Brother charged with involuntary manslaughter in 15-year-old sister's death

Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago woman who documented divorce on TikTok fatally shot by ex-husband: police
Sania Khan, 29, was found dead in her Chicago apartment July 18. Police believe her ex-husband, Raheel Ahmed, killed her in a murder-suicide.
cwbchicago.com
Mom identifies her son as Brown Line robbery suspect—and has him arrested for breaking her back door, too
It seems Cortez Mukes’ mom has had enough of Cortez Mukes. According to prosecutors, Mukes’ mother called police on Friday to identify him as one of the robbers shown in a 10-week-old bulletin about a mugging on the Brown Line. Mukes was arrested the next day after his mother called police again because he kicked in her back door, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid.
Charges filed against teen injured in violent arrest by Oak Lawn police
The 17-year-old was released from the hospital and into police custody Monday.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot several times in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy was standing on the sidewalk around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The boy suffered multiple...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, shot while riding in car in Tri-Taylor
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while traveling in a vehicle Tuesday morning in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. The 22-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a car around 1:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Congress Parkway when he was shot at by a gunman inside a red Toyota sedan, police said.
Cooper Roberts, Young Boy Left Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting, Released from PICU, Family Says
An 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after the July 4 parade shooting in suburban Highland Park was released from the pediatric intensive care unit at Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital on Monday, his family said in a press release. According to the family, Cooper Roberts was released from...
Cooper Roberts update: Boy paralyzed in July 4 parade shooting out of PICU, breathing on his own
He was also able to eat solid food for the first time, which was his favorite: mac and cheese.
cwbchicago.com
Robber stabs woman in Uptown overnight
A woman was stabbed during a robbery in Uptown overnight, according to Chicago police. She is in fair condition, and the attacker is still at large. The 25-year-old victim was standing outside her parked car in the 900 block of West Leland when the robber approached her around 2:30 a.m., according to police.
'It's unimaginable what happened to them:' Community holds vigil for members of Rolling Meadows family killed in weekend wrong-way crash
Balloons with pink hearts and red stars went up over Oriole Park, released to the cheer count of 5-6-7-8 by dumbstruck and grieving friends of the Dobosz family. 31-year-old Lauren and her four kids were killed early Sunday by a wrong-way driver.
fox32chicago.com
Man critically wounded during physical altercation in Burnside
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. The man was walking in the 9200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 7 a.m. when someone grabbed him from behind, Chicago police said. During the struggle, the man was...
fox32chicago.com
Armed man seeking cash forced 2 victims into their Chicago home, then made them drive to ATM: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public of a terrifying armed robbery and home invasion that occurred on the North Side last month. According to police, a man armed with a handgun approached two victims on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue around 12:10 a.m. on July 23 and demanded money.
fox32chicago.com
Man slashed multiple times in the Loop, seriously wounded
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was cut several times in a stabbing early Monday in the Loop. The man was in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street around 3:45 a.m. when he was cut multiple times, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according...
5 wounded in shooting at Wheeling home, police say
Five people were shot at a home in Wheeling early Saturday morning, according to police
Lincoln Park Shooting Victim Is “Coming Home Soon” After Spending Months Recovering in the Hospital
After spending months in the hospital recovering from multiple gunshot wounds, Dakotah Early is "coming home soon," according to a social media post shared Saturday by his mother, Joy Dobbs. Early was shot on the street in Lincoln Park while being robbed of his cellphone May 6. He struggled with...
fox32chicago.com
Victim fights back when robber pulls gun on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man on Chicago's West Side refused a robbery Monday night when another man pulled a gun on him in an alley. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say the victim was walking through an alley in the 2400 block of West Polk Street when an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him from behind and demanded he hand over his personal belongings.
Victims forced into own home, trip to ATM by man in ski mask on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a suspect after three people were forced into their house at gunpoint and then to an ATM for a robbery. On July 23 just after midnight, police said the victims were on a public way in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue when man in a ski mask […]
Chicago Journal
Rolling Meadows father the sole survivor of wrong-way crash that killed 7 on I-90
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old father is the sole survivor of a crash that killed 7 people, including his wife and 4 children, another girl who was a family friend traveling with them, and the driver of another vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-90 in McHenry County early Sunday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
cwbchicago.com
On parole for less than 3 months, man ditched a handgun on Loop restaurant patio while running from ‘shots fired’ incident, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a three-time convicted felon on parole for armed robbery dropped a gun on a Loop restaurant’s patio while fleeing the scene of a “shots fired” incident in the heart of downtown on Sunday evening. No injuries were reported. Shaundell Milton, 28, has been on parole...
fox32chicago.com
Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help
CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
