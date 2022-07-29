Buddy Adds Four New Songs For "Superghetto (Deluxe)"

www.hotnewhiphop.com
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Brings Concert Security Guard To Tears While Performing 'DAMN.' Single 'LOVE.'
Houston, TX – Kendrick Lamar has been back on the tour circuit since dropping Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his fifth studio album. During a performance in Houston on Friday (July 22), a venue security guard was moved to tears as K. Dot performed the 2017 DAMN single “LOVE.” In a video shared to social media, the man stands on the side of the stage wiping tears away as he raps the lyrics.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones Admits He Was "Upset" When He Heard Maino's "Hi Hater"
Jim Jones admitted that he was "upset" when he first heard his Lobby Boyz partner, Maino, had released the song, "Hi Hater." Jones discussed his first impression of the breakthrough song during a recent interview with HipHopDX. “I was mad,” Jones recalled. “I don’t think I ever even told you...
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Calls Out Juelz Santana For Lack Of Music: 'I Give You 6 Days To Give Me A New Song'
Funk Flex is applying pressure on Juelz Santana to drop new music given his lack of output since being released from prison almost two years ago. On Thursday (July 28), Funk Flex took to Hot 97 airwaves to speak directly to the Dipset rapper, calling for him to release a new track in the next week and end the drought.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mannie Fresh And The Cool Kids Are Working On A Joint Album?
Fans of legendary producer Mannie Fresh could be looking forward to new tunes from the Cash Money boardsman, as he’s reportedly working on a collaborative album with the rap group The Cool Kids. Group member Mikey Rocks announced the update with a post on social media. Over the weekend,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie's Brother Claps Back After Rapper Claims He Was Screwed Out Of Yung Bleu's Deal
Things have been bubbling up between Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu recently, though the latter would claim that it's DJ Vlad's fault. This week, Boosie sat down with Vlad where he divulged his issues with Bleu claiming that he wasn't "technically" signed to him. Boosie explained that it was his brother who managed Bleu and eventually tried to cut him out of the deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL・
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Durk Injured After Getting Hit In The Face By Onstage Explosive At Lollapalooza
Rappers' faces have been taking a beating onstage recently. At Rolling Loud Miami, Kid Cudi was hit in the face with a water bottle, prompting him to end his set early. The incident caused such a stir that the festival had to issue a statement. Now Lil Durk's face has been struck at a different festival.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Durk Addresses Onstage Explosion Injury: "I'ma Take A Break"
Lil Durk performed at Lollapalooza on Saturday, and things didn't go according to plan. At one point during his set, Durk walked into two explosions onstage and was struck in the face. He took a few seconds to collect himself, and finished his performance. Now, however, it looks like Lil...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown
Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Offset Shares New Details On Upcoming Album
Despite all the commotion between him and his Migos brothers, Offset isn’t letting it stop his workflow as he has a project on the way. On Thursday (July 28), Offset hopped on Twitter to answer a few fan questions, and many of them were asking about his upcoming album. The Atlanta native has been teasing new music ever since news of the alleged Migos breakup surfaced, and it looks like Offset is almost ready to drop what he’s been working on.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Bemoans Demise Of Gangsta Rap: 'You're Gonna Have To Be A Fake Rapper'
Hip Hop has been around for close to 50 years and the rap industry has continued to evolve throughout its existence. During a recent interview with VladTV, Baton Rouge veteran Boosie Badazz spoke about the prospect of record labels being held legally responsible for their artists’ lyrics, which he believes could lead to gangsta rap being phased out of mainstream Hip Hop.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour
In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
hypebeast.com
DJ Khaled Announces New Music Featuring Drake and Lil Baby
DJ Khaled has just taken to Instagram to announce that his next studio album, God Did, will feature a song with Drake and Lil Baby. “Are you a believer? Or do I need to continue to show you?” reads the caption. “I can show you better than I can tell you. Win with us. Or watch us win. This #GODDID”
Beyoncé Pre-Snatches Wigs With Buzzy Tracklist From Upcoming ‘Renaissance’ Album
We’re only 8 days away from Queen Bey stopping the world with her 7th album ‘Renaissance‘ that’s giving BANGER based on lead single ‘Break My Soul’ and the newly released tracklist fueling hilarious hysteria across social media. The 16-track album will feature composition from...
NME
Watch Warren Hue’s chill music video for ‘IN MY BAG’ featuring Tobi Lou
Indonesian rapper Warren Hue has released the music video for ‘IN MY BAG’ featuring Nigeria-born American rapper Tobi Lou alongside his album ‘Boy Of The Year’. The 88rising artist dropped the music video on the same day as the release of his highly anticipated debut album on July 29. The music video sees Hue eating a burger in a California diner interspersed with clips of him walking a pack of dogs and lounging in a mansion while he raps, “Past love / I got her outta my life like straight up outta my life / No distractions / I got her out of my life.”
Comments / 0