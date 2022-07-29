Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte to sue over wrongful arrest

www.bbc.co.uk
Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
Teenagers unfairly jailed over chat messages, says MP Lucy Powell
Four teenagers should not have been jailed for eight years for conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm, a Labour MP says. The young men were convicted over social media messages discussing revenge attacks, sent three days after the death of a friend. In a letter to the justice secretary, Lucy...
Sutton Heath: Death of soldier, 20, to be investigated by police
The death of a young soldier is to be investigated by police, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed. Sapper Connor Morrison, 20, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment, stationed in Woodbridge, Suffolk, died in Ipswich Hospital on 23 July. He is reported to have collapsed during hot weather at Rock...
Missing Madison Wright: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old woman who disappeared 10 days ago. Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July. A body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park on Saturday. Formal identification has yet to take place but police said Ms Wright's family had been informed .
Hereford river path rape investigated
A woman was raped as she walked along a river path in Hereford. The 20-year-old was attacked on a stretch opposite the rowing club between The Old Bridge and Great Western Way. It happened on Sunday, between midnight and 01:30 BST. The attacker fled in the direction of Luard Walk...
Victor Hamilton: Second man charge with murder
A second man has been charged with the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena last week. The 63-year-old's body was found at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday 27 July at the front of a house in Orkney Drive, Ballykeel. On Monday night, detectives confirmed they had charged a 33-year-old man.
Manchester Arena attack: Arrest warrant issued for bomber's brother
An arrest warrant has been issued for the Manchester Arena bomber's brother. Ismail Abedi, 29, was convicted in his absence in July of failing to appear at the Manchester Arena Inquiry after being ordered to give evidence. Abedi, who uses the name Ben Romdhan, had refused to answer questions on...
Treason Act charge after Windsor Castle crossbow incident
A man allegedly found with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has been charged under the Treason Act. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. Mr Chail, from Southampton, is in custody and will...
