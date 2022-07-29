Governor Polis appoints Lance P. Clark to the Bent County Court

kiowacountypress.net
El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits
The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed. The candidates are part of Colorado Recount Coalition, which includes Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, […] The post El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado has outsize role in conspiracist Mike Lindell’s elections assault
Colorado-based “election integrity” activists and purported fraud in the state’s elections have assumed a prominent place in conspiracist Mike Lindell’s nationwide campaign to prove American elections are not secure. Several Colorado activists, as Newsline has previously reported, helped found the Lindell-funded election nonprofit Cause of America, and Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, has supported election-denying […] The post Colorado has outsize role in conspiracist Mike Lindell’s elections assault appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Better Safe Than Sorry: The Law on Collecting Rainwater in Colorado
Every drop of water in Colorado is precious, but there are several restrictions in place when it comes to saving that water for yourself. According to the legal code of Colorado, Section 37-96.5-103, C.R.S., precipitation (rainwater) is only allowed to be collected in rain barrels from the rooftops of certain residential properties.
Colorado women can face pushback when seeking sterilization surgery: “It’s very demeaning”
Hannah Anderson doesn’t want children. The 27-year-old Coloradan wants to be able to hop on a plane when wanderlust calls. She wants a financial cushion free of child-related costs. She dreams of dedicating time and energy toward fostering animals. Over the years, Anderson cycled through numerous birth control options...
Amid claims of workplace abuses, state officials seek probe of Colorado’s emergency management agency
DENVER — State officials are seeking a consultant to evaluate the culture, structure and effectiveness of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, state documents show, days after a Denver Post investigation documented a troubling history of aggressive and inappropriate behavior from one of its directors, Mike Willis.
Members of Polis administration defend OEM chief after allegations of threatening behavior
DENVER — High-ranking leaders in Gov. Jared Polis' (D) administration are coming to the defense of Mike Willis, the chief of the Colorado Office of Emergency Management who was suspended for unprofessional and threatening behavior toward coworkers. Willis, a combat veteran who served in the U.S. Army for 10...
Female corrections officer sues Colorado Department of Corrections, alleges gender discrimination
A female corrections officer is suing the Colorado Department of Corrections, alleging gender discrimination, equal pay and retaliation. The plaintiff, Kami Cooper, filed the 17-page lawsuit on Sept. 7, 2021, through her Evergreen-based attorney, Casey Leier. According to the lawsuit, Cooper is seeking damages to redress violations of her rights,...
Tina Peters will get primary recount, but not the version she requested
DENVER — Republican Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters' request for a primary election recount has been approved. Peters submitted $255,912.33 on Thursday to pay for a recount in the Colorado Secretary of State's race. Pam Anderson, the former clerk in Jefferson County, defeated Peters in the June...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
About Town – August 1, 2022
The day of the Maine Street Bash finally came, and what a good time many people had! A new look that was so beautiful was the many quilts hung on the east store front awnings. At 10:00 a.m., friends of Leisha (Peck) and Mike Walsh enjoyed watching Leisha open pretty baby gifts for their baby girl who is to be born soon. This was in the south room of the senior citizen center, while in the main room, Leisha's grandmother, Gloria Peck's gorgeous quilts were on display, along with other quilts in the first annual Gloria Peck Memorial Quilt show. People also enjoyed viewing quilts in the museum also. Director Gail Voss and Lonnie Hier worked to display many more quilts than had been expected to be entered.
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
USPS mail has gotten so bad in this small Colorado town that residents are protesting in the streets
Goat cheese rotting in a backroom. Delayed heart medications. Christmas cards delivered in summer. The postal service called for in the U.S. Constitution isn’t what it used to be. Those squat blue mailboxes on streets around the country increasingly go missing, as email usage expands, down from 360,000 boxes...
Denver’s Top Doctors 2022
Each listing includes the physician’s name, the hospitals at which the physician has privileges, the doctor’s office, clinic, or hospital address, and the best phone number to call for an appointment. Listings are also available at directory.5280.com/award/2022-top-doctors/. Because of space restrictions, we abbreviate the names of some area...
Fake Cannabis Employment Scam Costs Colorado Woman $1000
A Colorado woman is out $1000 after falling for a fake cannabis employment scam. Employment scams are big business and may unsuspecting and desperate job-seekers are falling victim. The Federal Trade Commission says in recent years says these phony job scams have cost Americans hundreds of millions of dollars over the past few years.
A reality check on the Colorado taxpayer refunds now in the mail
Starting today, Colorado will mail 3.7 million taxpayers rebates for $750, or $1,500 for joint tax filers.The intrigue: Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers have branded it the "Colorado Cashback."Reality check: It's all political spin.The rebate is required under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, a constitutional amendment that caps state revenues at inflation plus population growth, requiring that any surplus go back to taxpayers.The refund is typically reflected in state income tax returns due each April, but Democrats moved it to three months before the general election, claiming taxpayers needed the money urgently.By the numbers: Sending the checks early will...
Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket
Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes to App User in Fort Collins A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on [...] This post Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket previously appeared on North Forty News.
California official's resignation signals chaos as states grapple with dwindling Colorado River
The longest-serving member of the California State Water Resources Board has resigned his post, but not before noting the "dark and uncertain times" ahead as states, including Colorado, grapple with dramatically dwindling water supply from the Colorado River. The resignation letter from Max Gomberg, who had served on the California...
U.S. Forest Service announces new designated camping areas in Colorado
Sixty new designated camping areas are set to open this summer in White River National Forest, in response to a recorded increase in recreational camping in the area, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service. “Designating specific, sustainable sites for dispersed camping will help visitors better understand...
Colorado Edition: Abortion attitudes in Weld; fixing smoke damage; queer people’s impact in NoCo
One month ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion.Some in Colorado are working to expand access, while others are trying to push back. KUNC’s Beau Baker spoke to reporter Leigh Paterson about efforts and attitudes in Weld County. A wildfire tore...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
