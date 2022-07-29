2 Minnesota Men Sent to Federal Prison For Illegal Gun Purchases

krocnews.com
one wish
2d ago
well, those tough sentences will teach them a lesson lmmfao what about the ones they didn't catch still doing it?
joejackson
2d ago
These two go to prison yet hunter biden is running around free.
Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID Relief Fraud
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to over eight years in federal prison and will pay over $284,000 in restitution for wire fraud and identity theft related to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 35-year-old Jared Fiege of Duluth stole the identities of at least...
Man fatally stabs teen, wounds 4 on Wisconsin river
A group was tubing down the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday when a man stabbed four people and killed one 17-year-old, according to local authorities.
redlakenationnews.com
Trial begins for Minnesota woman who sued after being denied morning-after pill
In a case believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, an Aitkin County jury this week will decide whether the human rights of a rural Minnesota woman were violated when her local pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of...
Sheriff: Teen flees officers at 120+ mph, crashes into two cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The sheriff's department says a teenage suspect is in custody after they fled officers and crashed into two cars while going over 120 mph in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department says a deputy found a car with no license plates on Friday evening. The deputy followed the car but the suspect began to flee at 120 mph along Maryland Avenue.Officers tried to apply stop sticks, but the suspect went over a hill on Barclay street and hit the back of another car. That collision launched the victim's car into a front yard. Then, the suspect crashed into another car, at which time it came to a stop.The crashes injured two other drivers, the sheriff's office said on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had a gun with him, the sheriff's office says. He has a previous criminal history and was unconscious, but breathing at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
DL-Online
Man gets 68 months, ordered to pay $567K in restitution for arson at The Refuge
An Elk River man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison at St. Cloud for setting the fire that seriously damaged The Refuge building in Detroit Lakes on Sept. 22, 2018. Gary John Bogatz Jr., 41, was convicted of felony first-degree arson on June 14, following a...
fox9.com
Three charged in Minneapolis Police Precinct shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three have been charged for their alleged part in a shooting that saw gunfire hit the Minneapolis Police Department's 4th Precinct and nearby homes Tuesday. Davion Gaines, 20, of Minneapolis, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a machine gun. Troy Teasley,...
Penalties for repeat offenders debated
ST PAUL, Minn. — A state board is revisiting the issue of how much to penalize repeat offenders for committing a new crime while still on probation. The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission has been wrestling with the issue for more than a year, after a court found that the rules aren't being evenly applied by judges across the state.
Teenager dead, 4 others injured in stabbing on Apple River in Wisconsin
SOMERSET, Wis. -- A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others are seriously injured after a stabbing on the Apple River near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border on Saturday.St. Croix County dispatch received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. The victims were tubing on the river when the incident took place. One woman and three men, all in their early twenties, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their wounds, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Minnesota, initially ran off but is now in custody. Police say he was with another group that was tubing. He did not have a knife when officers arrested him.It is unclear if the stabbing was random, the sheriff's office said, stressing it is still early in the investigation.
Lyft driver carjacked while picking up passenger in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Lyft driver was assaulted while picking up a passenger in St. Paul on Thursday evening.Police say the 38-year-old man was at the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue East around 9:40 p.m. when he was assaulted and pulled from his car. A man then left in the victim's 2014 Toyota Avalon, which has not been recovered. The Lyft driver was not injured.No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation.
Deputy, three officers injured after suspect barricades self into basement
A standoff between police and a suspect who had barricaded himself in a basement resulted in injuries on Friday morning. The Virginia Police Department says it was called to a burglary in process on the 300 block of 1st Street in Virginia just before 10 a.m. Friday, with the 911 caller reporting the suspect had barricaded himself in the basement/garage area.
Hastings Star Gazette
Craig picks up local law enforcement endorsements
Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) has received key endorsements from prominent local law enforcement leaders, most notably former Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer and Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie. In his endorsement on Friday, Schafer commended Craig for her willingness to work across the aisle and for taking hardline approaches to...
Committee again considers whether to shorten sentences for repeat offenders
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A group of Gov. Tim Walz appointees are meeting Thursday to discuss the current sentencing guidelines in Minnesota. Part of that discussion is shortening the sentences for offenders who commit another crime while out on parole or probation.The sentencing guidelines commission meeting, which is happening at 1:30 p.m., is not a vote for or against reduced sentences. Rather, it is a community meeting to continue the discussion over Minnesota's sentencing guidelines and how to make them better target problem behaviors.In January, the sentencing change was a proposal that the commission was going to vote on, but...
Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?
When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
Daily gunfire making some Twin Cities residents fell like they're "held captive" in their own communities
MINNEAPOLIS -- Earlier this year, police warned that this summer would be deadly because of an increase in gun violence -- especially with weapons altered to fire like machine guns.The illegal use of so-called "switches" -- devices that turn semi-automatic guns into fully automatic guns -- is impacting young people the most. On Wednesday night, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and another 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot in north Minneapolis. Earlier this week in Brooklyn Park, a north Minneapolis suburb, a 12-year-old boy was shot in the back at a recreation center. People living in neighborhoods where...
boreal.org
Minnesota class action disability rights suit settled
People with disabilities who live in group homes have reached a settlement almost six years after they filed a lawsuit alleging that Minnesota disability programs rely too much on group homes and don’t provide support for people to live more independently. As part of the settlement, the state Department...
14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota
COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area.
Ely Echo
City Hall scrap investigated
A city employee is on paid leave and law enforcement are investigating after a physical altercation earlier this month at Ely’s City Hall. David Huberty, the city’s zoning administrator, has been placed on leave in connection with the July 20 incident. An Ely property owner claims that Huberty...
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis County man pleads guilty in 2019 quintuple homicide
CLAYTON — One of two St. Louis County men charged in a 2019 quintuple homicide pleaded guilty Thursday to reduced charges. Terrance D. Wesley, 32, of the 10000 block of Crown Point Drive, pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree murder and five counts of armed criminal action in the July 2019 killings of five men in a north St. Louis County apartment building.
New Laws Take Effect August 1st
ST. PAUL -- Next Monday, a series of new laws will take effect in Minnesota. The Minnesota House of Representatives has released a list of new laws and regulations that take effect August 1st. Among the more notable changes:. Long-term care insurance will be allowed to be sold as part...
