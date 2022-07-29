Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., invites residents to join the Branigan Book Club, our monthly book discussion group where we read and discuss a new book each month.

Discussions begin at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month in the Roadrunner Room. This month’s discussion will be August 23, and we will be discussing the book “The Woman They Could Not Silence,” by Kate Moore.

Registration is not required. For information, please visit our event calendar at https://las-cruces.assabetinteractive.com/calendar.

This document can be made available in alternate formats by calling 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY). Anyone who requires an accommodation for a disability to participate in this event should call the library at least 48 hours in advance at 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY).

For information, contact Amy Spangler at 575/528-4024, or by email at aspangler@las-cruces.org.