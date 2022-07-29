Coronado City Council Moves To Create More Pickleball Courts At Cays Park

www.coronadonewsca.com
Related
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado City Council Accepts Donation Of League Of Wives Memorial Sculpture
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting on July 19, the Cultural Arts Commission presented their proposal for a new public art piece to be installed in Coronado that recognizes the important advocate work done by the League of Wives (also known today as the National League of POW/MIA Families) that was started by military spouses in Coronado. The Cultural Arts Commission noted the memorial is a part of the group’s efforts to preserve, reflect, and celebrate Coronado’s history and cultural heritage.
Poway residents speak out against plans for high density neighborhoods
POWAY, Calif. — Homeowners are up in arms in an upscale neighborhood in Poway. Residents live in large, beautiful, custom homes of many colors and are upset about what a new development might bring. Their cul-de-sac is to be opened out north for a new development called McKee Orchard.
San Diego’s first Black City Council member, Leon Williams, turns 100
San Diego’s first Black city council member and only Black supervisor, Leon Williams, celebrated his 100th birthday.
coronadonewsca.com
Not Hearing From The Community
I have not been to a city council meeting in a long time, but there were a couple of issues I found of interest, so off I went. The meeting was last Tuesday and there was absolutely no parking around the city hall. I finally found a spot up near the Boathouse and made my way to the council chambers where a kind person offered me a seat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ecasocal.org
Golden State Boring Digs In on San Pasqual Job
ECAcontractor member Golden State Boring dug in to a $2.7 million tunnel project in northern San Diego County providing the services and expertise the company has come to be known for after nearly three decades. At the helm is company president Jeff Johnson who makes it all a reality. Overall,...
Developers Break Ground on Mixed-Use Project in Carlsbad with Plans for 248 Townhomes
A real estate investment firm and a home builder have acquired Marja Acres, a 20-acre parcel in Carlsbad that is set to become a mixed-use community. Ground has been broken at the site, purchased by IHP Capital Partners in Newport Beach and KB Home in Los Angeles. The project will include 248 three-story townhomes, 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 46 units of affordable housing for adults 55 years of age and over.
Water Main Break Near SeaWorld Forces Hours-long Closure of Friars Road
A portion of Friars Road near SeaWorld was closed throughout the day Saturday due to a morning water main break. There has been ongoing major construction work from Napa Street to Sea World Drive along Friars, according to OnScene.TV. At about 7 a.m. Saturday, the water main broke and started to flood the street.
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartment
Rent inflation is impacting San Diego renters in this tight rental market, pushing many to work two or three jobs just to afford the most basic of accommodations. According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), a minimum wage worker earning $15.00 an hour in San Diego would need to work an astonishing 89 hours a week just to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment.
Investor Buys Barrio Logan Parcel for $5 Million, Plans to Build 70 Apartments on Site
A nearly 35,000-square-foot plot of land in Barrio Logan earmarked for housing has been sold for $5 million, according to a commercial broker. Aaron Bove, a senior vice president in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office, represented the seller, an individual/personal trust. He also represented the buyer, a limited liability company.
coronadonewsca.com
Drought Update, Water Use Restrictions Discussed At Coronado Roundtable Meeting
California American Water External Affairs Manager, Brian Barreto, was the speaker at the July meeting of the Coronado Roundtable at the Coronado Public Library. The speaker presented an overview of California’s worsening drought conditions and the resulting new water conservation measures mandated by the state. “We are literally at the end of the pipeline,” said Mr. Barreto, referring to the region served by California American which includes Coronado, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista and portions of San Diego.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Free Eye-Exam and Glasses Event Exactly What the Doctor Ordered
People from all over the county took advantage of free vision screenings in Otay Mesa Saturday. The event was hosted by the Salvation Army and the Lions Club and was meant to help families who don’t have the means to get an eye exam or prescription glasses. Families who are dealing with inflation were grateful for the opportunity to get free glasses.
thestarnews.com
SANDAG explores toll alternatives on SR 125
On May 27, the San Diego Association of Governments received a request a future agenda item to consider eliminating debt and toll-only operations on State Route 125 as early as 2027 by board member and Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. On July 8, SANDAG Board of Directors passed a resolution directing staff to evaluate alternatives to toll-only operations including managed lanes, control future toll road expenditures to increase cash on hand available to retire the debt by Fiscal Year 2027 and conduct a multimodal plan for the SR 125 to analyze future transportation option to retire the debt. Originally, the debt of the SR 124 would have been completed in 2042.
Park visitors 'stumped' by mysterious tree art in Chollas Lake Park
SAN DIEGO — A hiker at Chollas Lake Park didn't know what to think when his dog discovered a face staring back at them from the trees. In this Zevely Zone, I went to the lake and dove into a mystery. Park-goer Bob Couey thought somebody must have snuck into the park, carved this sculpture and flown the coup. Everyone loves a good mystery, but Bob was stumped by this one.
thevistapress.com
Tip of the Spear – Thomas calabrese
Thomas Calabrese–Jennifer Salter was born on Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base. The youngest child of Colonel Robert Salter. Going back to World War I, someone in the Salter family had served in the military. It wasn’t that it was demanded or expected of them, but growing up in an environment where God, family and country were top priorities made serving in the Armed Forces and defending their country a reasonable and logical choice. Her mother was killed in a car accident when she was in seventh grade and her father took on the role of both parents.
Watch Out: San Diego Airport Terminal 1 Construction Detours Ahead
If you’re headed to the airport or picking someone up, there will be some construction impacts at San Diego International Airport beginning Saturday, July 30, at 6 p.m. and ending on Sunday, July 31, at 6 a.m. Some lane closures at the intersection at Harbor Drive and Harbor Island...
News 8 KFMB
Parking bridge demolition at San Diego International Airport expected to create more delays
The demolition is creating new road closures and detours. Airport officials said If you're heading to the airport this summer give yourself plenty of time.
NBC San Diego
‘We Need You': San Diego Parents, Faculty Prepare for Back-to-School Amid Teacher Shortage
Many San Diego families are getting ready to go back to school. The San Diego County Office of Education held a resource fair Sunday at San Diego State University to help parents prepare for the school year. The event was also an opportunity for school districts to attract new teachers.
sandiegocountynews.com
CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery wins medal at American Cheese Society national contest
San Diego, CA–San Diego-based cheese maker, CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery, received a Silver Medal at the American Cheese Society Award Ceremony held in Portland, Oregon on July 21. The contest evaluated 1,387 entries submitted by 196 cheese companies. CheeseSmith is located within San Diego’s iconic brewery, AleSmith Brewing Company, with...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Residents Rent Out Backyard Pools to Strangers as Side Hustle
Remember when it was unheard of to get in a stranger’s for a ride? Or have someone else to do your grocery shopping for you? How about bring you full meals from local restaurants?. Apps like Uber, Instacart and DoorDash paved the way for unique ways for people to...
North County's only comedy club looks to bring the laughs in Escondido
North County's only comedy club looks to bring the laughs in Escondido. The Grand Comedy Club opened three years ago per its owner.
Comments / 0