ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

2 Minnesota Men Sent to Federal Prison For Illegal Gun Purchases

By Andy Brownell
KROC News
KROC News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
krocnews.com

Comments / 29

one wish
2d ago

well, those tough sentences will teach them a lesson lmmfao what about the ones they didn't catch still doing it?

Reply
4
joejackson
2d ago

These two go to prison yet hunter biden is running around free.

Reply(19)
15
Related
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID Relief Fraud

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to over eight years in federal prison and will pay over $284,000 in restitution for wire fraud and identity theft related to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 35-year-old Jared Fiege of Duluth stole the identities of at least...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Teen flees officers at 120+ mph, crashes into two cars

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The sheriff's department says a teenage suspect is in custody after they fled officers and crashed into two cars while going over 120 mph in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department says a deputy found a car with no license plates on Friday evening. The deputy followed the car but the suspect began to flee at 120 mph along Maryland Avenue.Officers tried to apply stop sticks, but the suspect went over a hill on Barclay street and hit the back of another car. That collision launched the victim's car into a front yard. Then, the suspect crashed into another car, at which time it came to a stop.The crashes injured two other drivers, the sheriff's office said on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had a gun with him, the sheriff's office says. He has a previous criminal history and was unconscious, but breathing at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
MIX 108

Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam

There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
fox9.com

Three charged in Minneapolis Police Precinct shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three have been charged for their alleged part in a shooting that saw gunfire hit the Minneapolis Police Department's 4th Precinct and nearby homes Tuesday. Davion Gaines, 20, of Minneapolis, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a machine gun. Troy Teasley,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Penalties for repeat offenders debated

ST PAUL, Minn. — A state board is revisiting the issue of how much to penalize repeat offenders for committing a new crime while still on probation. The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission has been wrestling with the issue for more than a year, after a court found that the rules aren't being evenly applied by judges across the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Prison#Birds#Federal Firearms License#Office For#Tibetan
CBS Minnesota

Teenager dead, 4 others injured in stabbing on Apple River in Wisconsin

SOMERSET, Wis. -- A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others are seriously injured after a stabbing on the Apple River near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border on Saturday.St. Croix County dispatch received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. The victims were tubing on the river when the incident took place. One woman and three men, all in their early twenties, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their wounds, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Minnesota, initially ran off but is now in custody. Police say he was with another group that was tubing. He did not have a knife when officers arrested him.It is unclear if the stabbing was random, the sheriff's office said, stressing it is still early in the investigation.
SOMERSET, WI
CBS Minnesota

Lyft driver carjacked while picking up passenger in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Lyft driver was assaulted while picking up a passenger in St. Paul on Thursday evening.Police say the 38-year-old man was at the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue East around 9:40 p.m. when he was assaulted and pulled from his car. A man then left in the victim's 2014 Toyota Avalon, which has not been recovered. The Lyft driver was not injured.No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Craig picks up local law enforcement endorsements

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) has received key endorsements from prominent local law enforcement leaders, most notably former Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer and Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie. In his endorsement on Friday, Schafer commended Craig for her willingness to work across the aisle and for taking hardline approaches to...
HASTINGS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Committee again considers whether to shorten sentences for repeat offenders

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A group of Gov. Tim Walz appointees are meeting Thursday to discuss the current sentencing guidelines in Minnesota. Part of that discussion is shortening the sentences for offenders who commit another crime while out on parole or probation.The sentencing guidelines commission meeting, which is happening at 1:30 p.m., is not a vote for or against reduced sentences. Rather, it is a community meeting to continue the discussion over Minnesota's sentencing guidelines and how to make them better target problem behaviors.In January, the sentencing change was a proposal that the commission was going to vote on, but...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?

When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Daily gunfire making some Twin Cities residents fell like they're "held captive" in their own communities

MINNEAPOLIS -- Earlier this year, police warned that this summer would be deadly because of an increase in gun violence -- especially with weapons altered to fire like machine guns.The illegal use of so-called "switches" -- devices that turn semi-automatic guns into fully automatic guns -- is impacting young people the most. On Wednesday night, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and another 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot in north Minneapolis. Earlier this week in Brooklyn Park, a north Minneapolis suburb, a 12-year-old boy was shot in the back at a recreation center. People living in neighborhoods where...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota class action disability rights suit settled

People with disabilities who live in group homes have reached a settlement almost six years after they filed a lawsuit alleging that Minnesota disability programs rely too much on group homes and don’t provide support for people to live more independently. As part of the settlement, the state Department...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota

COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area. 
COOK, MN
Ely Echo

City Hall scrap investigated

A city employee is on paid leave and law enforcement are investigating after a physical altercation earlier this month at Ely’s City Hall. David Huberty, the city’s zoning administrator, has been placed on leave in connection with the July 20 incident. An Ely property owner claims that Huberty...
ELY, MN
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis County man pleads guilty in 2019 quintuple homicide

CLAYTON — One of two St. Louis County men charged in a 2019 quintuple homicide pleaded guilty Thursday to reduced charges. Terrance D. Wesley, 32, of the 10000 block of Crown Point Drive, pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree murder and five counts of armed criminal action in the July 2019 killings of five men in a north St. Louis County apartment building.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

New Laws Take Effect August 1st

ST. PAUL -- Next Monday, a series of new laws will take effect in Minnesota. The Minnesota House of Representatives has released a list of new laws and regulations that take effect August 1st. Among the more notable changes:. Long-term care insurance will be allowed to be sold as part...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy