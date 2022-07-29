forums.digitalspy.com
Kate Bush At The BBC
Anyone watch this compilation of Kate's performances on the BBC from the seventies and eighties? It brought back a lot of memories, her first appearance on TOTP in 1978, an apperance on Saturday Night At The Mill where she played two album tracks, and clips from a special she did in 1979. Some of the music was an acquired taste and has dated, but the better known hits still sounded excellent. Also loved the appearance on Wogan from 1985 with Running Up That Hill, where the band bash along on drums and she fires a bow and arrow.
TV with BBC red button/text
Posting for my dad ....His older dumb tv has died completely and needs replacing. He bought a Samsung year or so ago but we can't get the red button (not red button +) text service to work -and we have tried everything - disabling the internet etc etc and we can't even get the red button plus to work! I believe it is a samsung problem...
The end of soaps... or just this generation of soaps?
The end of Neighbours has got us all thinking about how soaps are on their way out, but is it really a case that the current generation of soaps are on their way out and for the genre to survive we actually need to see a new generation of soaps given the chance to emerge.
Gerry Gay appointed new editor of BBC Question Time
I’ve been an avid viewer of Question Time for as long as I can remember, and I’m honoured to be entrusted with one of the most exciting jobs in broadcast journalism. There’s never been a more important time for civilised and passionate debate, and I can’t wait to get started!”
Harry Gration: York Minster funeral remembers BBC TV presenter
Hundreds of people have attended a service of thanksgiving for former BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration. The long-standing broadcaster died at the age of 71 on 24 June. Addressing the congregation at York Minster, Mr Gration's widow Helen thanked people for attending the service and described her husband as everyone's friend.
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
Two TikTokers reveal the 5 things that shocked them most about working in the UK
Two American influencers share their experiences of working in the UK, including far more vacation and better maternity leave – but lower pay checks.
BBC Apologise To Viewers For Jill Scott's 'Iconic' Reaction To Being Fouled By Germany Player
The BBC has apologised to its viewers after England midfielder Jill Scott used some, well, 'choice' words when she was fouled during the European Championship final. In the minutes before Chloe Kelly's dramatic extra-time winner against Germany on Sunday night, the experienced Scott took a fall after being hacked down by Bayern Munich's Sydney Lohmann.
That was the week that was; BBCTV Saturday 29th December 1962
Only us oldies like me will remember this series presented by David Frost; That was the week that was. This episode from Saturday 29th December 1962 on BBC TV!. Only us oldies like me will remember this series presented by David Frost; That was the week that was. This episode from Saturday 29th December 1962 on BBC TV!
EXCLUSIVE: I was homeless, then a refugee… now I represent England: The incredible story of weightlifter Cyrille Tchatchet who will compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - the city where he was housed while seeking asylum
It is fair to say Cyrille Tchatchet has experienced an eventful eight years since he last appeared at a Commonwealth Games. ‘I was homeless, then I was a refugee, now I am a proud British citizen,’ the weightlifter tells Sportsmail. He is only scratching the surface of a...
‘Weakest Link’ Renewed For Supersized Season 3 At NBC
Click here to read the full article. Weakest Link will return to NBC. The network has renewed the series, based on the British game show, for a bumper third season. The second season, which launched in March, consisted of 13 episodes and the third season will feature 20 episodes. Hosted by Jane Lynch, the series sees eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers and work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. The contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the...
Birmingham bus that survived the Blitz restored for £500,000
It's a double decker bus with a remarkable history spanning more than 90 years - and now AEC Regent 486 has a new lease of life after a painstaking restoration that's cost £500,000. The bus started life on the roads of Birmingham in 1931; was sent to work in...
Will EastEnders reference the Lionesses' Euro triumph in tonight's show...
They have form after all... Will EastEnders reference the Lionesses' Euro triumph in tonight's show... 27 votes. apparently the monday episode is late? Going by some social media chatter. Posts: 19,643. Forum Member. ✭✭. 01/08/22 - 06:14 #4. Yes. Gardena wrote: ». shades101 wrote: ». Can ir be done as...
Neighbours could return?
It's been reported that Beverley McGarvey, the head of Channel 10, Neighbours' Australian network, has said, it could return in some form - special one-off episodes or reunion shows. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/neighbours/a40754229/neighbours-slim-hope-return/. I rackon they might bring it back for a one-off-special in 3 years time for Neighbours 40th anniversary. I reckon...
Do you think every episode of all soaps should be available to stream on their streaming service?
Do you think every episode of all soaps should be available to stream on their streaming service?. Now that ITVX launching later this year. I would like every Emmerdale and Coronation Street episodes available to stream permanently. EastEnders should release every episode they made should be available to stream on...
Neighbours script producer reveals touching moment cut from finale
While the Neighbours finale was a truly touching and important moment in television history, some of the most emotional moments never made it into the final episode. Neighbours script producer and writer Shane Isheev took to Twitter to share his "favourite moment" that he wrote in the finale. And it was a moment that was cut from the episode due to time restraints.
Fremantle Studios in Melbourne
On this the last day of Neighbours, I was wondering about the future of the studios where Neighbours was made. Previously owned by Reg Grundy and the Grundy Organisation, these studios were responsible for many great Aussie imports over the years. The Young Doctors, Richmond Hill, Sons and Daughters and of course Prisoner Cell Block H. So is it the case that other programmes are made there for the Australian audience or is it likely that these studios may close.
Ian Partridge
Pete Price
FFS who is this guy on Sky News. Ex Radio City DJ. FFS who is this guy on Sky News. Ex Radio City DJ. FFS who is this guy on Sky News. Ex Radio City DJ. Occy he has every right to be on Sky news there are other news channels to watch on Sky.
EastEnders reveals Howie Danes secret in new episodes
EastEnders spoilers follow from this week's episodes, which are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer but haven't yet aired on TV. EastEnders has revealed what Howie Danes is hiding from his partner Kim Fox. Howie's relationship with Kim has been going well, but viewers know that he's holding something...
