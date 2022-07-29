U.S. SEC adds Alibaba to list of Chinese companies facing delisting risk

www.srnnews.com
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
Alibaba added to SEC’s delisting watchlist, shares fall
(Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Friday became the latest company to be added to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s list of Chinese companies that might be delisted. Alibaba’s shares were down 11% at $89.37 at the closing bell, ending the month 21.4% lower. The e-commerce giant’s shares...
Alibaba is at the center of a huge Hong Kong-Wall Street realignment
Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma celebrates as the Alibaba stock goes live during the company's initial price offering (IPO) at the New York Stock Exchange on September 19, 2014 in New York City. In September 2014, Alibaba—China’s e-commerce technology behemoth—debuted on the New York Stock Exchange at a market valuation...
Russians held around $14 billion in U.S. securities at end-March - central bank
MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Almost one third of around 3 trillion roubles ($49.1 billion) worth of foreign securities held in Russians' accounts at the end of March were U.S.-issued, Russia's central bank said in a report on Friday.
Billionaire Jack Ma plans to cede control of China's Ant Group - WSJ
HONG KONG/BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - Chinese billionaire Jack Ma plans to cede control of Ant Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, after a regulatory crackdown that scuppered its $37 billion IPO in 2020 and led to a forced restructuring of the financial technology behemoth.
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways
US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
The West risks stumbling into a nuclear conflict with China because we are not talking to our enemies, UK security chief warns
The West and China could risk stumbling their way into a nuclear war as the world enters a 'dangerous new age', the UK's national security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove urged caution amid a changed 'security order', with advances in tech making weapons more lethal and abundant.
Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert
Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies. The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia
Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
Despite rising tensions, US and Chinese troops worked together to put out a garbage dump fire, a top US general says
US and Chinese bases in Djibouti are just a few miles apart, and despite broader tensions, "we're coexisting down there," Gen. Stephen Townsend said.
Russia faces 'economic oblivion' as Western sanctions continue to eat away at GDP, new study says
A new study looked into the severe hit being absorbed by Russian GDP amid wartime sanctions from the West. Businesses are leaving Russia in droves, and foreign companies that have left previously accounted for 40% of GDP, the authors wrote. "There is no path out of economic oblivion for Russia...
Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm on Russia-Ukraine War
It would be an understatement to say that Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is very interested in Russia's war in Ukraine. NATO countries and experts see this war as a battle for democracy. "When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have...
Chinese state media warn fighter jets escorting Pelosi to Taiwan could be shot down
A Chinese state media figure warned that the presence of U.S. fighter jets accompanying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's transport to Taiwan would be considered an "invasion." Hu Xijin, a commentator for China's Global Times, warned on Friday that "if US fighter jets escort Pelosi’s plane into Taiwan, it is [an] invasion. The PLA has the right to forcibly dispel Pelosi’s plane and the US fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making tactical movement of obstruction. If ineffective, then shoot them down."
China says U.S. chip act will distort global semiconductor supply chain
HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Friday that a major new chips act passed by the U.S. Congress will distort the global semiconductor supply chain and disrupt international trade.
The China threat is enormous and America must win the next great global competition
On October 4, 1957, the world was forever changed. The Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the first satellite into space. This moment stunned the world and shocked the American people. This singular event set off the Space Race and a time of incredible innovation and engineering, laying the groundwork for many...
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
U.S. tells China that its support for Russia in Ukraine complicates relations
China's support for Russia's war in Ukraine is complicating U.S.-Chinese relations at an already difficult time, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart.
Japan Sounds the Alarm On China's ‘Intelligentized Warfare’
A new Japanese defense report highlights concerns over China's growing use of artificial intelligence and “civil-military fusion.”. It is not surprising that China is discussed extensively in Japan’s recently released Defense of Japan 2022 report, as Beijing increases its aggressive behavior in the region. This includes strengthening its training and collaboration with Russia and massively increasing the size and sophistication of its navy, nuclear arsenal, which now includes ground-based built silos, and the emergence of fifth-generation aircraft, such as the J-31 and J-20.
