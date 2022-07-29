FTX wins full approval to operate crypto exchange in Dubai

www.srnnews.com
Elliott says it is the largest sharesholder at Pinterest
(Reuters) – Elliott Investment Management on Monday said it had become the largest shareholder at Pinterest Inc and that it saw potential for growth at the photo pin-board company. “Pinterest is a highly strategic business with significant potential for growth, and our conviction in the value-creation opportunity at Pinterest...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
China’s factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares up
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July after bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns the month before, as fresh virus flare-ups and a darkening global outlook weighed on demand, a survey showed on Sunday. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in July from 50.2...
The Media Line: Rising Cost of Living Forces Expats to Leave GCC Countries
Rising Cost of Living Forces Expats to Leave GCC Countries. Lower–paid foreigners largely unaffected by the surging cost of living. An increasing number of expatriates are leaving the Gulf as rising expenses render working there less attractive, while government subsidies are reserved for GCC citizens. About 21 million expatriates...
Transocean (RIG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
RIG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Dollar hits lowest since mid-June vs yen as investors reassess U.S. rate hike outlook
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level since mid-June against the Japanese yen on Monday as investors weighed the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates as aggressively as some had expected. The U.S. dollar index was volatile after data showed U.S....
Europe has ramped up imports of Russian diesel as the EU struggles to wean off of the country's energy supplies
Diesel prices in Europe have skyrocketed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Europe imported 13% more Russian diesel in July compared to June, a new report said.
China’s economic wobbles worsen as factory, property woes mount
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s wobbly economy stumbled further at the start of the second half of the year, with factories unexpectedly switching back to the slow lane, a slump in the property sector deepening and job cuts still a widespread menace. A private poll by Caixin on Monday...
Oil sinks about 4% after weak factory data sparks demand concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices dropped about 4% on Monday as weak manufacturing data in several countries weighed on the demand outlook while investors braced for this week’s meeting of OPEC and its producer allies on supply. Brent crude futures fell $3.94, or 3.8%, to settle at...
