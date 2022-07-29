ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Falcone named Ogletree Deakins’ managing shareholder in Portland

By DJC Staff
Daily Journal of Commerce
 2 days ago
djcoregon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Journal of Commerce

MacKay Sposito’s Schauer reducing role to part time

Tim Schauer, shareholder and board chairman of MacKay Sposito, has transitioned into a part-time role with the firm. As part of the Vancouver, Washington-based firm’s multiyear leadership transition plan, Schauer has moved to emeritus status. He will devote his time to innovative land development projects and economic development advocacy. He will also continue to support and mentor MacKay Sposito’s land development leadership. Schauer previously served as the firm’s president and CEO from January 2010 to May 2020.
VANCOUVER, WA
Daily Journal of Commerce

Washington Trust Bank hires Farris as mortgage loan officer

Cole Farris has joined Washington Trust Bank as a mortgage loan officer. During a marketing and mortgage consulting career spanning more than 15 years, he has held positions at multiple lending firms throughout the Portland-metro area and developed a well-rounded combination of experience and skills. He previously was a mortgage consultant associate for an international bank. Farris has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy