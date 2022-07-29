ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coronado City Council Moves To Create More Pickleball Courts At Cays Park

By Brooke Clifford
coronadonewsca.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.coronadonewsca.com

Comments / 0

Related
coronadonewsca.com

Coronado City Council Accepts Donation Of League Of Wives Memorial Sculpture

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting on July 19, the Cultural Arts Commission presented their proposal for a new public art piece to be installed in Coronado that recognizes the important advocate work done by the League of Wives (also known today as the National League of POW/MIA Families) that was started by military spouses in Coronado. The Cultural Arts Commission noted the memorial is a part of the group’s efforts to preserve, reflect, and celebrate Coronado’s history and cultural heritage.
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Not Hearing From The Community

I have not been to a city council meeting in a long time, but there were a couple of issues I found of interest, so off I went. The meeting was last Tuesday and there was absolutely no parking around the city hall. I finally found a spot up near the Boathouse and made my way to the council chambers where a kind person offered me a seat.
CORONADO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Four Courts#Basketball Court#Tennis Court#New Court#Sports#The Coronado City Council#City Staff#The Coronado High School
ecasocal.org

Golden State Boring Digs In on San Pasqual Job

ECAcontractor member Golden State Boring dug in to a $2.7 million tunnel project in northern San Diego County providing the services and expertise the company has come to be known for after nearly three decades. At the helm is company president Jeff Johnson who makes it all a reality. Overall,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Developers Break Ground on Mixed-Use Project in Carlsbad with Plans for 248 Townhomes

A real estate investment firm and a home builder have acquired Marja Acres, a 20-acre parcel in Carlsbad that is set to become a mixed-use community. Ground has been broken at the site, purchased by IHP Capital Partners in Newport Beach and KB Home in Los Angeles. The project will include 248 three-story townhomes, 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 46 units of affordable housing for adults 55 years of age and over.
CARLSBAD, CA
Beth Torres

San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartment

Rent inflation is impacting San Diego renters in this tight rental market, pushing many to work two or three jobs just to afford the most basic of accommodations. According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), a minimum wage worker earning $15.00 an hour in San Diego would need to work an astonishing 89 hours a week just to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Drought Update, Water Use Restrictions Discussed At Coronado Roundtable Meeting

California American Water External Affairs Manager, Brian Barreto, was the speaker at the July meeting of the Coronado Roundtable at the Coronado Public Library. The speaker presented an overview of California’s worsening drought conditions and the resulting new water conservation measures mandated by the state. “We are literally at the end of the pipeline,” said Mr. Barreto, referring to the region served by California American which includes Coronado, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista and portions of San Diego.
CORONADO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Free Eye-Exam and Glasses Event Exactly What the Doctor Ordered

People from all over the county took advantage of free vision screenings in Otay Mesa Saturday. The event was hosted by the Salvation Army and the Lions Club and was meant to help families who don’t have the means to get an eye exam or prescription glasses. Families who are dealing with inflation were grateful for the opportunity to get free glasses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thestarnews.com

SANDAG explores toll alternatives on SR 125

On May 27, the San Diego Association of Governments received a request a future agenda item to consider eliminating debt and toll-only operations on State Route 125 as early as 2027 by board member and Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. On July 8, SANDAG Board of Directors passed a resolution directing staff to evaluate alternatives to toll-only operations including managed lanes, control future toll road expenditures to increase cash on hand available to retire the debt by Fiscal Year 2027 and conduct a multimodal plan for the SR 125 to analyze future transportation option to retire the debt. Originally, the debt of the SR 124 would have been completed in 2042.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Park visitors 'stumped' by mysterious tree art in Chollas Lake Park

SAN DIEGO — A hiker at Chollas Lake Park didn't know what to think when his dog discovered a face staring back at them from the trees. In this Zevely Zone, I went to the lake and dove into a mystery. Park-goer Bob Couey thought somebody must have snuck into the park, carved this sculpture and flown the coup. Everyone loves a good mystery, but Bob was stumped by this one.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Tip of the Spear – Thomas calabrese

Thomas Calabrese–Jennifer Salter was born on Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base. The youngest child of Colonel Robert Salter. Going back to World War I, someone in the Salter family had served in the military. It wasn’t that it was demanded or expected of them, but growing up in an environment where God, family and country were top priorities made serving in the Armed Forces and defending their country a reasonable and logical choice. Her mother was killed in a car accident when she was in seventh grade and her father took on the role of both parents.
OCEANSIDE, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery wins medal at American Cheese Society national contest

San Diego, CA–San Diego-based cheese maker, CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery, received a Silver Medal at the American Cheese Society Award Ceremony held in Portland, Oregon on July 21. The contest evaluated 1,387 entries submitted by 196 cheese companies. CheeseSmith is located within San Diego’s iconic brewery, AleSmith Brewing Company, with...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy