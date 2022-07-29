Brewers minor leaguer Jackson Chourio and his rise to top prospect

Rival teams have been contacting the Brewers to check in on catcher Omar Narvaez, per Robert Murray of FanSided. Despite leading the NL Central with a three-game cushion between them and the Cardinals, the Brewers are clearly not shy about straddling the line between “buyers” and “sellers”. There was no greater evidence of that than Monday’s trade of Josh Hader, wherein the Brewers subtracted an excellent relief pitcher but supplanted him with other MLB-ready pieces and prospects.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO