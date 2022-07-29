4-star football recruit announces commitment to Florida by holding live alligators

www.aol.com
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew WoodruffWilliston, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
kyoutv.com
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
Hot-air-balloon hits power line during National Balloon Classic
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A hot-air-balloon hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Staci Scheurenbrand, the National Balloon Classic executive director, said the accident occurred during the pre-dawn flight event around 5 a.m. The pilot in command immediately landed the balloon after the incident. Three passengers along with the pilot were evaluated […]
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident
INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
Iowans can get $500 monthly in basic income pilot project
The Mid-Iowa Health Foundation's new basic income pilot program, coming to the Des Moines, Iowa, area this fall, could give Iowans up to $500 monthly.
In Iowa, You No Longer Need a Permit To Sell Guns Across the Road from the Governor's Mansion
A new law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds limiting local governments' power to regulate home businesses is letting her neighbors open a home-based gun dealership without the need for a city permit. This past Wednesday, the Des Moines Register reports, the Des Moines Zoning Board of Adjustment was supposed...
KCJJ
Regent warns Iowa State about “politically charged” climate science major
An Iowa State Regent is warning Iowa State University officials about what she says could be a “politically charged” major. School officials were looking for permission to add a new bachelor of science degree in climate science this fall. But when seeking approval from the Board of Regents on Wednesday, Regent Nancy Boettger warned that the degree may fall under Iowa’s new law about teaching “controversial” subjects at the state’s Regent universities. She said climate change is a “very politically charged topic” which may run afoul of new “freedom of speech” rules on-campus that force school officials to respect the political views of students with differing opinions.
Des Moines church helps parents with school shopping, rising prices
DES MOINES, Iowa — The summer may be winding down but at Hope Fest the excitement for school is back. Hundreds of families flocked near Drake Park as Des Moines church Palabra Viva Iowa hosted their annual back to school celebration event. “We are here to bless our community. That is our intention behind it,” […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
River Ruckus Wraps Up Today
The River Ruckus Music Festival will come to an end with a great lineup of country artists today. This is the 14th year for the musical festival at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds that host close to 10,000 fans. The Saturday night lineup will include names like Trent Tomilson, Andy Griggs, Blackhawk, Sara Evans and the headliner Clay Walker. Coordinator Grant Sheeder says there are still general admission tickets available just for today.
1 dead, 2 injured after ATV crash in Story County
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were injured and one person died after a crash between an ATV and Ford truck that happened Friday night. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report the collision occurred at 6:44 p.m. in the 32000 block of 570th Ave. in Cambridge. The crash report states that the driver […]
KCCI.com
'It's just hard to take': Another Iowa long-term care facility will soon close
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Another long-term care facility will soon close its doors. The facility inside the Greene County Medical Center will close by Sept. 28. It is among 12 facilities in the state the have closed or are on the verge of closing. It was a difficult decision, but...
kiwaradio.com
Next Hy-Vee CEO Originally Comes From Just Down The Road
West Des Moines, Iowa — The next CEO of an Iowa-based grocery chain with stores in our area comes from just down the road, in Cherokee. The current CEO of Hy-Vee — Iowa’s largest employer — will step down from that post on September 30th. Randy Edeker has been the chief executive officer of Hy-Vee since 2012. He has chosen Aaron Wiese to take over as CEO on October 1st.
iheart.com
Iowa DOT Reports High Number Of Highway Spills
(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation says so far this year, they've logged more than 800 reports of debris on highways. The D-O-T says that includes tires, ladders, couches, construction materials and other items. The D-O-T is reminding drivers to make sure items are secured with straps, ropes bungee cords for heavy items. They recommend netting or a tarp for loose, items such as tree clippings.
KCCI.com
80-year-old woman cited in crash that killed Iowa motorcyclist
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman has been cited for a crash thatkilled a motorcyclist earlier this year. Eighty-year-old Carol Mable was cited for failure to yield, resulting in death. According to a search warrant, police think Mable was behind the wheel back in May when she...
Des Moines dessert lounge debuts new menu, look for August reopening
DES MOINES, Iowa — An award-winning Des Moines bakery is changing up its style and taste. Crème Cupcake + Dessert founder Christina Moffatt transferred ownership to Sammy Mila, a food stylist and baker, on June 1. Since then, the late-night dessert lounge has undergone a transformation in both flavor and flare.
KBUR
State paid $3,178,644 defending Branstad in Godfrey case
Des Moines, IA- The State of Iowa paid nearly $3.2 Million over 10 years in defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner. Radio Iowa reports that the state’s Executive Council has approved the final payment of $371,000 to the Des Moines...
DMPD Senior Officer resigns amid ‘conduct unbecoming’ investigation
DES MOINES, IOWA — A Senior Officer with the Des Moines Police Department has resigned from the force as he is reportedly being investigated for conduct unbecoming an officer. Senior Officer Rodney Briggs resigned from the police department on July 27th, the department confirms. A complaint had been filed against Briggs alleging conduct unbecoming an […]
theperrynews.com
Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines
Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
KCCI.com
'He wasn't supposed to pass like this': Police release video of police shooting in Iowa Falls
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Seven months have passed since police shot and killed 35-year-old Jared Risius in Iowa Falls in December. The incident unfolded near the intersection of College Avenue and Siloam Avenue, about two blocks from both an elementary school and the community college. Months later, police released...
