How Ish Wainright’s game evolved to be the perfect complement on a contender

Chet Holmgren to Participate in The CrawsOver Pro Am
The No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft are set to play in The CrawsOver on Saturday.
Wings Gearing Up For Playoff Push
It’s safe to say that the push for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs is officially on. The Dallas Wings have just seven games remaining in the regular season. The Wings currently hold a 13-16 record, which is good for sixth in the WNBA standings. With the top eight teams making the playoffs, the Wings still have some work to do.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Ohio State basketball to open Maui Invitational with San Diego State
The Ohio State basketball team will be heading to the beautiful state of Hawaii in November to play in the Maui Invitational. The bracket has just been released and the Buckeyes will open play with San Diego State on November 21. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. eastern and will be nationally televised on ESPNU.
USC football: Jordan Addison transfer not influenced by NIL, QB Caleb Williams says
Jordan Addison was a late addition to the transfer portal late this spring, as the 2021 Biletnikoff Winner and former Pittsburgh WR landed with the USC Trojans. Addison’s late addition into the transfer portal brought about plenty of questions as to whether NIL drove his decision, but Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams shot that down right away at Pac-12 Media Day Friday in Los Angeles. Williams said although the two did not know each other well, they connected right away.
2022 USC Football offseason opponent primer: Arizona
What was the general vibe around the program coming out of the spring?. The vibe was definitely positive. Arizona wasn’t a good team last season as we all know, but the coaching staff went into the off-season working to improve the overall team and bring in better player. The coaching staff did just that, so a lot of players are completely new to the roster. People don’t expect Arizona to go out and dominate the conference, but there is a lot more optimism surrounding the program than there has been in years because there is actual talent on the roster and a head coach that clearly cares about making the overall product better.
Ranking Pac-12 expansion candidates: Best fits to join conference amid college realignment
The Pac-12 is losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten as college conference realignment continues. Will it add any teams in college conference expansion? Speculation and rumors surrounding the...
Ducks become overwhelming favorites to land blue-chip WR out of Arizona
It didn’t take long for the Oregon Ducks to become the front runners in the recruitment for 4-star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. After the blue-chip prospect showed out and had a great performance at Oregon’s Saturday Night Live camp, the Ducks extended an offer. From there, the Crystal Ball predictions started flooding in. According to a total of 6 predictions, all logged within the past 24 hours, Oregon is an overwhelming favorite to land Lane, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 49 WR and No. 371 overall player in the 2023 class. Lane has a close relationship with Ducks freshman WR Kyler Kasper, who traveled with him to Eugene this weekend ahead of his first season with the Ducks. There is no telling when Lane might make his commitment, but Duck fans should feel confident about him choosing to come to Eugene. Crystal Ball Prediction Film Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 AZ WR Rivals 3 5.7 AZ WR ESPN 3 78 AZ WR On3 Recruiting 4 90 AZ WR 247 Composite 4 0.8940 AZ WR Vitals Hometown Mesa, Arizona Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-5 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022 Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Auburn Tigers Iowa State Cyclones Twitterhttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/155374889344730726411
Herm Edwards provides perspective on changing landscape of college sports
Change isn’t always the easiest process to go through, but it’s something that’s inevitable and people are forced to adapt to their new surroundings in whatever situation they find themselves in. We’re seeing that on a scale that’s never before seen in college athletics today – but...
