Winter honey bees show resistance to common insecticide

presspublications.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom Handy
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian Holman
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan Dijkhuizen
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Related
Best drought tolerant plants: 14 varieties that will survive a very dry spell
Drought tolerant plants like sea holly, lavender and Californian poppy will see that you enjoy a cool and colorful floral display, even during a heatwave. They save on water and are great for wildlife in south-facing gardens
One Green Planet
Monarch Butterflies Officially Classified as Endangered As Milkweed Plants Decline
North America’s monarch butterfly has now been classified as endangered, with researchers citing climate change and habitat loss for declines in populations. The International Union for Conservation of Nature, the world’s most comprehensive scientific authority on the status of species, classified the magnificent migratory butterflies as endangered after decades of declining populations. The decline of populations is due to the loss of plants they need as caterpillars, the loss of forests where adults spend the winter, and of course, climate change.
homedit.com
Creeping Jenny to Create Lush Container Gardens
Creeping Jenny is a small and humble plant. Despite its modest name and compact growth, this ordinary plant is one of the best container garden plants that you can buy. It creates the spilling effect that is so gorgeous in large pot arrangements. Creeping Jenny is ideal if you are...
architecturaldigest.com
7 Common Garden Pests and How to Get Rid of Them
Whether you’re an avid gardener or a world-class hammock lounger, there are tons of insects and larger animals that you don’t want hanging out with you in your backyard vegetable garden. From painful bites to ravaged produce, the havoc slugs, ants, and aphids can cause is often irreparable, so it’s important to identify the buggers and get rid of them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 Best Flowers That Bloom All Summer
While some summer flowers have brief moments in the spotlight, these beauties keep on blooming right up until fall in most parts of the U.S. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Phys.org
In defense of ants
To the uninitiated there are two types of ants in the U.K.: the red ones that bite and black ants which invade our kitchens. Even more alarming is when hundreds of local ant colonies swarm and create a regional "flying ant day." People can develop an intense fear of ants...
Pandas weren’t always bamboo fiends
Reconstruction of Agriarctos nikolovi from Bulgaria. Velizar Simeonovski, ChicagoBamboo bears had a different plant-based diet before they moved from Europe to China.
What does poison hemlock look like? How to spot one of America's deadliest plants
Be ready to identify poison hemlock, one of North America's "deadliest" plants, which boasts beautiful white flowers and grows throughout the U.S.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to get rid of thrips? 8 clever ways to deter thunder flies from your home
Want to know how to get rid of thrips? Aka, thunder flies? Thunder flies or thrips, or thripids as they're also known, are small black insects with long bodies and stings in their tails, which they use to puncture plants and other insects they consume. Thunder flies can be annoying in your house and yard because they destroy your garden plants and food. They're also not particularly nice to look at, so although they don't bite humans, if you have many of them around, you'll want to get rid.
How to Get Rid of Asian Beetles
Have you started noticing orange ladybugs congregating around windows in your home or swarming in the attic? These are bugs that look like ladybugs, but aren’t. Based on their color and behavior, they are likely Asian lady beetles. Asian beetles (also called Chinese beetles or Asian ladybugs) are not native to North America, but migrated from Asia, as the name suggests. They are now an invasive species in many regions of the U.S. Most gardeners don’t mind the insects outdoors as they eat harmful bugs, such as aphids. But Asian beetles exhibit a behavior called “overwintering” meaning they seek warm, dry places for shelter when temperatures drop. Your home may be an ideal place for lady beetles to overwinter if they can get inside. While Asian lady beetles are not dangerous to humans, most homeowners prefer to remove these uninvited guests from their home as soon as possible. Read on for some pointers on how to get rid of Asian beetles.
homedit.com
Citrus Tree 101: A Growing and Maintenance Guide
New varieties of the citrus tree make this a stylish addition to any home garden. Whether you are looking for interesting tree specimens or a new growing challenge, citrus trees have options available. They give your indoor and outdoor garden an elegant style, sweeten the air with fragrant blossoms, and once every season, provide you with glorious fruit.
gardeningknowhow.com
Drought Tolerant Plants Make Gardening With Little Rain Easier
Summers here in North Carolina can get hot and humid, but that doesn’t mean it’s always wet. Oftentimes, the hit and miss evening showers we tend to get, if we’re lucky, go right around us, so unless I’m out there watering for about an hour or two each day, the ground will easily become bone dry – and sometimes it’s as hard as concrete even when I do. So when it’s hot and dry, I need plants that can take the heat and tolerate drought.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
marthastewart.com
Want to Attract Special Birds and Bees to Your Garden? Add Rare Plants to Your Backyard, a New Study Says
If you love the sight of birds and the thrum of bees in your garden, you're not alone. These pollinators are not only beautiful to behold, but they also boost the health of your plants and flowers during their daily visits. Luckily, there's a way to welcome particularly special species...
How to prune tomato plants like you know what you’re doing
You can Grow Your Own Way. All spring and summer, we're playing in the vegetable garden; join us for step-by-step guides, highly recommended tools, backyard tours, juicy-ripe recipes, and then some. Let's get our hands dirty. One of the first things I learned when I started growing vegetables was that...
natureworldnews.com
A Qatari Farmer Has Been Planted Medicinal Plants in the Desert
Many different medical conditions, including the common cold, coughs, kidney stones, diabetes, and even cancer, are treated with plants that have medicinal properties. The term bush is used because these plants are frequently discovered on untamed land or cultivated in backyard gardens. They may also be used in some cases...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Worried as Bee Population in NJ, Pennsylvania Drops Drastically
A huge fall in bee populations at fruit orchards in New Jersey and Pennsylvania has Rutgers scientists questioning if it is a natural phenomenon or a warning sign of a future threat to the world's food supply. The rapid decline of bees. In a study published in the science journal...
The 'Blue Halo Effect' That Woos Pollinating Bees To Your Garden
Given the current global bee crisis, where bee populations have dwindled dramatically due to manicured lawns, pesticides, and lack of wildflower meadows, gardeners are doing what they can to help. The ways to contribute are endless. They range from planting pollinator gardens to simply laying off the mulch. In some cases, just going easy on weeds does the trick. The bee shortage is dire, so any action that can improve the situation is worth considering.
architecturaldigest.com
3 Things to Know About Urban Beekeeping
If you looked around your neighborhood this year and wondered where all the bees went, you’re probably not alone. Researchers conducting a recent review of biodiversity records found that nearly a quarter of all known bee species haven’t been seen in decades, raising concern (but not concrete proof) that bee biodiversity is shrinking.
Earth: Muted review – bees go missing in China despatch from the eco-apocalypse file
This Swedish-produced documentary about China’s Hanyuan valley is nominally another dispatch from the eco-apocalypse file, so the final harmonious impression it leaves behind suggests it hasn’t done its job properly. Located in Sichuan province, the valley is a place where bees are on the verge of extinction, the consequences of which we see in the opening sequence of fruit farmer Cao and his wife hand-pollinating flowers on their trees.
PETS・
Nature.com
Sustainable management practices vary with farm size in US organic crop production
A national survey of organic farmers shows that the use of sustainable farming practices differs with farm size. Although organic agriculture is often considered to be homogeneous, this survey suggests that a greater focus on farm size and socio-technical change is needed to improve the sustainability of food production. This...
Comments / 0