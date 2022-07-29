Lydia Ko shoots another 65, leads by 2 at Women's Scottish Open

www.golfchannel.com
Related
GolfWRX
LPGA major champ hits out at Bubba Watson and his wife over decision to join LIV
“What are the reasons you (LIV golfer) jumped ship from the PGA/DP World Tour?”. It’s been a long-held argument from those opposed to the Greg Norman-led tour that players are ignoring the human rights record of the backers — the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. And instead, golfers...
Success of LIV Golf reportedly hinges on 1 thing
LIV Golf is throwing around big money and attracting many big-name players. So far, they seem to be off to a good start. But the future of the upstart league apparently hinges on whether the team aspect takes off. Golf Digest’s Dan Rapaport is at the LIV Invitational Series event...
golfmagic.com
Smith has no interest in LIV Golf: "I don't understand why younger guys joined"
DP World Tour pro Jordan Smith has revealed he has no intentions of ever joining LIV Golf and that he cannot understand why some of his peers of similar age have decided to join the Saudi-funded circuit. While there might be strong speculation that the 'other' Smith in Open champion...
golfmagic.com
Pro takes swipe at LIV Golf after watching Patty Tavatanakit in tears
Eddie Pepperell appeared to take another swipe at LIV Golf after watching the emotional scenes of major winner Patty Tavatanakit making her first cut in more than three months. The 22-year-old was overcome with emotion and cried tears of joy at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open on Friday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Paige Spiranac Has New Question For Golf Fans
At this point, almost everyone who plays the game of golf knows who Paige Spiranac is. A former professional golfer turned social media superstar, Spiranac has over 3.5 million followers on Instagram. Add in another 600,000 on Twitter and she's one of the most followed former athletes in the game.
Rocket Mortgage Classic purse: Payout by player, finishing position
Breaking down the Rocket Mortgage Classic payout to see what prize money each finishing position will take home from the $8.4 million purse in Detroit. No golf fan is circling their calendar for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club but it’s an important stop on the PGA Tour as the next-to-last tournament before the FedExCup Playoffs begin. That created a bit of drama heading into the week and the results had been a highly entertaining tournament with two big-hitters leading the charge into Sunday’s final round.
Golf.com
Tony two-time! Finau wins second-straight event at Rocket Mortgage Classic
A winning feeling so nice, he had to do it twice (in two weeks!) On Sunday in Detroit, Tony Finau shot a final-round 67 to clinch victory the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his second PGA Tour win in the last seven days. Finau, who finished 26-under, became the first winner in back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour since Brendon Todd in 2019.
Golf Digest
First LPGA title comes in spectaular fashion for rising Japanese rookie
Maybe it is something about the air in Scotland. Only two weeks after Cameron Smith came from four shots back of two overnight leaders to win the Open Championship at St. Andrews, Ayaka Furue did the same to claim the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open. Indeed, the diminutive 22-year-old from Japan went two better than Smith’s closing 64 over the Old Course. Ten birdies dotted Furue’s bogey-free final round over the Kyle Phillips-designed Dundonald Links, a best-of-the-week 62 that took her to a 21-under-par 267 aggregate that turned out to be three shots better than anyone else in the field could manage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Women's Scottish Open: Rookie Ayaka Furue wins first LPGA tour title after course record
-21 A Furue (Jap); -18 C Boutier (Fra); -17 HJ Kim (Kor), C Knight (USA); -16 L Ko (NZ), A Lee (USA); -15 N Hataoka (Jap); -14 W Meechai (Tha), M Leblanc (Can), L Vu (USA). Selected others: -10 G Hall (Eng), C Hull (Eng), B Law (Eng); -6 G Dryburgh (Sco); -5 S Meadow (NI); -1 B Brewerton (Wal); K Henry (Sco).
FOX Sports
Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith tied for Rocket Mortgage lead
DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith are in a Detroit duel. Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Pendrith at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “If we put together a good round, might be a two-man race," Finau said.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Finau claims consecutive wins | Stunning 62 lifts Furue to title
The big news in a short week came from…well, let’s explain short week first. Three major tours were in action this week, with linksland golf in Dundonald, heathland golf in St Andrews, and good, old Scottish transplant golf in Detroit. The LPGA/Ladies European Tour joined forces at the Scottish Open, while the DP World Tour played at the Fairmont above St. Andrews linksland. Finally, the US PGA tour returend to the Detroit Golf Club, designed by Dornoch native Donald Ross.
Rickie Fowler headlines players who missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
Before we get to the sad news of those who are going home empty-handed this week, let’s take a moment to congratulate PGA Tour veteran Nick Watney, who ended a streak of 12 consecutive missed cuts that began at the Valero Texas Open in April. That was the week before the Masters for context. After missing the cut at the 3M Open, Watney said enough was enough and flew to Las Vegas to see instructor Butch Harmon, who quickly found a fix.
Four men play 2,097 miniature golf holes in 24 hours for world record
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A quartet of miniature golf enthusiasts broke a Guinness World Record in Kentucky when they putted 2,097 holes in 24 hours. Cole Hetzel, Chris Hetzel, Tony Centers and Bob Schoettinger began their attempt at 8 a.m. Sunday at Putt-Putt Golf of Erlanger and finished at 8 a.m. Monday.
Golf Channel
Why Cameron Young remains frustrated by his ROY-worthy season
Cameron Young is a lock for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. The 25-year-old Wake Forest product made sure of it this weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he fired 65-68 to tie for second at Detroit Golf Club. Sunday’s runner-up showing marked Young’s fifth of the season. Young...
Tony Finau claims second straight PGA Tour victory
Tony Finau on Sunday clinched back-to-back tour titles with a five-stroke win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.The American, who won the 3M Open the previous week, was barely troubled through his final round in Detroit as he split six birdies with a single bogey to finish 26 under for the tournament.His score was well-clear of runners-up Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young and Taylor Pendrith, who were all tied on -21.Another week, another win 🏆 @TonyFinauGolf wins the @RocketClassic by 5 shots for back-to-back victories. pic.twitter.com/nboOqPmmYw— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 31, 2022Speaking to reporters after his victory, Finau said: “What a wonderful...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration
There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
Photos: LIV Golf Invitational Series at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster
After the new Greg Norman-led and Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series made its debut earlier this summer in London, the startup circuit went west to Portland and has since made its way back east to New Jersey. LIV Golf Bedminster teed off on Friday at Trump National Golf Club...
The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses
Where tracking the 2022 LPGA schedule, where tour pros will play for a record $85.7 million in 34 official events during the season.
Comments / 0