and Union.
KKTV

A community still looking for answers after death of teenager

KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) Family of deceased Pueblo teen Haley Perkins held a memorial for her today. 1 Person seriously injured in shooting outside Colorado Springs bar. Updated: 10 hours ago. Shooting near Southeast side of Pikes Peak and Academy. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. While her...
Daily Record

Colorado State Patrol: 3-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle driven by mother

A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle driven by her mother in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado State Patrol. In a press release, CSP stated authorities were notified of a pedestrian injury crash at 9:04 a.m. Sunday in the driveway of a home near the Fontaine Boulevard and Lamprey Drive intersection in unincorporated El Paso County.
KXRM

3-year-old girl dies after being run over by her mom in driveway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a deadly crash involving a 3-year-old girl in her own driveway in unincorporated El Paso County. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at a home near the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard and Lamprey Drive. Officers determined the girl’s 27-year-old mother was behind the […]
