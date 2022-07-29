Outstanding community service recognized by Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook

www.villagelivingonline.com
Oxford to Host Food Truck Friday
Oxford, AL – On Friday, August 12th come out and join the city of Oxford at Simmons Park from 4:00 pm to 8:45 pm.Featured food vendors will include Kin express, Bonnie Ray’s Bake shoppe, Cousins Maine Lobster, Simone’s Kitchen ATL, Kristi’s Classics, and RNB FINZ N Chicks. They will have lawn games, live entertainment by Berritt Haynes, and a showing of The Sandlot (1993) at 7:00 pm.
Village Living
The Altamont School honors class of 2022
The Altamont School presented diplomas to 37 students at its annual Graduation Ceremony March 26. The school also presented the school’s annual departmental and senior awards. Departmental Awards. ► The Mignon Comer Smith Book Awards – Jolie Stumpff: The fine book award – created by Mrs. J. Craig Smith,...
Bham Now
Vestavia Hills to consider purchase of former Days Inn property on Montgomery Highway
The Vestavia Hills City Council is considering a proposal to purchase the former Days Inn/Bar 31 property on Montgomery Highway. A special called meeting of the council has been scheduled for Monday, August 1, 2022. Demolish and Redevelop. If approved, the city will demolish the Days Inn and Bar 31...
280living.com
Akin named Briarwood Christian School interim superintendent
Ammie Akin will serve as interim superintendent for Briarwood Christian School. The school’s previous superintendent, Stephen Steiner, announced his resignation in January and served until June 30, spending a total of four years in the role. Akin completed her undergraduate training in the College of Education at the University...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Schools shares updated meal prices, policies
Shelby County Schools has announced the prices and policies regarding free and reduced-price meals that are served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. The meal prices increased this year for the first time in six years by 25 cents for full-pay students and adults...
vestaviavoice.com
City Council approves purchase of Days Inn, Bar 31 property
The Vestavia Hills City Council unanimously approved the $3.6 million purchase of the Days Inn hotel and Bar 31 property at a special called meeting Aug. 1, with plans to demolish the buildings and sell the property to a developer. Along with the cost of the property, which does not...
Village Living
MBS welcomes 47 new teachers for 2022-23 school year
Mountain Brook Schools held its annual New Teacher Orientation July 18-22 welcoming 47 new teachers to the district. Throughout the week, the MBS administrators worked with new teachers to explain the district’s purpose statement and what it means to provide an effective, challenging, and engaging education for every one of our students.
Restaurant closing at Birmingham’s The Summit after 5 years
An Asian restaurant at Birmingham’s The Summit is closing after more than five years. Abhi, the creation of Nepalese-born chef Abhi Sainju, announced via Facebook that the popular restaurant closed on Sunday. It first opened in 2017. “We will be relocating hopefully by early 2023,” the restaurant announced. “Sorry...
Bham Now
Now the News: demolition on Carraway Hospital has begun, Guthrie’s coming to Hwy 280 + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! You know the drill. We’ve got the hottest news you may have missed from the past week, including the demolition on Carraway Hospital, new openings and more. Keep reading to get your week started right. 5 new Birmingham openings that you have to check out. What’s...
Village Living
Business Happenings - August 2022
Ladybird Taco, a Nashville restaurant, will open its first location in Alabama at Lane Parke later in 2022, according to a news release from Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. The eatery is to be located on Rele Street next to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. A fast-casual concept, Ladybird Taco specializes in breakfast and lunch tacos and is modeled after the taco scene in Austin, Texas. The restaurant serves tortillas, queso, salsa and salads made from fresh, local ingredients. “As Birmingham natives, the close-knit community of Mountain Brook drew us to Lane Parke when we began to look for a second location,” said Brooks Veazey, co-owner of Ladybird Taco.
wbrc.com
From the newsroom to the classroom
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers are heading back for work for Birmingham City Schools including Josh Hughes, formerly a WBRC FOX6 News editor, who will be a new social studies teacher at Woodlawn High School. No doubt he has some nervous jitters that come from starting something new, but also because he’s doing what he’s always wanted to do and that is bitter sweet for all of us here at WBRC.
Village Living
MBJH teacher receives NEH grant
Mountain Brook Junior High Latin teacher Michael Posey was recognized in May as a National Endowment of the Humanities (NEH) grant recipient. This marked Posey’s fifth awarded NEH fellowship. This summer, Posey delved into a three-week deep-dive addressing “Timeless Parallels: Veteran Voices and Classical Literature” at the invitation of...
Jefferson County Department of Health shares stance on mask recommendations in schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the CDC, 57 of Alabama’s 67 counties are considered high risk for community spread of COVID-19. With COVID cases rising, the CDC recommends that everyone wear masks indoors and on public transportation. The Jefferson County Department of Health says there will not be a mask mandate put into action, but […]
Desperate for blood, LifeSouth will pay you to donate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Blood donations are rapidly depleting and LifeSouth blood centers are desperate for them as the summer continues. The blood supply has dropped to emergency levels. To combat this and encourage residents to give, LifeSouth will be handing out $20 e-gift cards to those who donate this weekend. Those who donate platelets, […]
wvtm13.com
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
wbrc.com
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
Tuscaloosa Pastor the Week: Pastor Terrence Cade
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week, Pastor Terrence E. Cade of Crossroads College & Young Adult Ministries on the campus of the University of Alabama. Services are held on Sundays at 10am and Thursdays at 7pm to serve students and the Tuscaloosa community. Pastor...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa car show benefits man battling cancer
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa community showed its support over the weekend for a man fighting cancer. Friends and loved ones held a benefit to help Russell Estes pay for his ongoing medical care. Doctors diagnosed 50 year-old Russell Estes with skin cancer recently. “Melanoma. it got a little...
wbrc.com
National Night Out happening in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It does not always take an emergency to get a bunch of first responders together. Several agencies of law enforcement and first responders are participating in National Night Out in an effort to show the community what they’re jobs are all about. It’s happening Tuesday,...
280living.com
Help and hope: NAMI Shelby provides classes, education for those affected by mental illness
In Shelby County, a nonprofit organization exists that is solely dedicated to helping people who are affected by mental illness, along with those who care for them. NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization, dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.
