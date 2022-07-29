ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Capitol Notebook: Iowa part of $2.4B multistate settlement with opioid maker

By Courier Des Moines Bureau
voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago
www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

New laws taking effect Monday in Minnesota

The following is a list of select new laws passed during the 2022 legislative session that take effect Aug. 1, 2022. Summaries of all laws passed by the 2022 Legislature are available online from nonpartisan House Public Information Services at http://www.house.mn/newlaws/search/2022. The state House of Representatives provided this listing. Business...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Labs' testing limitation casts doubt on some meth cases in Wisconsin

Blood drawn from Candace Higar shortly after her 2018 traffic arrest in Baraboo came up positive for methamphetamine: 98 nanograms per milliliter, well above the 10 ng/mL at which the substance is considered detectable by the lab that ran the blood test. Higar and her attorney, Andrew Martinez, never disputed...
voiceofalexandria.com

Elections Commission delays seeking criminal charges after fraudulent absentee ballot requests

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Bob Spindell |WisEye. The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) met Thursday night to discuss a recent announcement from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office that a number of activists had fraudulently requested absentee ballots as a way to prove the state’s online election system is vulnerable to fraud.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy