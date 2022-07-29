www.sciencedaily.com
Related
Science Daily
Advancing dynamic brain imaging with AI
MRI, electroencephalography (EEG) and magnetoencephalography have long served as the tools to study brain activity, but new research from Carnegie Mellon University introduces a novel, AI-based dynamic brain imaging technology which could map out rapidly changing electrical activity in the brain with high speed, high resolution, and low cost. The advancement comes on the heels of more than thirty years of research that Bin He has undertaken, focused on ways to improve non-invasive dynamic brain imaging technology.
Science Daily
Iron buildup in brain linked to higher risk for movement disorders
A disorder called hereditary hemochromatosis, caused by a gene mutation, results in the body absorbing too much iron, leading to tissue damage and conditions like liver disease, heart problems and diabetes. Scant and conflicting research had suggested, however, that the brain was spared from iron accumulation by the blood-brain barrier, a network of blood vessels and tissue composed of closely spaced cells that protects against invasive pathogens and toxins.
Science Daily
The lining of children's noses may provide protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection
SARS-CoV-2 causes a broad range of clinical symptoms, including potentially fatal acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). A study published August 1 in the open access journal PLOS Biology by Kirsty Short at University of Queensland, Queensland, Australia, and colleagues suggests the nasal epithelium (the lining of the nose) of children inhibits infection and replication of the ancestral strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Delta variant, but not the Omicron variant.
Science Daily
Scientists uncover mechanism that shapes centromere distribution
Since the 1800s, scientists have noted configuration of centromeres, a special chromosomal region that is vital for cell division, in the nucleus. Up until this point, however, the determining mechanisms and the biological significance of centromere distribution were poorly understood. A team led by researchers from the University of Tokyo and their collaborators recently proposed a two-step regulatory mechanism that shapes centromere distribution. Their findings also suggest that centromere configuration in the nucleus plays a role in maintaining genome integrity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Science Daily
Sound of music: Ultrasound exposure improves depressive behavior in rodents
The effect of ultrasound waves on the function of the human brain has been the key focus of recent research, which has indicated its potential as an effective, non-invasive approach for the modulation of brain activity. While the effects of ultrasound exposure on consciousness and cognition have been extensively explored, little is known about its impact on emotional states such as depression. To add to it, there are limitations in our understanding of neural and molecular mechanisms that underpin emotions.
Science Daily
Mutations in novel gene found to be responsible for severe liver disease in children
Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore. New findings have uncovered how essential the FOCAD gene is for maintaining a healthy liver, especially in children. In a research study published in Nature Genetics, scientists have found that children carrying loss-of-function mutations in FOCAD are presented with an early onset, paediatric form of liver cirrhosis that can be life-threatening. The study was carried out by scientists from A*STAR's Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), in collaboration with hospitals and institutes across seven countries (India, USA, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Portugal, Brazil, and France).
Science Daily
A molecule of light and matter
Theoretically, this effect has been predicted for a long time, but now scientists at the Vienna Center for Quantum Science and Technology (VCQ) at TU Wien, in cooperation with the University of Innsbruck, have succeeded in measuring this exotic atomic bond for the first time. This interaction is useful for manipulating extremely cold atoms, and the effect could also play a role in the formation of molecules in space. The results have now been published in the scientific journal Physical Review X.
Science Daily
New molecule may prevent age-related diseases and increase life expectancy and wellness, study suggests
While breakthroughs in the world of medicine and technology account for the global increase in life expectancy, improvements in quality of life for the elderly population lag far behind. Longevity without a decline in health is one of the major challenges that faces the world of medicine. A new study...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Science Daily
Signaling 'stressed-out' plants
A plant scientist from the University of Missouri has discovered a new way of measuring stress in plants, which comes at a time when plants are experiencing multiple stressors from heat, drought and flooding because of extreme weather events. The discovery involves a once maligned collection of molecules called reactive...
Science Daily
New method to promote biofilm formation and increase efficiency of biocatalysis
Birmingham scientists have revealed a new method to increase efficiency in biocatalysis, in a paper published today in Materials Horizons. Biocatalysis uses enzymes, cells or microbes to catalyse chemical reactions, and is used in settings such as the food and chemical industries to make products that are not accessible by chemical synthesis. It can produce pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals, or food ingredients on an industrial scale.
Science Daily
Increased heart disease risk from red meat may stem from gut microbe response to digestion
Chemicals produced in the digestive tract by gut microbes after eating red meat may help explain part of the higher risk of cardiovascular disease associated with red meat consumption, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's peer-reviewed journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology (ATVB). In the...
Science Daily
A new framework for investigating stability during walking
Falls are a serious public health issue, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths annually and racking up billions of dollars in healthcare costs. While there has been extensive research into the biomechanics of falls, most current approaches study how the legs, joints, and muscles act separately to respond, rather than as a system. The ability to measure how these different levels relate to each other could paint a much clearer picture of why someone falls and precisely how their body compensates. Until recently, however, an integrated measuring approach has been elusive.
Science Daily
The many versions of a female scientist
Depictions of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) are powerful sources of inspiration for young women who aspire to a career in those fields. But stereotypes of female scientists persist, and we have some way to go to vanquish them. So says Alexandra Phillips, a researcher at UC Santa Barbara's National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis (NCEAS), in a paper published in the journal Social Media + Society.
Science Daily
Leukemia vulnerability discovered causing drug sensitivity
All human tumors originating from various tissues share a series of properties that define them, including the ability to prevent cell death. Instead, healthy organs induce programmed cell death or apoptosis to balance their size and eliminate damaged cells. There is a specific and physiological cell death called ferroptosis that occurs induced by the oxidation of fat mediated by iron content.
Science Daily
Cloud study demystifies impact of aerosols
Aerosol particles in the atmosphere have a bigger impact on cloud cover -- but less effect on cloud brightness -- than previously thought, new research shows. Aerosols are tiny particles suspended in the atmosphere, and they play a key role in the formation of clouds. With aerosols increasing due to...
Science Daily
Nickelate superconductors are intrinsically magnetic
Electrons find each other repulsive. Nothing personal -- it's just that their negative charges repel each other. So getting them to pair up and travel together, like they do in superconducting materials, requires a little nudge. In old-school superconductors, which were discovered in 1911 and conduct electric current with no...
Science Daily
Super-earth skimming habitable zone of red dwarf
A super-Earth planet has been found near the habitable zone of a red dwarf star only 37 light-years from the Earth. This is the first discovery by a new instrument on the Subaru Telescope and offers a chance to investigate the possibility of life on planets around nearby stars. With such a successful first result, we can expect that the Subaru Telescope will discover more, potentially even better, candidates for habitable planets around red dwarfs.
Comments / 0