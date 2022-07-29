Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division 2 World Series: Bladen County 5, Alabama 0

bladenonline.com
Laurinburg native, East Carolina baseball player Parker Byrd has 5th surgery since July 23 boat crash
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University baseball player Parker Byrd, a Laurinburg native, went through his fifth surgery on Sunday following a boating accident on July 23. Byrd, who graduated from Scotland County High School, was flown from Bath to Greenville after suffering serious leg injuries in the accident. Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, […]
Roll 'Bama Roll
COMMIT: Another Day, Another 5-Star for Alabama
“Is Nick Saban out of touch with today’s top recruiting prospects?”. Three weeks ago, one of the stupidest outlets to ever cover Alabama football trumpeted the above headline across their website. [ED.NOTE: This website is so stupid that I don’t want to link it or tell you what it is because those bozos don’t deserve the clicks. But it rhymes with “ShmuckdownAlabama”] Well, guess what ol’ Mr. Outta-Touch has done since that day. He merely picked up a 5-star safety, a SECOND 4-star quarterback, a 4-star offensive lineman, two four-stars for 2024, a high 4-star running back, and now a 5-star running back.
North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
Couch Potato: News And Notes From Under The Cushions
Here’s some news and notes from under the couch’s cushions:. • Tough loss Saturday for the Bladen County Majors team, but it’s a new day and a new game. Bladen County is scheduled to play the Alabama state champion at 3:15 p.m. Sunday in an elimination game. A win gives the team a bye Monday and a spot in the semifinals Tuesday. Games are being streamed online by JockJive Sports for a one-time $25 charge. Go to https://www.jockjive.com/dixie-youth-baseball-2022.html to register.
Couch Potato: With Heat Index Values Around 100, It’s Time For Fall Sports Practices
Today’s weather forecast calls for a high near 94 with heat index values as high as 100, which can mean only one thing … it’s time to start practice for high school fall sports teams. Nothing says fall sports season like a steaming, humid August day outside...
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
BladenOnline.com
Communication, community, and education are our top priorities. Christopher L. Williams, Certified Elections Director, announced today, the Bladen County Board of Elections will be having its monthly meeting on August 9, 2022, at…. Search Warrant Leads to Arrest and Several Charges. By Online News on 08/01/2022. On July 28th, 2022...
NC conservancy staff stays overnight with stranded dolphin to help animal in final hours
Bald Head Island, N.C. — Staff members and interns for the Bald Head Island Conservancy (BHIC) are being commended for staying with a stranded dolphin overnight during the animal's final hours. The male dolphin was found by himself in a malnourished state along the southern part of Bald Head...
4-H Teams Win State Livestock and Poultry Contests
The Bladen 4-H youth livestock and poultry teams competed in several competitions this summer and brought home a lot of awards. They did a great job competing at these state level events against other 4-H teams. The youth put a lot of work into learning all about chickens, beef cows, goats, sheep and pigs. Many things they learn are things taught at a college level.
A couple loved this Alabama wedding venue. Then they read the contract.
The owners of Swann Lake Stables, a wedding and event venue in Birmingham, do not allow same-sex weddings on their property, the contract said.
NC Central University professor accepts new role in the Biden administration
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As a kid, Dr. Henry McKoy had big dreams while he grew up in a rural area of Fayetteville. “I grew up on a dirt road in a house that didn’t have any indoor plumbing,” he said. McKoy said that young kid then...
Silver lining behind rise in COVID cases in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID seems to be creeping back in our lives. Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa says it’s noticed an increase in some numbers, but there is a silver lining for now. As of July 28, DCH is reporting 43 inpatient positive cases at their three facilities...
County reviewing conflict at Mexican restaurant involving Lake EMS chief
Columbus County administrators are looking into an allegation that the chief of Lake Waccamaw EMS used ethnic slurs toward Hispanic staff members of a Whiteville restaurant. “This matter is currently being investigated,” county spokesperson Amanda Prince said Friday afternoon, returning a request for comment. “There will be an official statement next week.”
New details released after co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
Robeson County deputies investigating apparent homicide near Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating an apparent homicide near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies were called Monday morning to the 2900 block of Old Whiteville Road, Wilkins confirmed. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Columbus County investigating EMS chief’s alleged racist comments
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - As more details come to light on offensive comments an EMS chief made at a Mexican restaurant, Columbus County leaders have launched an investigation into the incident. Shannon Worrell is a chief of Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary. Just over a week ago, he and...
Pembroke man wanted after 19-year-old fatally shot in Lumberton
Lumberton, N.C. — A 19-year-old was found dead from a shooting in Lumberton on Monday and deputies are searching for a man wanted for his murder. Around 8 a.m., Robeson County deputies responded to a home on Prosperity Drive in Lumberton in reference to a shooting. Quadrique Butler of...
Robeson County man wanted for arson in Fayetteville hotel fire
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Robeson County man is wanted for arson after a hotel room was set on fire in Fayetteville. On Saturday morning at 4:35, Cumberland County deputies responded to a fire at Royal Inn on Gillespie Street. The fire started in room 112 and spread to the second floor, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Pearce’s Mill Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
Sampson County sheriff pleading for more deputies
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Days after being shot outside Roseboro, Sampson County Deputy Caitlin Emanuel is in physical therapy learning how to walk again. Photographer: Michael Joyner. Reporter: Gilbert...
Court rules 56,000 convicted felons can now vote in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 56,000 North Carolinians can now register to vote in elections, with roughly 1,800 of those being in New Hanover County, and there hasn’t been a push to change voter rights this large since 1965. A court ruling from late April was put into motion earlier...
