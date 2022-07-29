West Chicago Police Chief Completes FBI’s National Command Course

westchicago.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta Moore
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian Holman
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's Journal
Related
Teen's arrest in Oak Lawn should be investigated, says Cook County State Attorney
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office is calling for an investigation into a teen’s arrest in southwest suburban Oak Lawn after two Oak Lawn officers were seen last week on video beating the boy.
Chicago 911 dispatcher who helped save officer's life resigns
In his resignation note, Keith Thornton mentioned he quit because he felt he and his colleagues were being neglected.
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Teen arrest controversy: Oak Lawn Board says 'respect for law enforcement only way to end these incidents'
OAK LAWN, Illinois - The Oak Lawn Board of Trustees said in a statement on Saturday that they "commend our officers' decision to use less than lethal force" when arresting a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Video of the incident has gone viral, showing Oak Lawn police repeatedly punching...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three women wanted for robbing 3 Chicago Walgreens within 90 minutes
CHICAGO - Three women are wanted for robbing three Chicago Walgreens stores in 90 minutes on a recent afternoon. Chicago police said that the women robbed a Walgreens in Old Irving Park, then one in Portage Park, and then one in Union Ridge:. 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue in...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
City expands access to police exam
As police retirements and resignations continue to greatly outpace recruits graduating from the police academy, the Lightfoot Administration has announced expanded access to the police exam. In-person police officer entry exams are set for all City Colleges locations on select dates this month. Men and women ages 18-39 are eligible...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago expressway shooting: One person wounded in shooting on Bishop Ford
CHICAGO - One person was wounded in an expressway shooting on Chicago's Bishop Ford on Saturday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened on I-94 northbound near 130th Street at about 11:40 a.m. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact...
5 people wounded in drive-by shooting in northwestern Chicago suburb
WHEELING, Ill. — Five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in a northwestern Chicago suburb on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Wheeling Police Department, the shooting appeared to be connected to an earlier dispute at a restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights, the Chicago Tribune reported. The shooting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcsjnews.com
Two People Stabbed in Morris, Incident Remains Ongoing
Two people were injured after a stabbing incident at a house in the 200 block of East High Street around 3:09 a.m. on July 31st. The Morris Police Department said they were called to the aforementioned address for a noise complaint. Officers arrived and learned two people had been stabbed....
wcsjnews.com
State mandates also forcing possible Kendall-Kane jail merger
Come January first, the over 800 pages state of Illinois Safety Act will play a role in the proposed merger of the Kendall County Jail with Kane County, relocating to Geneva. The cashless bond system is only one part. Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird had this view of the safety...
fox32chicago.com
Nearly 20,000 Cook County residents holding revoked FOID cards — enough to populate a medium-sized suburb
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Nearly 20,000 Cook County residents are walking around with revoked firearm owner’s identification cards, with illegal guns presumably in their homes. Cook County sheriff’s police told Illinois legislators Thursday that "manpower" issues are the main reason why the revoked cards are still in the hands of potentially dangerous people.
cwbchicago.com
Veteran prosecutor abruptly quits, ripping Foxx in goodbye email: ‘zero confidence’
One of Cook County’s most seasoned and high-profile prosecutors abruptly quit in spectacular fashion Friday, sending an email to staff that blasted Kim Foxx directly and her administration in general, saying he had “zero confidence in their leadership.”. James Murphy III was most recently a supervisor overseeing felony...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side. The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes near 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle, Chicago police said.
vfpress.news
New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side
A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
northaurora.org
Updated! North Aurora Police Investigated Possible Police Impersonation Incident
We heard from a police agency nearby that saw our post and inter-agency bulletin and learned that the person described in the post was a legitimate police officer. North Aurora, IL – The North Aurora Police Department is investigating a possible police impersonation incident, which occurred on July 27, 2022.
Police: Suburban man arrested after painting over Pride-styled fire hydrant
GENEVA, Ill. — A man was arrested Friday for allegedly painting over a Pride-styled fire hydrant in Geneva. At around noon, Geneva police responded to the area of Kirk and State on the report of a defacement. Police said a fire hydrant, which was a part of the “Art of Fire” program, was styled to […]
Girl Found in South Chicago Neighborhood, Police Seek Relatives
The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the guardians of a young girl found Friday in the city's South Chicago neighborhood. The girl, who is estimated to be between 2 and 7 years old, was located at 12:45 p.m. on the 8200 block of South Jeffrey Boulevard.
Woman crashes into van on I-90, killing 7, including 5 kids from Rolling Meadows: ISP
Seven people are dead, including five children, after a fiery, head-on crash on Interstate 90 in the far northwest suburbs.
One dead after shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway
CHICAGO — One person is dead following a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway Saturday. Illinois State Police said they were called to the area of I-94 near 130th Street at around 11:40 a.m. to respond to an expressway shooting. After arriving on scene, police said one individual was taken to a local hospital with […]
1 dead, 1 critical after overnight 2-vehicle crash in Park Ridge
A crash investigation is ongoing.
Comments / 0