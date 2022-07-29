Commonwealth Games: Ross Murdoch and James Wilby win 200m breaststroke medals

Stars of the future and unlikely heroes have emerged during Euro 2022, while others have cemented themselves as the best on the continent.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the team of the tournament.Daphne Van Domselaar (Netherlands)Netherlands keeper Van Domselaar was not even supposed to start during her side’s title defence but an injury to captain Sari Van Veenendaal in the opening match forced her 22-year-old understudy into the limelight.She delivered, turning out a tournament-topping 23 saves before her side bowed out to France in the quarter-finals. With Van Veenendaal announcing her retirement this week, Van Domselaar looks...

