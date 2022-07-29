Plant-based 'meat' 'healthier and more sustainable than animal products'

www.sciencedaily.com
Turning fish waste into quality carbon-based nanomaterial
Thanks to their low toxicity, chemical stability, and remarkable electrical and optical properties, carbon-based nanomaterials are finding more and more applications across electronics, energy conversion and storage, catalysis, and biomedicine. Carbon nano-onions (CNOs) are certainly no exception. First reported in 1980, CNOs are nanostructures composed of concentric shells of fullerenes, resembling cages within cages. They offer multiple attractive qualities such as a high surface area and large electrical and thermal conductivities.
New method to promote biofilm formation and increase efficiency of biocatalysis
Birmingham scientists have revealed a new method to increase efficiency in biocatalysis, in a paper published today in Materials Horizons. Biocatalysis uses enzymes, cells or microbes to catalyse chemical reactions, and is used in settings such as the food and chemical industries to make products that are not accessible by chemical synthesis. It can produce pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals, or food ingredients on an industrial scale.
A stable gut helps elite athletes perform better
New research has found that microbial instability in the gut could hinder the performance of elite endurance athletes, and that short-term, high-protein diets are associated with this type of imbalance. Researchers from across the UK analysed the performance and gut health of a group of well-matched, highly trained endurance runners,...
Mutations in novel gene found to be responsible for severe liver disease in children
Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore. New findings have uncovered how essential the FOCAD gene is for maintaining a healthy liver, especially in children. In a research study published in Nature Genetics, scientists have found that children carrying loss-of-function mutations in FOCAD are presented with an early onset, paediatric form of liver cirrhosis that can be life-threatening. The study was carried out by scientists from A*STAR's Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), in collaboration with hospitals and institutes across seven countries (India, USA, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Portugal, Brazil, and France).
