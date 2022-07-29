K Camp Just Wants To "Vibe Forever" On New Project

www.hotnewhiphop.com
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Durk Addresses Onstage Explosion Injury: "I'ma Take A Break"
Lil Durk performed at Lollapalooza on Saturday, and things didn't go according to plan. At one point during his set, Durk walked into two explosions onstage and was struck in the face. He took a few seconds to collect himself, and finished his performance. Now, however, it looks like Lil...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Aviance Speaks On Beyoncé Sampling His Music Amid Kelis' Outrage
Yesterday (July 29), Beyoncé dropped her highly anticipated album, Renaissance. While thousands of fans have confessed their admiration of her newest project, a certain someone, in particular, had different feelings. Kelis, known for her hit song "Milkshake," was shocked when she realized one of Bey's songs sampled an old record of hers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour
In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Hotboii Unveils New Project "Blinded By Death"
Bubbling Orlando rapper Hotboii has officially delivered his latest body of work, Blinded By Death. The 17-song effort from Hotboii proves that he's one of the hottest rappers out right now. His authentic penmanship and the vulnerability conveyed in his voice are paired with exhilarating trap production. Blinded By Death boasts features from Big30, Kodak Black, and Lil Uzi Vert, who appears on "Throw In The Towel" and "Fashion."
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"
The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé
Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown
Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Durk Injured After Getting Hit In The Face By Onstage Explosive At Lollapalooza
Rappers' faces have been taking a beating onstage recently. At Rolling Loud Miami, Kid Cudi was hit in the face with a water bottle, prompting him to end his set early. The incident caused such a stir that the festival had to issue a statement. Now Lil Durk's face has been struck at a different festival.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones Admits He Was "Upset" When He Heard Maino's "Hi Hater"
Jim Jones admitted that he was "upset" when he first heard his Lobby Boyz partner, Maino, had released the song, "Hi Hater." Jones discussed his first impression of the breakthrough song during a recent interview with HipHopDX. “I was mad,” Jones recalled. “I don’t think I ever even told you...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fivio Foreign & Mellow Rackz Spark Dating Rumours With Flirtatious IG Posts
As we prepare to enter the month of August, it seems more and more people are beginning to prepare for the impending cuffing season that lies ahead this winter. The most recent famous faces to spark relationship rumours among their fans? Young Money signee Mellow Rackz and her apparent new beau, Fivio Foreign.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo Responds To Wife's Cheating Accusation: "I Will Work Through Our Challenges"
Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Renay, came forward on Instagram, Saturday, alleging that the singer has cheated on her throughout their eight-year-long relationship. Ne-Yo responded to the accusation on Twitter a day later. “8 years of life and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane Takes Two Spots On Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist This Weekend
Over the past couple of weeks, our "Fire Emoji" playlist has added hits from some of the most popular female artists in the game like Latto and Megan Thee Stallion. While we're all for supporting women in music, our most recent additions feature all male rappers-- some more than once.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Says Former G-Unit Artists Still Blame Him For Their Career Failures
50 Cent says that, as the head of G-Unit, artists would constantly blame him for their own career failures. Speaking candidly with Houston’s 97.9 The Box for a recent interview, the legendary New York rapper discussed his role as the head of the record label. Under 50 Cent's direction,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Wiz Khalifa Shares "1000 Women" Featuring THEY. On "Multiverse" Album
It's been a productive year for Wiz Khalifa so far. Not only has the "Black & Yellow" hitmaker been steady hitting the gym for his MMA training, but he's also already shared joint projects with Juicy J (Stoner's Night), as well as Big K.R.I.T. and Smoke DZA (Full Court Press).
hotnewhiphop.com
Bankroll Freddie Drops "Water" Featuring Young Dolph
Bankroll Freddie is a rapper hailing from Helena, Arkansas. Known for his utilization of trap beats and lyrics that reflect his lifestyle, the 27-year-old has had his fair share of hit records. While being in the industry, Bankroll became very close with the late rapper, Young Dolph. The two collaborated on a few songs and held a tight bond until Dolph's death last November.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Praised After Releasing New Album "Renaissance": Twitter Reacts
The wait is over. This morning, Beyoncé came through with her latest studio album, Renaissance, in its entirety, though it didn't come without a few hiccups. A few days ago, the album leaked in its entirety after physical copies started to appear on European shelves. Still, the BeyHive's loyalty is too strong to deny and they held out until its official release.
hotnewhiphop.com
Hotboii Calls On Lil Uzi Vert To Round Out "Throw In The Towel"
About this time last summer, Hotboii turned himself over to the authorities. The rising Florida rapper was one of nearly three dozen people named in an indictment that alleged several crimes including racketeering, and before surrendering himself to police, Hotboii shared a video of himself listening to Lil Durk's "Turning Myself In."
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé's "RENAISSANCE" First Week Sales Projections Are In
Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE album may have leaked a few days before its official debut, but that doesn't seem to have slowed down the industry icon's seventh studio album's first-week sales projections at all. On Saturday (July 30), it was revealed that the mother of three is expected to move 275...
hotnewhiphop.com
Patti LaBelle Says 2Pac's "California Love" Inspired Her To Learn To Crip Walk
Patti LaBelle says that she learned how to crip walk after hearing 2Pac's hit song, "California Love." The legendary singer discussed 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. while reflecting on his relationship with hip-hop more broadly, during her recent appearance on Drink Champs. When asked for her earliest memories of listening...
Comments / 0