Sony trims profit forecast after games business falters

Electronic Arts sales forecast disappoints as gaming craze cools
(Reuters) -Electronic Arts Inc on Tuesday forecast quarterly adjusted sales below estimates as easing COVID-19 curbs temper the gaming rage seen at the height of the pandemic by unlocking other avenues for entertainment. Rival Activision Blizzard had also delivered a disappointing second quarter, while Sony Group Corp trimmed its annual...
DuPont quarterly profit beat estimates on strong electronics demand
(Reuters) -Industrial materials maker DuPont de Nemours reported a second-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, bolstered by strong demand for electronics and construction materials. DuPont, which makes electronic materials used in chip packaging and mobile devices, said it benefited from a firm demand for high-end semiconductor technologies...
PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
Elliott says it is the largest sharesholder at Pinterest
(Reuters) – Elliott Investment Management on Monday said it had become the largest shareholder at Pinterest Inc and that it saw potential for growth at the photo pin-board company. “Pinterest is a highly strategic business with significant potential for growth, and our conviction in the value-creation opportunity at Pinterest...
AMD beats quarterly revenue estimates
(Reuters) – Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, driven by supply chain improvements and strong demand for its high-end chips used in data centers and servers. The company’s revenue rose 70% to $6.55 billion, inching past analysts’ estimate of $6.53...
DuPont expects costs to balloon in 2022
(Reuters) -DuPont de Nemours is expecting to take a bigger hit from costs related to logistics, raw materials and energy for the year, although price increases helped the industrial materials maker battle inflationary pressures in the latest quarter. A host of factors ranging from the supply-chain crisis to the Ukraine...
