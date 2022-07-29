ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division 2 World Series: Bladen County 5, Alabama 0

bladenonline.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bladenonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Laurinburg native, East Carolina baseball player Parker Byrd has 5th surgery since July 23 boat crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University baseball player Parker Byrd, a Laurinburg native, went through his fifth surgery on Sunday following a boating accident on July 23. Byrd, who graduated from Scotland County High School, was flown from Bath to Greenville after suffering serious leg injuries in the accident. Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Roll 'Bama Roll

COMMIT: Another Day, Another 5-Star for Alabama

“Is Nick Saban out of touch with today’s top recruiting prospects?”. Three weeks ago, one of the stupidest outlets to ever cover Alabama football trumpeted the above headline across their website. [ED.NOTE: This website is so stupid that I don’t want to link it or tell you what it is because those bozos don’t deserve the clicks. But it rhymes with “ShmuckdownAlabama”] Well, guess what ol’ Mr. Outta-Touch has done since that day. He merely picked up a 5-star safety, a SECOND 4-star quarterback, a 4-star offensive lineman, two four-stars for 2024, a high 4-star running back, and now a 5-star running back.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX8 News

North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Couch Potato: News And Notes From Under The Cushions

Here’s some news and notes from under the couch’s cushions:. • Tough loss Saturday for the Bladen County Majors team, but it’s a new day and a new game. Bladen County is scheduled to play the Alabama state champion at 3:15 p.m. Sunday in an elimination game. A win gives the team a bye Monday and a spot in the semifinals Tuesday. Games are being streamed online by JockJive Sports for a one-time $25 charge. Go to https://www.jockjive.com/dixie-youth-baseball-2022.html to register.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
North Carolina State
County
Bladen County, NC
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Bladen County, NC
Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

BladenOnline.com

Communication, community, and education are our top priorities. Christopher L. Williams, Certified Elections Director, announced today, the Bladen County Board of Elections will be having its monthly meeting on August 9, 2022, at…. Search Warrant Leads to Arrest and Several Charges. By Online News on 08/01/2022. On July 28th, 2022...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
bladenonline.com

4-H Teams Win State Livestock and Poultry Contests

The Bladen 4-H youth livestock and poultry teams competed in several competitions this summer and brought home a lot of awards. They did a great job competing at these state level events against other 4-H teams. The youth put a lot of work into learning all about chickens, beef cows, goats, sheep and pigs. Many things they learn are things taught at a college level.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
wbrc.com

Silver lining behind rise in COVID cases in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID seems to be creeping back in our lives. Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa says it’s noticed an increase in some numbers, but there is a silver lining for now. As of July 28, DCH is reporting 43 inpatient positive cases at their three facilities...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
nrcolumbus.com

County reviewing conflict at Mexican restaurant involving Lake EMS chief

Columbus County administrators are looking into an allegation that the chief of Lake Waccamaw EMS used ethnic slurs toward Hispanic staff members of a Whiteville restaurant. “This matter is currently being investigated,” county spokesperson Amanda Prince said Friday afternoon, returning a request for comment. “There will be an official statement next week.”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Robeson County man wanted for arson in Fayetteville hotel fire

Fayetteville, N.C. — A Robeson County man is wanted for arson after a hotel room was set on fire in Fayetteville. On Saturday morning at 4:35, Cumberland County deputies responded to a fire at Royal Inn on Gillespie Street. The fire started in room 112 and spread to the second floor, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Pearce’s Mill Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Sampson County sheriff pleading for more deputies

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Days after being shot outside Roseboro, Sampson County Deputy Caitlin Emanuel is in physical therapy learning how to walk again. Photographer: Michael Joyner. Reporter: Gilbert...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy