Lucas County: ‘Probable’ monkeypox cases investigated

ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County moved to “high” community COVID-19 level, says Health Department
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has been bumped up to the “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Friday, the Washtenaw County Health Department alerted residents to the shift and highlighted prevention and safety strategies. To determine the community level,...
High COVID-19 community levels in several NE counties
Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.
13abc.com
Water boil advisory for Benore Rd. & Alexis Rd.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A water boil advisory has been issued for some in the Toledo area from June 31 to August 3 at 5:00 p.m. As of Sunday, June 31, water needs to be boiled if you are located between 5901 Benore Rd. to 5947 Benore Rd. and 1125 E. Alexis Rd.
13abc.com
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Jury Duty Fee Increase
COMMISSIONERS … Two of the Fulton County Commissioners discuss matters pertaining to a bid received for the water boost pump station upgrade. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, July 26t... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
13abc.com
Crook targets city of Oregon
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Scammers have hit all kinds of people and places. Oregon is now added to that list as the city tries to recoup hundreds of thousands of dollars. It turns out they were hit by a thief posing as a contractor. Several letters document the issues that came to light in January, as a seemingly innocent request turned out to be anything but.
13abc.com
Water boil advisory for Assumption and Metamora
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fulton County Public Utilities officials have informed 13abc that there is a boil order for residents in Assumption and Metamora, and all other customers of the Northeast Water System. 13abc was informed of the advisory around 1:40 p.m. on July 30. 13abc was not given a...
wlen.com
Three Counties Around Lenawee are at “Medium” MI-COVID Level
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department issued updated COVID-19 numbers on Monday. There were 105 new confirmed cases of the virus from the last seven days…with 113 total active confirmed cases. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the MI COVID-19 level in...
toledoparent.com
Apply Now for Free Toledo Area Preschools
The Great Lakes Community Partnership is seeking new students for the 2022-2023 school year. Through GLCAP Head Start, children can receive no-cost, full-day preschool that focuses on kindergarten readiness, socialization, and other important developmental needs for children and families. Children enrolled in the program will attend classes Monday-Thursday during the...
hollandsfj.us
Springfield Township trustees initiate nuisance action against hotel
Dilapidated conditions at a hotel, along with failure to comply with the zoning resolution, led the Springfield Township trustees to take action. At the July 18 meeting, Administrator Mike Hampton presented photographs of the Quality Inn, 1401 East Mall Drive, which according to the Lucas County auditor’s office is owned by Shivneri LLC.
sent-trib.com
Millbury man sentenced to community control after victim disappears
A Millbury man was placed on community control after the woman he assaulted was unable to be contacted for the trial. Dylan Schuett, 27, was transported from the jail July 25 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic...
13abc.com
Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Detroit Ave and Council St., at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. According to a report by TPD, upon arrival officers located the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was transported...
Riverview Terrace Apartment crisis declared state of emergency, not habitable for months
ADRIAN, Mich. — A state of emergency was declared at the Riverview Terrace Apartments building in Adrian, Michigan. The building's update hotline said the apartment cannot be occupied for months. The city of Adrian is holding a news conference Friday at 9:30 a.m. Robert Lawson is one of the...
CBS 58
Terminally ill Ohio man, with over 400 matching tattoos with strangers, visits Milwaukee friend in hospice
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man from Toledo, Ohio, who has been on a mission to get as many matching tattoos with strangers is back in Milwaukee for a heartwarming reunion. Don Caskey was diagnosed with terminal kidney cancer in 2019 and since then has made it a quest to get tattoos with strangers. He met Joleen Lewis, a woman from Milwaukee, in 2020 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and got matching butterfly tattoos. Earlier this week they were reunited while she is in hospice at Froedtert Hospital.
hollandsfj.us
ODOT Weekly Construction Update
The Ohio Department of Transportation has released the following updates on road construction in the area. I-475 between Airport Highway and U.S. Route 24, Maumee, will experience lane restrictions for prep work related to the I-475 widening and construction of a new interchange at U.S. Route 20A. Perrysburg-Holland Road between...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted July 26 by the Putnam County Grand Jury. James C. Berger, 32, Belmore; receiving stolen property. Jacob A. Smith, 21, Continental, failure to provide notice of change address. Joshua L. Springer, 40, Findlay, domestic violence. Jared A. Smith, 33, Pandora, possession of a controlled substance.
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
13abc.com
Republicans look to flip Ohio House seat in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the only statehouse race in northwest Ohio with contested Aug. 2 primaries on both sides. House District 43 features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo, including the Old West End, Old Orchard neighborhood, and parts of southwest Toledo. On the Republican ballot: Wendi Hendricks,...
cleveland19.com
Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic Lorain boy
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old autistic boy is back safe with his family after being missing for almost two weeks, but there are still a lot of questions surrounding his disappearance. 19 News has learned Austin Lauer was found Thursday night at Brick Oven Bistro on Cleveland Road in...
themirrornewspaper.com
Faith-Based Work Camp Makes A Difference With Home Project Help
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Homeowners in Maumee and Toledo received minor renovations and updates to their homes last week through a faith-based work camp. High school students and adults volunteered for the Group Mission Trips work camp cosponsored by First Pres Maumee on July 17 through July 23 and spent their time painting homes, rebuilding decks, landscaping and making other minor renovations.
