Good morning, RVA: COVID-19 Community Level is real HIGH, boosters on the horizon, and The Lake

gmrva.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lucky Leaf brings expo to Virginia for first time
The Lucky Leaf Expo is currently underway at the Greater Richmond Convention Center despite recent issues with Virginia’s legislation.
NBC12
Richmond Ranks High: 12 Times RVA was Nationally Recognized
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here at NBC12, we love to celebrate all of the wonderful things that make Richmond such a great place to live. Turns out, we’re not the only ones who think so. Over the years, Richmond has consistently been recognized for excellence in a number of...
University of Richmond Community benefits environment with Big Medium Yard Sale
Students and faculty at the University of Richmond reduced their carbon footprints by reducing waste and benefitted environmental initiatives with the return of a yearly event on hold since 2019.
matadornetwork.com
10 Airbnbs in Richmond, Virginia, To Experience the Best of the City
A s one of America’s oldest cities, Richmond Virginia is a place of its own that is filled with many adventures and activities for everyone. Explore Richmond’s outdoor setting with its hiking and biking trails, running events, and rock climbing excursions or its art scene with its many cultural museums and you can’t forget about the food scene as the city is ranked one of the top ten places to travel food. Explore the beautiful city and while doing so you can make one of these Airbnb Richmond VA properties your home base as you get to know the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Swimming advisories issued for these 2 beaches in Virginia
The Peninsula Health District has issued a swimming advisory for Hilton Park Beach, 225 River Road and Huntington Park Beach, 361 Hornet Circle.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate climbs to 23.0%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Alexander's, Petersburg mainstay, closes after 45 years
Alexander's owner, 72-year-old Spiros Georgogianis, made the decision to close the restaurant after four decades of serving Greek food to its loyal customers.
Severe storm knocks out power for thousands in Central Virginia
The majority of the power outages were focused in Goochland, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond according to Dominion Energy.
RELATED PEOPLE
CDC Map: Masks urged for 55 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 55 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Historic cottage once owned by former slave finds new home in Manchester community of Richmond
After nearly two decades, a cottage once owned by a former slave will be moved to a permanent location in the Richmond district of Manchester.
As homelessness crisis grows, Richmond still doesn't have 24/7 shelter
As extreme heat continues to take a toll on Central Virginia, some members of vulnerable populations have nowhere to find relief during the night.
French bulldogs rescued from Midwest breeder fostered in Virginia
21 French bulldogs were rescued from a Midwest breeder who had health issues and was downsizing, according to a Windsor-based rescue organization. The dogs are now being fostered in Hampton Roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Richmond woman, knocked out by COVID last year, still waiting for VEC benefits
“I spoke with a representative initially, and it seemed like it would be easy process,” said Kamara Horton, who works in a dental office.
Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect across Central Virginia, tornado warning no longer in effect
A number of counties across Central Virginia are on alert for severe thunderstorm warnings after an expired tornado warning.
PHOTOS: Firearm violation in Henrico leads to police negotiation on Sunday
There is currently an ongoing police negotiation on the 600 block of N. Laburnum Avenue in Henrico after a firearm violation on Sunday, July 31.
peninsulachronicle.com
Longtime Restaurateur To Close Riverwalk Restaurant And Expand Water Street Grille in Yorktown
YORK-When the covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Mario Buffa, owner of Riverwalk Restaurant and Water Street Grille in Yorktown, thought his days as a restauranteur were over. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam had closed all bars and restaurants for on-site consumption in effort to reduce the spread of covid-19 on Monday, March 23, 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vehicle crash on I-95 South causes delays in Richmond
A vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South is causing delays to drivers in downtown Richmond.
Richmonders celebrate heroes at RVA Community Fun Day
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of the Richmond area celebrated first responders and members of the armed forces at this year’s RVA Community Fun Day. Held on Saturday, July 30 at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center on North Laburnum Avenue, this year’s RVA Community Fun Day was the first one since 2019. This year’s […]
Henrico cosmetologists, stylists offer mixed reviews of planned reduced licensing standards
In a decision that has received mixed reviews from cosmetologists and stylists in Henrico, the Virginia Board for Barbers and Cosmetology voted to chop the number of hours required to obtain a cosmetology license by 33% – from 1,500 to 1,000 – at its July 11 meeting. Lowering...
Museum tells Virginia county's story of segregated education
There are a few more weeks of summer vacation left and supporters of the John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center museum hope people can learn about the history of segregated education
Comments / 0