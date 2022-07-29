www.realhartford.org
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Falling of Hartford’s Historic Charter Oak Tree Took Place 166 Years Ago
Way back in August of 1856, a storm with a lot of wind and rain took out a very historic Connecticut landmark in Hartford. A very old oak tree that, according to The Connecticut Historical Society, from local legend, earned the nickname "The Charter Oak." It had a hollow space that was said to keep safe from prying eyes, the colony's charter.
Eyewitness News
iWitness Video: Bear gets into home in West Hartford
Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges. The Brass City held its annual Harry Potter Day celebration on Friday. A new vaccination program launched on Monday to battle monkeypox in Connecticut, but officials stressed that patients need to make an appointment. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
Register Citizen
These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday
Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
WTNH.com
Before summer ends, take the family tubing down the Farmington River
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a local spot where you can thrill out or chill out before summer comes to an end. “This is tubing down the Farmington River with Farmington River Tubing,” said employee Jeremy Harraden. Farmington River Tubing has been around for 38 years,...
Register Citizen
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Aug 1st to 7th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, August 1, 2022 to Sunday, August 7th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 7/29/2022. City meetings are as they were posted on the City Clerk’s website as of 7/29/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
ctexaminer.com
American Bridge Co. Returns After 110 Years for Swing Bridge Renovation, Closures Delayed Until 2023
EAST HADDAM – The grainy photograph shows a crew from the American Bridge Co. working on the deck of the now-iconic Swing Bridge over an icy Connecticut River about four months before it first opened to cars and much fanfare in 1913. And when a major renovation of the...
Eyewitness News
Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington
Conn. (WFSB) - People abandoning their pets is a growing problem in Connecticut. Six kittens were found on the side of the road in Southington on Monday. The Southington community is now looking for answers. “My first thing was, did we just drive by kittens?” says Tara Kassey. Kassey...
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
List: Which CT state parks have hit max capacity?
Conn. (WTNH) – Every weekend Connecticut residents swarm the state’s parks, leading to closures due to full lots. Today is no different, as several have already closed. Last weekend saw eight state park lots hit capacity on Saturday. The next day exceeded that total with 10. The following parks are closed as parking lots reach […]
NBC Connecticut
4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police
Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
NBC Connecticut
Scene Clear on Anchorage Lane in Old Saybrook
Police officers and the bomb squad responded to Anchorage Lane in Old Saybrook Monday and the street was evacuated, but officials say the scene is now clear. Police said they responded to a group home at the end of Anchorage Lane. No additional information was immediately available.
Eyewitness News
No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the fire company.
The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. Updated: 23 hours ago. Child tax credit deadline ends Sunday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched...
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Eyewitness News
Southington Italian American Festival returns this weekend
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Southington Italian American Festival is underway Friday night. The 17th annual festival has amazing Italian food, fun activities for the whole family, live music and a lot of people who just really appreciate the Italian culture. “I’m Italian so this, this festival with all the...
Eyewitness News
Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Celebrates 4th Annual Harry Potter Day
The magical world of Harry Potter has taken over downtown Waterbury. It's a summer tradition that brings families together to celebrate the fan-favorite franchise. The day kicked off on Friday. Like the stairs in Hogwarts castle, there was a lot of movement as the town celebrated its 4th annual Harry Potter Day.
