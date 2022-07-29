Brother charged with involuntary manslaughter in 15-year-old sister's death

It seems Cortez Mukes’ mom has had enough of Cortez Mukes. According to prosecutors, Mukes’ mother called police on Friday to identify him as one of the robbers shown in a 10-week-old bulletin about a mugging on the Brown Line. Mukes was arrested the next day after his mother called police again because he kicked in her back door, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO