U.S. SEC adds Alibaba to list of Chinese companies facing delisting risk

 2 days ago
Alibaba added to SEC's delisting watchlist, shares fall

(Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Friday became the latest company to be added to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s list of Chinese companies that might be delisted. Alibaba’s shares were down 11% at $89.37 at the closing bell, ending the month 21.4% lower. The e-commerce giant’s shares...
Alibaba is at the center of a huge Hong Kong-Wall Street realignment

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma celebrates as the Alibaba stock goes live during the company's initial price offering (IPO) at the New York Stock Exchange on September 19, 2014 in New York City. In September 2014, Alibaba—China’s e-commerce technology behemoth—debuted on the New York Stock Exchange at a market valuation...
China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert

Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies. The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm on Russia-Ukraine War

It would be an understatement to say that Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is very interested in Russia's war in Ukraine. NATO countries and experts see this war as a battle for democracy. "When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have...
Chinese state media warn fighter jets escorting Pelosi to Taiwan could be shot down

A Chinese state media figure warned that the presence of U.S. fighter jets accompanying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's transport to Taiwan would be considered an "invasion." Hu Xijin, a commentator for China's Global Times, warned on Friday that "if US fighter jets escort Pelosi’s plane into Taiwan, it is [an] invasion. The PLA has the right to forcibly dispel Pelosi’s plane and the US fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making tactical movement of obstruction. If ineffective, then shoot them down."
Japan Sounds the Alarm On China's 'Intelligentized Warfare'

A new Japanese defense report highlights concerns over China's growing use of artificial intelligence and “civil-military fusion.”. It is not surprising that China is discussed extensively in Japan’s recently released Defense of Japan 2022 report, as Beijing increases its aggressive behavior in the region. This includes strengthening its training and collaboration with Russia and massively increasing the size and sophistication of its navy, nuclear arsenal, which now includes ground-based built silos, and the emergence of fifth-generation aircraft, such as the J-31 and J-20.

