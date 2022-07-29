ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Sports training facility to expand with 2 more locations in Minnesota

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rdgEY_0gy5iGYX00
Tommy Wiita

A sports training facility associated with current and former NFL players is expanding in Minnesota.

ETS Sports Performance Gym already has 10 locations in the state, with two more coming to Duluth and Forest Lake next month. Both are expected to open Aug. 29 – and those could be followed by ETS gyms opening later this year in Sioux Falls and La Crosse.

The company was launched by Wisconsinite Ryan Engelbert, and it has since been invested in by current and former NFL players, including Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and former Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn.

Thielen trained at the gym to get ready for the 2013 NFL Combine.

Marcus Sherels, a former Minnesota Gophers and Vikings cornerback and return specialist, has co-owned the Rochester gym since 2019. He said the facility focuses on physical training and getting people's minds in the right place.

ETS offers training tailored to an athlete's needs and the sport they play. ETS works with youth, high school, college, professional and Olympic athletes. The gyms are open to anyone 8 years and older, regardless of ability.

The training also focuses on character development.

"We all know that sports are temporary, but every kid needs to be a good teammate, son, daughter down the road," Sherels said. "It's good to develop skills like discipline, accountability and good work ethic."

More than 475 athletes train at the Rochester gym, according to Sherels.

"We started in a smaller location just to gauge the market. But then after a year and a half, we outgrew it," Sherels said. "We had to move into a bigger location, and it's been a lot of fun."

The company went from one gym in 2010 to what will be a total of 19 this fall. ETS gyms in Minnesota:

  • Duluth (coming soon)
  • Forest Lake (coming soon)

Engelbert launched the business model after his dreams of becoming an NFL player ended. He made it as far as Cincinnati Bengals training camp in 2007. Three years later he was in businessman-mode, getting ETS off the ground in 2010.

The mental toughness trainers employ are in the mold of Engelbert, who overcame significant injuries suffered in head-on crash in 2003. He suffered a dislocated hip, shattered pelvis, broken ribs, serious knee injury and a skull fracture.

"I never thought I would never walk again," he recalled thinking after doctors told him he wouldn't walk again.

In 2004 he was back on the football field as a running back at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where he rushed for 2,620 yards and 24 touchdowns and was a two-time all-conference player from 2002-06.

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?

When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
Fun 104.3

What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?

Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
AM 1390 KRFO

New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb

Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
EAGAN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
City
Forest Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
Duluth, MN
Sports
travelnoire.com

5 Of Best Beaches In Minnesota

Minnesota is a beautiful state known for its landscape filled with forests and lakes. Many tourists flock to the state to take part in its outdoor activities such as hiking or ziplining. But the state is also home to a number of warm, sunny beaches. For an up-close and personal...
fox9.com

Minnesota catches Mega Millions fever

(FOX 9) - For years, a legendary game show has asked "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" But for the past few days, at convenience stores across the country, the question is more like... who wants to be a billionaire?. With the Mega Millions jackpot at more than $1.2 billion,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!

If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Bengals#Minnesota Gophers#Sioux Falls#Minnesota Vikings#Green Bay Packers
valleynewslive.com

2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KARE 11)- While no one in Minnesota won the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday night, two people in the Land of 10,000 Lakes won a million dollars. According to the Minnesota Lottery, there were two winners of the million-dollar prize on Friday. Both people have...
FOREST LAKE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KARE 11

Smack Shack to celebrate Crayfest on Aug. 6

MINNEAPOLIS — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Smack Shack is celebrating its annual Crayfest on Saturday Aug. 6 from noon to 7 p.m. in the North Loop of Minneapolis. The event started as a way to further Smack Shack's sustainability mission, and deplete the invasive crayfish...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Minnesota state finances gets AAA rating

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Wals says Minnesota has received a AAA rating from Moody’s for the first time since 2003. The Governor’s office says Moody’s has upgraded its rating for Minnesota from Aa1 to AAA, matching the rating established and maintained by Standard & Poor’s. Fitch most recently rated Minnesota AAA in 2021.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJON

Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota

UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

4 scenic overlooks for skyline views in the Twin Cities

The Stone Arch Bridge may be a go-to for Minneapolis skyline pics, but there are plenty of beautiful scenic overlooks across the Twin Cities. Here are four more of our favorite places for pretty views.Minneapolis LookoutWhat you'll see: Head north past The Quarry for an expansive view of the entire Minneapolis skyline, from the new Eleven condominium tower to the Hennepin County Government Center. Plus: It's southwest-facing, so you get a great view of the sunset.📍 Location: 3045 Ridgway Parkway, Minneapolis. Drive all the way up the hill. Summit Overlook ParkWhat you'll see: This triangular park at the eastern end...
KEYC

Utilities plan to spend $2.2B on Minnesota power line projects

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Plans are approved to install three new powerlines in Minnesota. On Monday, the board of the Mid-continent Independent System Operator (MISO), passed a $10.3 billion package of 18 power lines across the Midwest. MISO says it will improve grid-reliability and integrate wind and solar projects. Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
73K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy