Falcone named Ogletree Deakins’ managing shareholder in Portland

Tim Schauer, shareholder and board chairman of MacKay Sposito, has transitioned into a part-time role with the firm. As part of the Vancouver, Washington-based firm’s multiyear leadership transition plan, Schauer has moved to emeritus status. He will devote his time to innovative land development projects and economic development advocacy. He will also continue to support and mentor MacKay Sposito’s land development leadership. Schauer previously served as the firm’s president and CEO from January 2010 to May 2020.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO