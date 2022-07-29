Lucas County: ‘Probable’ monkeypox cases investigated

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man from Toledo, Ohio, who has been on a mission to get as many matching tattoos with strangers is back in Milwaukee for a heartwarming reunion. Don Caskey was diagnosed with terminal kidney cancer in 2019 and since then has made it a quest to get tattoos with strangers. He met Joleen Lewis, a woman from Milwaukee, in 2020 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and got matching butterfly tattoos. Earlier this week they were reunited while she is in hospice at Froedtert Hospital.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO