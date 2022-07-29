ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Commonwealth Games: Ross Murdoch and James Wilby win 200m breaststroke medals

BBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses

Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
SOCCER
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Laura Kenny wins scratch race gold at track cycling

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Laura Kenny won a stunning track cycling scratch race gold at the Commonwealth...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wilby
Person
Ross Murdoch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Games#Breaststroke
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Scotland women thrash Kenya 12-0 in hockey

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland women kept alive their chances of reaching the Commonwealth Games hockey semi-finals by...
SPORTS
The Independent

Euro 2022 team of the tournament

Stars of the future and unlikely heroes have emerged during Euro 2022, while others have cemented themselves as the best on the continent.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the team of the tournament.Daphne Van Domselaar (Netherlands)Netherlands keeper Van Domselaar was not even supposed to start during her side’s title defence but an injury to captain Sari Van Veenendaal in the opening match forced her 22-year-old understudy into the limelight.She delivered, turning out a tournament-topping 23 saves before her side bowed out to France in the quarter-finals. With Van Veenendaal announcing her retirement this week, Van Domselaar looks...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find

"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
SCIENCE
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Fiji reman on course for rugby sevens double

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Fiji remain on course for a Commonwealth Games rugby sevens double after reaching the...
RUGBY
BBC

Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - Wales beat Scotland

Gary Rose, Jonathan Jurejko, Lorraine McKenna and Jess Anderson. Right, that's all from our coverage of the third day of the Commonwealth Games but we will be back bright and early tomorrow to cover all the action on day four. Tonight at the Games is on now on BBC One...
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Wales win 10th medal with bowls bronze

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of...
WORLD
BBC

Viking-age treasure hoard goes on show in Aberdeen

One of the UK's most important archaeological finds is going on show in Aberdeen, with new discoveries being unveiled. The Viking-age Galloway Hoard was found in a south of Scotland field in 2014 and continues to surprise experts. The exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery includes images of three newly-revealed intricate...
SCIENCE
The Independent

James Willstrop disappointed with squash’s lack of profile

Team England squash quarter-finalist James Willstrop has expressed disappointment with the lack of profile for his sport as he continues the defence of his men’s singles title at the Commonwealth Games.Willstrop comprehensively dismissed Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal in their round of 16 clash at the University of Birmingham with an 11-6 11-4 11-7 victory which edged the Englishman one step closer to guaranteeing himself another podium place.Squash is facing a continuing battle for Olympic recognition while Willstrop believes his sport has also been short-changed in broadcast schedules which make it difficult for friends and family to watch him play.He told PA...
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England women secure 1-0 victory over Canada

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England women secured back-to-back wins in Pool A with a narrow 1-0 victory over...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy