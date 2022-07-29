Officers, first responders graduate from Crisis Intervention Team training

www.knoxvilledailysun.com
TBI: Caregiver charged with raping ‘vulnerable adult’ in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Blount County man working as a caregiver in Knox County faces a rape charge following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). A TBI news release named Isaac Albright, 21, as the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a “vulnerable adult” in his care living with developmental disabilities […]
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Soon will no Longer Respond to Certain Non-Injury Accidents
Beginning on September 1, 2022, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer respond to certain non-injury crashes, Chief of Police Paul Noel announced on Monday. Much like the Severe Weather Plan and the steps that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to comply with social distancing guidelines, KPD officers will no longer respond to minor, non-injury crashes unless a car is disabled in the roadway and requires a tow truck or other specific factors are involved.
WYSH AM 1380
TBI investigating death of 39-year-old man
The TBI is investigating the death of a 39-year-old man during an interaction with Oak Ridge police officers in the Hendrix Creek subdivision on Sunday, July 24th. Oak Ridge Police officers had made contact Tyler Jones after receiving a report of a suspicious person around Heritage Drive, according to the TBI. He began showing signs of distress, and medical personnel were called. At some point during the encounter, after medical personnel arrived, Jones became unresponsive, according to the TBI.
Knoxville Police to no longer respond to some car crashes
Knoxville Chief of Police Paul Noel announced Monday that officers will no longer respond to some non-injury vehicle crashes.
‘You’re satanic’: Scott County sheriff suspends deputies after ‘unprofessional’ video
Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips has placed two deputies on suspension pending an investigation into their interaction with a disabled woman captured on video.
KFD: Investigation underway for house fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 2607 Parkview Avenue at 5:51 p.m. late Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the department. Three adults live in the home, and no injuries were reported, said KFD. One of the occupants of the...
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. commissioner: School board should refuse Larry Arnn-associated charter schools after degrading teacher comments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Commissioner Courtney Durrett released a statement Monday asking the school board to refuse any charter schools associated with Dr. Larry Arnn of Hillsdale College. The statement is in response to several degrading comments made by Arnn, who works as an education advisor for Gov....
WATE
Knox County COVID-19 transmission level increases
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County COVID-19 transmission level is now rated as “high” under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the case rate increased 18% over the past 7 days. Data collected by the CDC shows 320 cases per every 100,000 people...
JCPD: 4-year-old found alone in unlocked vehicle, woman arrested
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Erwin woman on Monday after reportedly finding a 4-year-old child unattended in an unlocked vehicle with the windows down. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department reports officers arrived at the Tipton and Spring streets area at 9:48 p.m. Callers alleged a “child had been […]
wvlt.tv
Autistic boy, 6, found wandering alone in Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A young autistic boy was found wandering alone alongside a road in Knoxville Sunday morning, according to witnesses and the Knoxville Police Department. A spokesperson for the police department said the boy was 6-years-old and found on Maryville Pike. Witnesses told WVLT News that four vehicles...
Nonprofit asks for people's help as it stops working as Cocke County's animal shelter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of Monday, the Smoky Mountain Humane Society will no longer be serving as Cocke County's animal shelter. Smoky Mountain served for years as the county's animal shelter. Cocke County would pay them in exchange for the shelter taking care of the animals the county animal control officers would bring in.
wvlt.tv
Manhunt underway to find Sevierville man accused of raping child
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday marked day three into a search for Edgar Leonel Sanchez Rosales, who is accused of raping an 11-year-old child in Sevier County. The Sevierville Police Department and Stacey Payne, an official with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, are on the hunt for any clues that will lead to his arrest.
WCSO arrest 2 after an assault on a deputy
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a man and woman from Johnson City have been arrested after an assault on a deputy. Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton said the incident occurred on July 30 around 1:45 a.m. when a black Chevrolet pickup was seen […]
Over 100 grams of drugs seized during music festival weekend in Jamestown
Over 100 grams of drugs and $2,000 in cash were confiscated by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office this weekend during the Sound Haven Music Festival in Jamestown.
Pedestrian dies at hospital after collision in Knoxville
A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle along Kingston Pike Thursday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Officers given life-saving award after using non-lethal method to subdue armed man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two police officers from the Oliver Springs Police Department were awarded the “life-saving award” for using less lethal options and their training while responding to a call of a disturbed man, trying to commit suicide. The Oliver Springs Police Department shared dash cam video...
hardknoxwire.com
Greyhound dispute tests limits of government
The couple sat on the curb outside the Marathon gas station in East Knoxville on a sunbaked Monday afternoon, eyes bloodshot from exhaustion, watching other Greyhound passengers board a bus across the parking lot. His voice cracked as he spoke of passing sleepless nights on the pavement and the transit...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard
MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mascot family has looked for answers for months after a sinkhole formed on their property. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said it was formed back on Feb. 22. They determined the cause to be from an old, inactive zinc mine that hasn’t been used...
Father of Summer Wells thanks reward fund donors in jailhouse letter
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Don Wells, the father of missing Hawkins County child Summer Wells, released another letter while he serves a jail sentence related to a DUI arrest. According to the Wells’ family website, FindSummerWells.com, Don wrote the “spell-checked” letter on July 27, thanking those who have donated to the reward fund set […]
WATE
Back to School: Where to find free supplies in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students in Knox County are returning to class Aug. 8 and county leaders are hosting a drive-thru event for free school supplies. There are other events happening around East Tennessee where students and families can pick up the things they need for Back to School.
