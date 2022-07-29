Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

www.stereogum.com
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. 05. Plains - "Problem With...
Chris Rock gets his revenge on Will Smith by mocking actor in shock on-stage moment four months after Oscars slap
CHRIS Rock has clapped back at Will Smith by mocking the actor as he finally addressed his on-stage Oscars slap four months later. The funnyman's swipe at the King Richard actor came during his Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour segment in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Sources...
BET
Chris Rock Finally Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap
After Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith in front of the 2022 Oscars audience, the comedian is finally speaking out about the viral and jaw-dropping event. According to Entertainment Tonight, Rock took the stage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (July 23) where he co-headlined the Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour with Kevin Hart. During Rock’s set, he reportedly “made a joke about Will during a bit about 'cancel culture,' joking that 'anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” a source confirmed.
Michael Strahan hits out at ‘haters’ and launches new show after fans call out GMA absence and new host is introduced
MICHAEL Strahan has hit out at "haters" after launching a new show during a break from hosting Good Morning America. The anchor - who has been absent from the ABC show for the past few weeks - appeared on the season premiere of The $100,000 Pyramid last week. On Sunday,...
NFL・
The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival
THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
Will Smith Left A Message In Background Of Apology Video To Chris Rock
Yesterday, 29 July, Will Smith posted an apology video to his YouTube channel, titled 'It's been a minute'. The video sees the King Richard star apologise for slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars and answering questions from fans. However, some people think there was more to it than that:
Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith’s Video Apology: ‘Everybody Is Trying to Be a F–ing Victim’
Chris Rock’s reaction to Will Smith’s emotional video apology for that Oscars slap? A shrug and a new nickname for the “King Richard” star: “Suge Smith.”. Rock took the stage for a show at the Fox Theatre Atlanta, Georgia just hours after Smith released the video, where, according to People, he didn’t address the apology, but told the crowd, “Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids,” he said, referencing jailed Death Row Records cofounder Suge Knight.
ComicBook
Chris Rock Reportedly Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys
Chris Rock has reportedly turned down an offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards, following recent speculation about whether or not he would take the gig. The news was confirmed in a report by ET, with a source telling the publication that Rock turned down the job in order to better focus on his comedy tour and upcoming special. Additionally, the source indicated that Rock is "over" Hollywood, and wants to travel and lay low once his tour concludes. Rock and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were both reportedly eyed to host the award ceremony, which will air on NBC this September, with producers Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment reportedly aiming for "ambitious choices" for the gig. According to a representative from the TV Academy cited in the report, the Emmys are still searching for a host, and are apparently not considering "going hostless." It was previously reported that talent from NBC and Peacock would be considered.
Chris Rock Jokes About Being Slapped By Will Smith At Recent Show In Atlanta
Click here to read the full article. At Chris Rock’s latest comedy show, he jokes about the “slap heard around the world.” You know, the one where was on receiving end of a slap from Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars. The show took place at the Fox theater in Atlanta according to People.com. “Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim,” Rock said. “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day, I got kids.” Just for reference, the “Suge...
Will Smith Says Chris Rock's Brother Tony "Was [His] Man" Prior to Oscars Slap
Remember the 94th Academy Awards? Or rather the night Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face? Most of us probably sat in front of our TVs thinking "wow, this is a really weird thing to script," and then we found out it was true. For weeks, memes popped up on social media regarding the infamous slap. Celebrities took sides. Heck, even Starbucks set up tip jars in favor of both men.
India Shawn Battles With Her Heart And Head In “Caught In The Middle” Video
Click here to read the full article. After repeat listens of her debut studio album, BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER), India Shawn’s “CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE” stand out as an infectious ballad that touches on the struggle of being on the fence about moving on from a relationship. For the LP’s lead single, Shawn has released the visual component for her latest single, “CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE.” What could’ve easily been a piece from a larger visual story, the nearly-three minute Dennis Leupold-directed video follows Shawn and her lover through a series of endearing and intimate moments with a slight air of...
Chance The Rapper On “Highs and Lows,” How Ghana Inspired Him, Relationship With Kanye West & More
Headkrack and Lore’l sit down with Chance The Rapper who candidly discusses friends in the industry, faith, staying inspired, making music with Joey Bada$$ and more. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). HEAD […]
Aarón Díaz & Ana Brenda Contreras’ Pantaya Series ‘Toda La Sangre’ Drops Premiere Date, First-Look Photos
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Pantaya has set September 15 as the premiere date for Toda La Sangre, the crime-thriller starring Aarón Díaz and Ana Brenda Contreras. Based on the best-selling novel by Mexican author Bernardo Esquinca, Toda La Sangre follows Casasola (Díaz), a tabloid reporter who joins forces with police lieutenant Edith Mondragón (Contreras) and Elisa (Yoshira Escárrega), a local anthropologist, who aim to decipher a series of murders that have shocked the country. Together they travel through Mexico City chasing a ritual murderer whose peculiarity is to recreate ancient Aztec sacrifices. Yoshira Escárrega, Antonio Trejo Sánchez,...
Instagram to Roll Back Test Features After Backlash
Instagram is temporarily pausing its roll out of product features seen by some critics as attempting to emulate TikTok after the Meta-owned platform faced backlash over the changes from high-profile users like the Kardashians and Chrissy Teigen. Some of the new test features, which rolled out to some Instagram users over the past few weeks, included a full-screen feed that emphasized short-form videos on Reels and an increase in recommended posts from accounts that users are not following. Those features will now be paused or decreased, according to a Meta spokesperson, though there is no timeframe for when they may...
Stereogum
Hayley Williams Discusses Bloc Party Influence On New Paramore Album
Hayley Williams is opening up about Paramore’s forthcoming new album, describing how their “number one reference” is Bloc Party. On her BBC Sounds podcast Everything Is Emo, the Paramore singer talked about how the UK dance-punk group’s “urgency” acted as a driving force when her band started discussing making music together again.
A "deeply remorseful" Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock, his family, and fans for Oscars slap
A "deeply remorseful" Will Smith posted an emotional, nearly six-minute long video on Friday in which he addressed his physical and verbal attack on Chris Rock at this past March's Oscars. "It's been a minute," reads a title card that begins the video, as Smith is heard settling into a...
Stereogum
Watch Arcade Fire Cover Wolf Parade’s “This Heart’s On Fire” At Osheaga
Last night, Arcade Fire kicked off a new leg of their WE tour at Osheaga Festival in Montreal, where they covered Wolf Parade’s seminal 2005 song “This Heart’s On Fire.” Wolf Parade’s own Dan Boeckner was on lead vocals, as he’s currently filling in for Will Butler, who left the band in May.
Stereogum
Watch Green Day Play “Warning” & “Church On Sunday” For The First Time In 21 Years
Green Day are headlining Lollapalooza Sunday. Last night, they played a career-spanning warm-up show at the Metro in Chicago where they broke out a bunch of deep cuts. Mostly ignoring their written setlist, Billie Joe Armstrong & Co. dug into tracks from 2000’s Warning: “Church On Sunday” and “Warning,” both of which they had not played live since 2001. They also performed American Idiot deep cut “Whatsername” as a full band for the first time since 2005, among other songs, like “Murder City” from 21st Century Breakdown, which they hadn’t played as a full band since 2013. Watch some fan-shot footage below.
