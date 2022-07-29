Michael Krueger aims to unite school membership as new CHSAA commissioner

www.journal-advocate.com
New classification, girls flag football emerging: Changes coming to NY high school sports
A new classification is arriving to New York State high school sports. The Central Committee of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) approved the creation of Class AAA Wednesday for the largest public schools in the state, starting in the 2023-24 school year. ...
WALB 10
Albany youth sports program raising money for equipment
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Before an Albany Pop Warner team, the Georgia Heat, can kick off their season, they need a hand-off from their community. “The kids can’t play without helmets. They can’t play without the proper equipment. Safety is first,” Earnest Christian, the President of the Georgia Heat, said.
Runyon to host fall baseball program run by Azteca baseball club
Runyon Sports Complex will be hosting a fall baseball program for athletes in Pueblo that want to continue playing ball in the fall. The teams will feature players from ages 18 and under down to 12 and under and will be run by the Azteca baseball club. The fall baseball...
