Outstanding community service recognized by Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook

Ladybird Taco, a Nashville restaurant, will open its first location in Alabama at Lane Parke later in 2022, according to a news release from Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. The eatery is to be located on Rele Street next to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. A fast-casual concept, Ladybird Taco specializes in breakfast and lunch tacos and is modeled after the taco scene in Austin, Texas. The restaurant serves tortillas, queso, salsa and salads made from fresh, local ingredients. “As Birmingham natives, the close-knit community of Mountain Brook drew us to Lane Parke when we began to look for a second location,” said Brooks Veazey, co-owner of Ladybird Taco.

MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO