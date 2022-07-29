Washington Trust Bank adds Spohn as vice president

djcoregon.com
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Troubled Logistics Firm Suspends CEO After Reportedly Missing Payroll
Click here to read the full article. Supply chain technology firm Slync.io removed co-founder and CEO Chris Kirchner from the top spot Monday, following a string of employee allegations that accused the firm of dodging worker pay as its former leader focused on failed attempts to purchase a U.K. football club. Slync, which has been embroiled in accusations it hasn’t paid employees for, in some cases, two months has placed chief of staff Tim Kehoe in the role of acting president following Kirchner’s ouster. “Chris, our CEO, has been suspended, at this point, of his duties as CEO and Tim is our...
Deckchair Data’s Robson & Laing Join Forces With Gongos
ROYAL OAK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Gongos, the North American arm of InSites Consulting, today announced that Chris Robson and Scott Laing, partners at Deckchair Data, have joined forces with the company. Alongside this merging of entities, Robson and Laing are named Senior Directors, Data Sciences at Gongos, bringing a combined 55 years of experience to the organization across the data strategy, advanced quantitative, behavioral, and market research disciplines, as well as deep expertise in the technology, healthcare, and financial services sectors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005090/en/ Chris Robson (Photo: Business Wire)
Zilliant Appoints Pascal Yammine as Chief Executive Officer
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Zilliant (or the “Company”), the industry leader in end-to-end pricing and revenue operations and intelligence software, today announced the appointment of Pascal Yammine as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Yammine, who most recently served as the Senior Vice President & General Manager of Salesforce Revenue Cloud, brings unique qualifications and more than 20 years of leadership experience in enterprise software and technology consulting. He is joining Zilliant following its recent acquisition by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”). MDP’s strong support and Yammine’s appointment as CEO provide Zilliant with world-class resources and expertise to further accelerate its innovation and strengthen its market leadership position. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005015/en/ Zilliant Appoints Pascal Yammine as Chief Executive Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
MilitaryTimes
Silicon Valley offers vets career options beyond technology
Silicon Valley likes veterans. Or at least some of the biggest tech companies do. They appreciate veterans not just for their technical or administrative skills, but also basic habits like just showing up to work on time. “Compared to non-veterans, veterans have the combination of technical, operational and analytical background...
SMArtX Advisory Solutions Nominated for Six Industry Awards
SMArtX has been named finalists in four categories for the 2022 Wealth Management "Wealthies" Industry Awards and two categories for ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards. WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), has been named a finalist for four categories in 2022 Wealth Management "Wealthies" Industry Awards and two categories in ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES Awards. This is the highest number of SMArtX Advisory Solutions' nominations in a single year.
ceoworld.biz
Best 10 Accounting Services for Small Business
All small businesses must monitor their cash flow and generate financial reports to increase profitability. Hiring an entire accounting team, on the other hand, is not always feasible or prudent. Fortunately, you can meet your needs by using outsourced or online bookkeeping services. The main challenge for small businesses is identifying the best accounting firm for their needs among the dozens available. Using a set of criteria such as cost, service range, software compatibility, and small business expertise. This article on “10 Accounting Services for Small Businesses” covered a list of accounting services that small businesses should consider.
