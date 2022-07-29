Anyone watch this compilation of Kate's performances on the BBC from the seventies and eighties? It brought back a lot of memories, her first appearance on TOTP in 1978, an apperance on Saturday Night At The Mill where she played two album tracks, and clips from a special she did in 1979. Some of the music was an acquired taste and has dated, but the better known hits still sounded excellent. Also loved the appearance on Wogan from 1985 with Running Up That Hill, where the band bash along on drums and she fires a bow and arrow.

