Commonwealth Games: Ross Murdoch and James Wilby win 200m breaststroke medals

English swimmer wins Commonwealth Games gold 6 months after leg amputation
English para-swimmer Alice Tai, who was born with club foot, had her right leg amputated from below the knee in January.
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
Commonwealth Games: Laura Kenny wins scratch race gold at track cycling
England's Laura Kenny won a stunning track cycling scratch race gold at the Commonwealth...
Commonwealth Games: Wales sprinter Jeremiah Azu aiming for Birmingham success
Wales sprinter Jeremiah Azu is hoping to make the world sit up and take...
Sebastian Coe inspired Commonwealth 1500m attempt, says Wightman
The world 1500m champion, Jake Wightman, has said he was dreading racing the distance again at the Commonwealth Games but a word of advice from Sebastian Coe, and a pep talk from his mum, made him realise he had to seize the opportunity of a unique hat-trick. Wightman will be...
Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia beat Wales to table tennis bronze in women's team event
Watch the highlights as Australia beat Wales to Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's team event of the table tennis. Australia overcame the Welsh team of Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang and Anna Hursey 3-0 to finish third. Afterwards Carey told BBC Sport Wales that the team were "gutted"...
Commonwealth Games: Neah Evans and John Archibald win cycling silvers for Scotland
Scotland's Neah Evans and John Archibald both won Commonwealth Games silver on a medal-filled...
Commonwealth Games: Scotland women thrash Kenya 12-0 in hockey
Scotland women kept alive their chances of reaching the Commonwealth Games hockey semi-finals by...
Euro 2022 final: Match-winner Chloe Kelly says England in dreamland after beating Germany 2-1
England match-winner Chloe Kelly says "this is what dreams are made of" after the Lionesses defeated Germany in the Euro 2022 final to win a first major trophy. Ella Toone gave Sarina Wiegman's side the lead in front of 87,192 at Wembley - a record for a men's and women's European Championship final.
Commonwealth Games: Shannon Archer wins gymnastics bronze & Scots guarantee three silvers
Shannon Archer claimed Scotland's first ever individual women's Commonwealth Games artistic gymnastics medal by...
Euro 2022 team of the tournament
Stars of the future and unlikely heroes have emerged during Euro 2022, while others have cemented themselves as the best on the continent.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the team of the tournament.Daphne Van Domselaar (Netherlands)Netherlands keeper Van Domselaar was not even supposed to start during her side’s title defence but an injury to captain Sari Van Veenendaal in the opening match forced her 22-year-old understudy into the limelight.She delivered, turning out a tournament-topping 23 saves before her side bowed out to France in the quarter-finals. With Van Veenendaal announcing her retirement this week, Van Domselaar looks...
Commonwealth Games: Australia's women and South Africa's men win rugby sevens
Australia's women won Commonwealth Games rugby sevens gold, beating Fiji 22-12, while South Africa...
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
Commonwealth Games: Fiji reman on course for rugby sevens double
Fiji remain on course for a Commonwealth Games rugby sevens double after reaching the...
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - Wales beat Scotland
Gary Rose, Jonathan Jurejko, Lorraine McKenna and Jess Anderson. Right, that's all from our coverage of the third day of the Commonwealth Games but we will be back bright and early tomorrow to cover all the action on day four. Tonight at the Games is on now on BBC One...
Commonwealth Games: Wales win 10th medal with bowls bronze
Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of...
Viking-age treasure hoard goes on show in Aberdeen
One of the UK's most important archaeological finds is going on show in Aberdeen, with new discoveries being unveiled. The Viking-age Galloway Hoard was found in a south of Scotland field in 2014 and continues to surprise experts. The exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery includes images of three newly-revealed intricate...
James Willstrop disappointed with squash’s lack of profile
Team England squash quarter-finalist James Willstrop has expressed disappointment with the lack of profile for his sport as he continues the defence of his men’s singles title at the Commonwealth Games.Willstrop comprehensively dismissed Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal in their round of 16 clash at the University of Birmingham with an 11-6 11-4 11-7 victory which edged the Englishman one step closer to guaranteeing himself another podium place.Squash is facing a continuing battle for Olympic recognition while Willstrop believes his sport has also been short-changed in broadcast schedules which make it difficult for friends and family to watch him play.He told PA...
Commonwealth Games: England women secure 1-0 victory over Canada
England women secured back-to-back wins in Pool A with a narrow 1-0 victory over...
