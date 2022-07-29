Lompoc Valley Medical Center Honored for Infant “Safe Sleep” Program

Every 20 years or so, Jeff Shaffer gets an itch. For the last two decades, he has been the most visible face forward for S.B. ACT — also known as Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation — a super-group focusing on solving society ills. Shaffer has relentlessly, but quietly, pushed the powers-that-be toward more compassionate responses and effective solutions for those living in town without roofs over their heads. But that’s all about to change.

