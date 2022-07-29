Capitol Notebook: Iowa part of $2.4B multistate settlement with opioid maker

www.voiceofalexandria.com
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
New laws taking effect Monday in Minnesota
The following is a list of select new laws passed during the 2022 legislative session that take effect Aug. 1, 2022. Summaries of all laws passed by the 2022 Legislature are available online from nonpartisan House Public Information Services at http://www.house.mn/newlaws/search/2022. The state House of Representatives provided this listing. Business...
voiceofalexandria.com
Labs' testing limitation casts doubt on some meth cases in Wisconsin
Blood drawn from Candace Higar shortly after her 2018 traffic arrest in Baraboo came up positive for methamphetamine: 98 nanograms per milliliter, well above the 10 ng/mL at which the substance is considered detectable by the lab that ran the blood test. Higar and her attorney, Andrew Martinez, never disputed...
'They have a heart. They have a soul': Iowa parents grapple with the loss of children to opioids
DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic has created a perfect storm for teenagers and addiction. Kids are falling prey to drug dealers targeting them through social media. Fentanyl-laced drugs are becoming more common, with teenagers taking them without realizing exactly what they're ingesting - a disturbing new trend that's killing more young people every day.
voiceofalexandria.com
Elections Commission delays seeking criminal charges after fraudulent absentee ballot requests
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Bob Spindell |WisEye. The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) met Thursday night to discuss a recent announcement from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office that a number of activists had fraudulently requested absentee ballots as a way to prove the state’s online election system is vulnerable to fraud.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest paying jobs in St. Cloud that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in St. Cloud, MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0