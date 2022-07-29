Mowing Your Grass Can Start a Fire? Safety First, Central Texas

mykiss1031.com
Related
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
KWTX
Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
State of Texas: ‘State of emergency’ – lawmaker vows action to help renters without A/C
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. Thelma Reyes recently went days without air conditioning. It was so bad, even her macaw, Precious, was feeling it. “She was panting a lot. Her mouth was open,” Reyes said. […]
Austin teen nonprofit provides free school supplies to 11,000+ students
Since its launch two years ago, Teens Who Care has provided school supplies to more than 11,000 students in the Central Texas region.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
fox7austin.com
City of Hutto moves into Stage 3 water restrictions
HUTTO, Texas - The City of Hutto has moved to Stage 3 water restrictions. This comes just two weeks after the move to Stage 2. The city says the main difference between Stage 2 and Stage 3 is hose-end sprinklers can't be used and watering by hand can only be done on certain days.
KVUE
Texas This Week: Economist Ray Perryman on if the US is headed for recession
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Central Texas economist Ray Perryman, Ph.D., weighs in on the state of the economy and if the U.S. is headed toward a recession. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas abortion ban to go into effect...
Multiple Agencies Battling Brush Fire in Belton, Texas
UPDATE: As of 8:30 PM, KWTX is reporting that fire is still ongoing. The blaze is estimated to be 375 acres, and at the time of writing, 0% contained. However, forward progress of the fire is not a threat:. Firefighters from Belton, Texas and surrounding communities were on the scene...
epbusinessjournal.com
Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion
The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
fox7austin.com
Weeklong closure of northbound I-35, US 183 flyover to slow down commutes
AUSTIN, Texas - For those planning on heading north on 183 this week, be prepared to go a different way as a major detour is set to take place. The northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover will be temporarily closed for a week. "Seven days, that's terrible," Austin Perkins...
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."
Beto O'rourke and Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. " Our kids are going back to school and Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep them safe. It's time to change our governor." Beto O'Rourke.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness
If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
There is an Abandoned Town at the Bottom of a Lake in Central Texas
Texas has a plethora of ghost towns that are ripe for exploring. Just remember to do your research before you do. Some of those places could have actually been bought and become private property. If you're not careful, you could be charged with trespassing. Having said that, there is an abandoned town where the access to it is not that easy. Why? Because its at the bottom of a lake.
Crews fighting 29-acre fire in east Travis County
The Texas A&M Fire Service said the fire is 95% contained as of Saturday morning.
CBS Austin
Central Texas man paralyzed in car crash hopes to bring awareness as crashes rise in ATX
AUSTIN, Texas — Through the first seven months of 2022, more than 50 people have been killed in car crashes on Austin's roads. That number is down from last year, but the number of crashes is up this year reaching almost 7,000, according to the city's Vision Zero data.
Drought contingency plan limits water use for farmland from Central to Coastal Texas
Low lake levels are affecting Texas farmers for the rest of the summer as drought contingency plans have limited water used for irrigation. John Hoffman, Executive VP of Water for the Lower Colorado River Authority, says with the hottest, driest months upon the Lone Star state, low lake levels have prompted these water conservations efforts.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.28.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Things to Know About Living in Texas
Texas Flag in the Foreground with American Flag high in the background with New home about to hit the market in Austin Texas USA(shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography) If you decide to move to Texas, you won’t be alone. The Lone Star state is a popular destination for people, especially those with jobs that have transitioned to work-from-home. You may be looking forward to sunshine and barbecue, but there are a few other things you need to know before moving to Texas.
Kiss 103.1 FM
Temple, TX
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1