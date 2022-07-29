Lompoc Valley Medical Center Honored for Infant “Safe Sleep” Program

lompocvmc.com
Doctors see increase in patients at free medical clinic in Lompoc
LOMPOC, Calif. – Doctors are seeing an increase in patients at Savie Health, a free medical clinic in Lompoc. Board member of the clinic, Dr. Naishadh Buch said the clinic has received lots of phone calls and are booked one to two weeks in advance. Doctors said some don't have medical insurance, and this clinic could The post Doctors see increase in patients at free medical clinic in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria PD inviting the community to National Night Out event
Santa Maria Police Department, the City's Recreation and Parks Department, and the People for Leisure and Youth will be in attendance.
Santa Maria celebrates its Obon Festival at the Veterans Memorial
The Veterans Memorial in Santa Maria will hold a Obon Festival. The post Santa Maria celebrates its Obon Festival at the Veterans Memorial appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
National Night Out is happening. The Central Coast cities participating
Each year on the first Tuesday in August, in cities and communities across the U.S., people come together for National Night Out. Here's what's happening on the Central Coast.
thedesertreview.com
Highest paying jobs in San Luis Obispo that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Santa Maria Elks holds a Craft Show event to raise money for the Golden Circle of Champions
Santa Maria Elks holds a Craft Show to raise money for the Golden Circle of Champions. The post Santa Maria Elks holds a Craft Show event to raise money for the Golden Circle of Champions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Old Spanish Days goes all out to help the public access the Fiesta parade route along the waterfront
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Old Spanish Days parade, El Desfile Historico, set for noon on Friday will be on a route entirely along the waterfront. The normal parade uses about three blocks of Cabrillo Blvd. then turns up State Street. That will not be happening this year. The parade...
Fiesta week is here! Meet the Spirit's who will dance throughout the week
Each day this week a member of Fiesta will be joining News Channel 11 at 7:30am to discuss Old Spanish Days events. The post Fiesta week is here! Meet the Spirit’s who will dance throughout the week appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
lompocvmc.com
LVMC Community Update, July 29, 2022
This week our CEO updates the community on COVID Comments, Vaccinations, Patient Satisfaction and Patient/Family Feedback, and Narcan (Naloxone) Distribution. (July 29 was apparently a “slow day” in history) 1899 – First motorcycle race (Manhattan Beach, NY) 1907 – Sir Robert Baden-Powell formed the Boy Scouts in...
Brush fire breaks out near Stowell Road in Santa Maria
A brush fire broke out near a homeless encampment at the corner of Stowell and Bradley Road in Santa Maria. The post Brush fire breaks out near Stowell Road in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jeff Shaffer Got the 20-Year Itch — Again
Every 20 years or so, Jeff Shaffer gets an itch. For the last two decades, he has been the most visible face forward for S.B. ACT — also known as Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation — a super-group focusing on solving society ills. Shaffer has relentlessly, but quietly, pushed the powers-that-be toward more compassionate responses and effective solutions for those living in town without roofs over their heads. But that’s all about to change.
WATCH: Humpback Whale Nearly Swallows Two Kayakers Entirely in California
Recently, a video of two kayakers’ close encounter with a humpback whale has resurfaced, and it’s just as mindblowing as when it first aired on social media. While enjoying a leisurely ride off California’s Avila Beach, an absolute mammoth of a humpback whale surfaced and nearly swallowed the unsuspecting kayakers whole.
Noozhawk
Is Lompoc Too Green When It Comes to Cannabis?
Lompoc will consider how much cannabis is too much for the city boasting more than 10 retail shops as well as applications for more. When agreeing to allow cannabis businesses to operate in Lompoc several years ago, the City Council chose not to limit the number of permits issued and let the free market reign.
Noozhawk
Viva La Fiesta! Old Spanish Days Returns with Full Schedule of Parades, Performances
Fiesta is back this week with all of its traditional events, including the historical horse parade, mercados, the rodeo, and an array of dance and musical performances. Old Spanish Days, with events Wednesday through Sunday, is a tradition that dates back to 1924 with a parade to celebrate the reopening of the Lobero Theatre, according to Santa Barbara Fiesta. This year’s theme is “Todos Juntos en Familia,” or “All Together as a Family.”
Nipomo is a haven for wealthy retirees. How about more housing for local workers?
What matters more, oak trees or affordable homes? | OPINION
Family of Santa Maria woman killed in collision seek answers from police
This week a family in Santa Maria is coping with the loss of a loved one. Family members of 37-year-old Cassandra Odom say she was killed after being hit by a car this past Monday.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Montecito Murder Victim Apparently Ends Up All Alone
Phew. I’m so relieved that the eye-popping inflation we’ve been experiencing for the last six months is just “a transition into stable and steady growth.” Life may be easier when you’re delusional, but the bills are still bills in a recession by any other name.
L.A. Weekly
Motorcyclist Hurt in Traffic Accident on Cabrillo Boulevard [Santa Barbara, CA]
Rider Injured in Vehicle Collision on East Cabrillo Boulevard. According to the Santa Barbara Fire Department, the crash happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. on the 300 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard, when a motorcycle collided with a truck. The impact of the crash caused the rider to be ejected from...
kclu.org
Ongoing repaving project means traffic delays on section of Highway 101 on South Coast
Late night and early morning drivers on the South Coast could experience some delays during the next two weeks. An ongoing project to repave a section of Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara means southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during some nights. The work is taking...
idesignarch.com
Mediterranean-Style Mansion on a Grand Estate in Montecito
Solana Estate in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California is situated on an 11-acre private knoll top with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains. Built in 1914 by Santa Barbara native Frederick Forrest Peabody and designed by architect Francis T. Underhill, the 22,000-square-foot estate at 256 Eucalyptus Hill Drive once served as the site of an American think tank, with visiting guests such as Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy.
