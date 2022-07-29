ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outstanding community service recognized by Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook

By Submitted
Village Living
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.villagelivingonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Oxford to Host Food Truck Friday

Oxford, AL – On Friday, August 12th come out and join the city of Oxford at Simmons Park from 4:00 pm to 8:45 pm.Featured food vendors will include Kin express, Bonnie Ray’s Bake shoppe, Cousins Maine Lobster, Simone’s Kitchen ATL, Kristi’s Classics, and RNB FINZ N Chicks. They will have lawn games, live entertainment by Berritt Haynes, and a showing of The Sandlot (1993) at 7:00 pm.
OXFORD, AL
Village Living

The Altamont School honors class of 2022

The Altamont School presented diplomas to 37 students at its annual Graduation Ceremony March 26. The school also presented the school’s annual departmental and senior awards. Departmental Awards. ► The Mignon Comer Smith Book Awards – Jolie Stumpff: The fine book award – created by Mrs. J. Craig Smith,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Akin named Briarwood Christian School interim superintendent

Ammie Akin will serve as interim superintendent for Briarwood Christian School. The school’s previous superintendent, Stephen Steiner, announced his resignation in January and served until June 30, spending a total of four years in the role. Akin completed her undergraduate training in the College of Education at the University...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Soho#Benevolence#The Kiwanis Club#Homewood#Kiwanis International#Project Eliminate
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County Schools shares updated meal prices, policies

Shelby County Schools has announced the prices and policies regarding free and reduced-price meals that are served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. The meal prices increased this year for the first time in six years by 25 cents for full-pay students and adults...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
vestaviavoice.com

City Council approves purchase of Days Inn, Bar 31 property

The Vestavia Hills City Council unanimously approved the $3.6 million purchase of the Days Inn hotel and Bar 31 property at a special called meeting Aug. 1, with plans to demolish the buildings and sell the property to a developer. Along with the cost of the property, which does not...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Village Living

MBS welcomes 47 new teachers for 2022-23 school year

Mountain Brook Schools held its annual New Teacher Orientation July 18-22 welcoming 47 new teachers to the district. Throughout the week, the MBS administrators worked with new teachers to explain the district’s purpose statement and what it means to provide an effective, challenging, and engaging education for every one of our students.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
AL.com

Restaurant closing at Birmingham’s The Summit after 5 years

An Asian restaurant at Birmingham’s The Summit is closing after more than five years. Abhi, the creation of Nepalese-born chef Abhi Sainju, announced via Facebook that the popular restaurant closed on Sunday. It first opened in 2017. “We will be relocating hopefully by early 2023,” the restaurant announced. “Sorry...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

Business Happenings - August 2022

Ladybird Taco, a Nashville restaurant, will open its first location in Alabama at Lane Parke later in 2022, according to a news release from Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. The eatery is to be located on Rele Street next to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. A fast-casual concept, Ladybird Taco specializes in breakfast and lunch tacos and is modeled after the taco scene in Austin, Texas. The restaurant serves tortillas, queso, salsa and salads made from fresh, local ingredients. “As Birmingham natives, the close-knit community of Mountain Brook drew us to Lane Parke when we began to look for a second location,” said Brooks Veazey, co-owner of Ladybird Taco.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wbrc.com

From the newsroom to the classroom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers are heading back for work for Birmingham City Schools including Josh Hughes, formerly a WBRC FOX6 News editor, who will be a new social studies teacher at Woodlawn High School. No doubt he has some nervous jitters that come from starting something new, but also because he’s doing what he’s always wanted to do and that is bitter sweet for all of us here at WBRC.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

MBJH teacher receives NEH grant

Mountain Brook Junior High Latin teacher Michael Posey was recognized in May as a National Endowment of the Humanities (NEH) grant recipient. This marked Posey’s fifth awarded NEH fellowship. This summer, Posey delved into a three-week deep-dive addressing “Timeless Parallels: Veteran Voices and Classical Literature” at the invitation of...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
CBS 42

Desperate for blood, LifeSouth will pay you to donate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Blood donations are rapidly depleting and LifeSouth blood centers are desperate for them as the summer continues. The blood supply has dropped to emergency levels. To combat this and encourage residents to give, LifeSouth will be handing out $20 e-gift cards to those who donate this weekend. Those who donate platelets, […]
JASPER, AL
wvtm13.com

Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor the Week: Pastor Terrence Cade

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week, Pastor Terrence E. Cade of Crossroads College & Young Adult Ministries on the campus of the University of Alabama. Services are held on Sundays at 10am and Thursdays at 7pm to serve students and the Tuscaloosa community. Pastor...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa car show benefits man battling cancer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa community showed its support over the weekend for a man fighting cancer. Friends and loved ones held a benefit to help Russell Estes pay for his ongoing medical care. Doctors diagnosed 50 year-old Russell Estes with skin cancer recently. “Melanoma. it got a little...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

National Night Out happening in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It does not always take an emergency to get a bunch of first responders together. Several agencies of law enforcement and first responders are participating in National Night Out in an effort to show the community what they’re jobs are all about. It’s happening Tuesday,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
280living.com

Help and hope: NAMI Shelby provides classes, education for those affected by mental illness

In Shelby County, a nonprofit organization exists that is solely dedicated to helping people who are affected by mental illness, along with those who care for them. NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization, dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy