ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chicago, IL

West Chicago Police Chief Completes FBI’s National Command Course

By City of West Chicago
westchicago.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
westchicago.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, IL
State
Illinois State
City
West Chicago, IL
West Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Bellwood, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
La Grange Park, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

City expands access to police exam

As police retirements and resignations continue to greatly outpace recruits graduating from the police academy, the Lightfoot Administration has announced expanded access to the police exam. In-person police officer entry exams are set for all City Colleges locations on select dates this month. Men and women ages 18-39 are eligible...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago expressway shooting: One person wounded in shooting on Bishop Ford

CHICAGO - One person was wounded in an expressway shooting on Chicago's Bishop Ford on Saturday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened on I-94 northbound near 130th Street at about 11:40 a.m. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Chicago Police#Chiefs#Ncc#Ncc Rrb#Police Department
wcsjnews.com

Two People Stabbed in Morris, Incident Remains Ongoing

Two people were injured after a stabbing incident at a house in the 200 block of East High Street around 3:09 a.m. on July 31st. The Morris Police Department said they were called to the aforementioned address for a noise complaint. Officers arrived and learned two people had been stabbed....
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

State mandates also forcing possible Kendall-Kane jail merger

Come January first, the over 800 pages state of Illinois Safety Act will play a role in the proposed merger of the Kendall County Jail with Kane County, relocating to Geneva. The cashless bond system is only one part. Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird had this view of the safety...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Nearly 20,000 Cook County residents holding revoked FOID cards — enough to populate a medium-sized suburb

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Nearly 20,000 Cook County residents are walking around with revoked firearm owner’s identification cards, with illegal guns presumably in their homes. Cook County sheriff’s police told Illinois legislators Thursday that "manpower" issues are the main reason why the revoked cards are still in the hands of potentially dangerous people.
cwbchicago.com

Veteran prosecutor abruptly quits, ripping Foxx in goodbye email: ‘zero confidence’

One of Cook County’s most seasoned and high-profile prosecutors abruptly quit in spectacular fashion Friday, sending an email to staff that blasted Kim Foxx directly and her administration in general, saying he had “zero confidence in their leadership.”. James Murphy III was most recently a supervisor overseeing felony...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side. The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes near 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side

A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
NBC Chicago

Girl Found in South Chicago Neighborhood, Police Seek Relatives

The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the guardians of a young girl found Friday in the city's South Chicago neighborhood. The girl, who is estimated to be between 2 and 7 years old, was located at 12:45 p.m. on the 8200 block of South Jeffrey Boulevard.
WGN News

One dead after shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO — One person is dead following a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway Saturday. Illinois State Police said they were called to the area of I-94 near 130th Street at around 11:40 a.m. to respond to an expressway shooting. After arriving on scene, police said one individual was taken to a local hospital with […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy